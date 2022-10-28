What Is Tyler James Williams' Net Worth?

Tyler James Williams is an American actor and rapper who has a net worth of $5 million. Tyler James Williams is best known for playing a young Chris Rock on the UPN/CW series "Everybody Hates Chris" (2005–2009) and Gregory Eddie on ABC's "Abbott Elementary" (2021–present). In 2022, Tyler earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for his performance on "Abbott Elementary." Williams began acting as a child, appearing on shows such as "Saturday Night Live" and "Sesame Street" in the late '90s and early 2000s. He has more than 30 acting credits to his name, including the films "Unaccompanied Minors" (2006), "Tyler Perry Presents Peeples" (2013), "Dear White People" (2014), "Detroit" (2017), and "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" (2021), the TV movie "Let It Shine" (2012), and the television series "Go On" (2012–2013), "The Walking Dead" (2014–2015), "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" (2016–2017), and "Whiskey Cavalier" (2019). He has also lent his voice to the animated series "Little Bill" (2000–2002) and "Batman: The Brave and the Bold" (2010) and the film "The Ant Bully" (2006), and he rapped on several tracks on the "Let It Shine" soundtrack.

Early Life

Tyler James Williams was born on October 9, 1992, in Westchester County, New York. He is the son of counselor Angela Williams and teacher/retired police sergeant Le'Roy Williams. Tyler grew up in Yonkers with brothers Tyrel and Tylen, who are both actors. Tylen played James Phillips on Nick at Nite's "Instant Mom," and Tyrel starred as Leo Dooley on Disney XD's "Lab Rats." Tyler guest-starred on "Lab Rats" in 2012 and on "Instant Mom" in 2015.

Career

Williams began acting when he was 4 years old, and in the late '90s, he began a three-episode stint on "Saturday Night Live," appearing in the "Heather Graham/Marc Anthony" (1999),"John Goodman/Neil Young" (2000), and "Jack Black/John Mayer" (2003) episodes. From 2000 to 2002, he voiced Bobby in six episodes of the Nickelodeon series "Little Bill," which was created by Bill Cosby, and in 2000, he began appearing on "Sesame Street." Tyler made his film debut with an uncredited role in the sports drama "Two for the Money" alongside Al Pacino and Matthew McConaughey, and that year he also guest-starred on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." From 2005 to 2009, he starred on "Everybody Hates Chris" as a young Chris Rock. The series also starred Terry Crews and Tichina Arnold, and it aired 88 episodes over four seasons and earned Williams an NAACP Image Award. In 2006, Tyler voiced Blue Teammate #1 in the computer-animated film "The Ant Bully," and he co-starred with Lewis Black, Wilmer Valderrama, Paget Brewster, Rob Corddry, and Jessica Walter in "Unaccompanied Minors."

Tyler guest-starred on "The Cleaner" (2009), "True Jackson, VP" (2009), and "House" (2011), and he appeared in the TV movies "Our Show" (2010) and "Let It Shine" (2012). He rapped on nine tracks on the "Let It Shine" soundtrack, and the songs "Me and You," "Let It Shine," "Don't Run Away," "Moment of Truth," and "Guardian Angel" were played on Radio Disney. From 2012 to 2013, Williams played Owen Lewis on the NBC sitcom "Go On" alongside Matthew Perry and Laura Benanti, and around this time, he appeared in the film "Tyler Perry Presents Peeples" (2013) and guest-starred on "Key & Peele" (2014), "Ballers" (2015), and "Comedy Bang! Bang!" (2015). He won a Black Reel Award for his performance as Lionel Higgins in 2014's "Dear White People," and in 2018, he played a different character in two episodes of the Netflix series of the same name. From 2014 to 2015, Tyler had a recurring role as Noah on "The Walking Dead," and in 2015, he guest-starred on "Criminal Minds" as Russ "Monty" Montgomery, a character he would play again in all 26 episodes of the spin-off "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" (2016–2017). He starred as Nate in the 2016 web series "RePlay," and in 2017, he appeared in the film "Detroit," which won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture.

In 2019, Williams starred as Edgar Standish on the ABC series "Whiskey Cavalier," guest-starred on "A Black Lady Sketch Show," and co-starred with Sarah Hyland, Jenna Dewan, Anna Camp, and Wanda Sykes in "The Wedding Year." He appeared in the 2020 drama "The Argument" and portrayed jazz musician Lester 'Prez' Young in the 2021 biographical film "The United States vs. Billie Holiday," and in 2021, he began playing Gregory Eddie on the critically-acclaimed sitcom "Abbott Elementary" alongside Quinta Brunson (the show's creator), Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, and William Stanford Davis. In 2022, Tyler earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for his performance, and the series won numerous awards, including a Black Reel Television Award for Outstanding Comedy Series, a Hollywood Critics Association Award for Best Broadcast Network Series, Comedy, and a Television Critics Association Award for Program of the Year.

Personal Life

Tyler reportedly dated actress Keke Palmer as a teenager, and he guest-starred on her show "True Jackson, VP" in 2009. Williams was later reportedly in a relationship with singer-songwriter Karina Pasian, and he appeared in her 2014 music video "Solitaire." Tyler was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 2017, three years after he began experiencing symptoms. He has undergone surgery multiple times, and during his first operation, doctors removed six inches of his small intestine. Shortly after that surgery, his small intestine split in the area where he had undergone surgery, and he contracted sepsis.

Awards and Nominations

In 2022, Williams earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "Abbott Elementary." He has received six NAACP Image Award nominations, winning for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for "Everybody Hates Chris" in 2007. Tyler was also nominated in that category in 2006, 2008, 2009, and 2010, and he earned an Outstanding Performance in a Youth/Children's Program – (Series or Special) nomination for "Let It Shine" in 2013. He received the Spark Award at the 2014 RiverRun International Film Festival, and he won a Black Reel Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Performance, Male for "Dear White People" in 2015 and a Black Reel Award for Television for Outstanding Supporting Actor, Comedy Series for "Abbott Elementary" in 2022.

"Abbott Elementary" has also earned Williams a Hollywood Critics Association Television Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy and an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Tyler received Young Artist Award nominations for Best Performance in a TV Series – Leading Young Actor for "Everybody Hates Chris" in 2006, 2007, and 2008, and he shared a nomination for Best Young Ensemble in a Feature Film with his "Unaccompanied Minors" castmates in 2007. In 2006, he earned a Teen Choice Award nomination for TV – Choice Actor: Comedy for "Everybody Hates Chris," and in 2010, he received a BET Award nomination for the YoungStars Award.