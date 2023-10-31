Tyler Christopher Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Nov 11, 1972 - Oct 31, 2023 (50 years old) Place of Birth: Joliet Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Tyler Christopher's Net Worth

What was Tyler Christopher's net worth?

Tyler Christopher was an American actor who had a net worth of $2 million. Tyler Christopher was probably best known for playing "Nikolas Cassadine" and "Connor Bishop" on the ABC soap opera, "General Hospital." He appeared on the show fro m1996 to 2016. He also earned a Daytime Emmy in 2016 for best lead actor for his role as Stefan DiMera on "Days of Our Lives." Unfortunately Tyler died on October 31, 2023 at the age of 50.

Early Life

Tyler Christopher was born on November 11, 1972 in Joliet, Illinois. He grew up in Delaware, Ohio as the youngest child of four children. He attended Ohio Wesleyan University for two years and then moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting.

General Hospital

He originally went out for the "General Hospital" role of Stone Cates, in 1993. That part went to Michael Sutton, but in 1996 he was cast as Nikolas Cassadine on the series. At the time of his casting he signed a three-year contract with the show's producers. He renewed that deal in 1999 and continued to renew through 2016. In total he appeared in 1,153 episodes.

Other Work

In 2001 he began appearing as Stefan DiMera on "Days of Our Lives." He would eventually appear in 160 episodes between 2001 and 2019. In 2016 he won a Daytime Emmy for best lead actor in a drama series for his work as Stefan DiMera.

He also appeared in shows like Charmed, Felicity, The Division, JAG, CSI, Crossing Jordan, and Boomtown.

Personal Life & Real Estate

Tyler was married to Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004. He had also previously been linked to former General Hospital actress, Vanessa Marcil. From 2005 to 2007 he had an on again off again relationship with Natalia Livingston. Christopher married Brienne Pedigo on September 27, 2008, and their son, Greysun James, was born in 2009. In 2015 Tyler and Brienne welcomed baby girl.

In 2014, he appeared on the hit ABC reality series, Celebrity Wife Swap where he traded lives with fellow soap opera actor, Ronn Moss. The show followed the lives of both soap stars as their spouses traded lives for one week.

In November 2006 Tylier paid $1.355 million for a home in Studio City, California. He sold this property in 2012 for $895,000.

Death

Tragically, Tyler died on October 31, 2023 at the age of 50, reportedly from a "cardiac event" at his apartment. Over the years he had been public about his struggles with alcohol addiction and bi-polar disorder.