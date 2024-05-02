What Is Ts Madison's Net Worth?

Ts Madison is an American reality television personality, actress, writer, and producer who has a net worth of $2 million. Ts Madison launched the reality series "The Ts Madison Experience" in 2021, making her the first Black trans woman ever to executive produce and star in her own reality series. She has served as a writer and producer on "Maddie in the Morning" (2020) and "Turnt Out with TS Madison" (2022), and she has appeared in the films "Zola" (2020), "Bros" (2022), and "The Perfect Find" (2023). From 2022 to 2023, Madison played Mona Dee on the AllBlk series "Hush." In 2015, she self-published the memoir "A Light Through the Shade: An Autobiography of a Queen."

Early Life

Ts Madison was born Madison Hinton on October 22, 1977 in Miami, Florida. When she was 15 years old, she watched "The Crying Game," and the transgender character, Dil, resonated with her. Around this time, RuPaul released her 1993 debut album, and Madison soon began "sneaking out of the house and getting into drag." She started using hormones and undergoing surgeries in Miami back alleys, causing strain in her relationship with her mother, who was religious. Ts moved out to be on her own, and in her early twenties, she worked at call centers as a phone operator for phone companies and cable companies. Keeping a job was difficult, and after a traumatic firing, she got involved in online sex work. She told "Today" in 2022, "I got fired because they told me that I couldn't keep coming to work, that I was causing a disruption at the job. I had started working on my body, so I would come to work as a woman. I am a woman! I remember going to work and upsetting that place because I had a body. It was bad. I just wanted to work but everyone else had another idea."

Career

Madison began appearing in adult films and running a production company, and in 2013, she released a Vine clip, "New Weave 22 Inches," that went viral. In 2014, she signed a record deal with Pink Money Records, and two years later, she released the album "The New Supreme." She collaborated with RuPaul and Ellis Miah on the track "Drop," which was featured on RuPaul's tenth studio album, "Butch Queen." In 2015, Ts self-published the memoir "A Light Through the Shade: An Autobiography of a Queen," which is described as "a true interview-style story of a transgendered woman who triumphed through the hustle of the 'sidewalk.'" She appeared in the 2017 short film "The Lady in the Locket," and she made her feature film debut in 2020's "Zola." In 2021, Madison starred on the We TV reality series "The Ts Madison Experience," and she served as a guest judge on "RuPaul's Drag Race." During season 15, she became a main judge on the show. In 2022, Ts appeared in "Bros," "the first gay romantic comedy from a major studio," alongside Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane. The film won a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Film – Wide Release and received a Critics' Choice Movie Award nomination for Best Comedy. That year Madison also began playing Mona Dee on the AllBlk series "Hush," and her voice was sampled on the Beyoncé song "Cozy," which was featured on the album "Renaissance." In 2023, Ts appeared in the Netflix romantic comedy "The Perfect Find," which won an Audience Award for Narrative Feature at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Personal Life

In 2003, Ts became ill from implants she had received from the black market and nearly died from silicone poisoning. Madison subsequently moved back home to live with her aunt, and after coming so close to losing her child, her mother decided that she no longer wanted to be estranged from Ts. Madison told "Today," "When you come home sick the first thing they think, 'Oh you have AIDS?' It was the silicone black market stuff I had injected into my body which was poisoning me. I was very sick. My mom came and she saw me and that was it for us. She was like, 'Oh no. Nope! I'm not gonna be separated from my child anymore.'"

Awards and Nominations

Madison won an Urban X Award for TS Performer of the Year in 2012. In 2016, she was honored with the Transgender Erotica Awards' Lifetime Achievement Award, and in 2019, "Out" magazine included her on its "Top 100 influential LGBT People" list. In 2022, Ts earned a WOWIE Award for Best Viral Moment, and she was selected to be a Grand Marshal of the NYC Pride Parade alongside Dominique Morgan. In 2023, Madison was nominated for a Queerty award in the Badass category.