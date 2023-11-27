Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $10 Million Date of Birth: Jun 5, 1995 (28 years old) Place of Birth: Johannesburg Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.73 m) Profession: Actor, Singer Nationality: Australia 💰 Compare Troye Sivan's Net Worth

What is Troye Sivan's Net Worth?

Troye Sivan is a South African-born Australian singer-songwriter and actor who has a net worth of $10 million. Since starting his music career singing in Australian talent shows and on YouTube, Troye Sivan has released such successful albums as "Blue Neighbourhood," "Bloom," and "Something to Give Each Other." As an actor, Sivan's credits include the films "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," the "Spud" trilogy, and "Boy Erased," and the television series "The Idol."

Early Life and Education

Troye Sivan Mellet was born on June 5, 1995 in Johannesburg, South Africa to Laurelle, a homemaker and former model, and Shaun, a real estate agent and entrepreneur. His parents are Jewish, and he was raised in an Orthodox Jewish household in Perth, Australia, where the family moved when Sivan was two. In Perth, Sivan was educated at Carmel School until 2009, when he began distance education.

Career Beginnings

Sivan began his career in music when he sang at the annual Channel Seven Perth Telethon in 2006. His performance that year included a duet with "Australian Idol" winner Guy Sebastian. Sivan returned to the Telethon in 2007 and 2008. Meanwhile, in 2007, he made it to the finals of the television competition show "StarSearch" and released his debut EP, "Dare to Dream." Sivan gained further exposure through his YouTube channel.

Commercial Breakthroughs

In 2013, Sivan signed to EMI Australia. The next year, he released the EP "TRXYE," which debuted at number five on the Billboard 200 and launched the hit single "Happy Little Pill." In 2015, Sivan released the EP "Wild," which was supported by a trilogy of music videos for the songs "Wild," "Fools," and "Talk Me Down."

Studio Albums

Sivan released his debut studio album, "Blue Neighbourhood," in late 2015. Supported by the hit single "Youth," which later won the ARIA Music Award for Song of the Year, the album reached number seven on the Billboard 200. Sivan's second studio album, "Bloom," came out in the summer of 2018. The album, which peaked at number four on the Billboard 200, featured the singles "My My My!," "The Good Side," "Dance to This," "Animal," and the title track. Sivan went on to release the EP "In a Dream" during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. His next studio album, "Something to Give Each Other," came out in 2023. All three of the album's singles – "Rush," "Got Me Started," and "One of Your Girls" – peaked inside the top 40 of the UK Singles Chart and ARIA Singles Chart. For the song "Rush," Sivan earned his first two Grammy Award nominations, for Best Pop Dance Recording and Best Music Video.

Music Collaborations and Contributions

Sivan has collaborated on songs with a variety of other artists. In 2017, he collaborated with Dutch DJ Martin Garrix on the song "There for You." The following year, Sivan co-wrote and recorded songs for two movies: "Strawberries & Cigarettes," for the film "Love, Simon," and "Revelation," for the film "Boy Erased." For the latter track, he earned a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Original Song. Also in 2018, Sivan collaborated with British singer-songwriter Charli XCX on the single "1999." The pair released a sequel song, "2099," in 2019. That same year, Sivan collaborated with singer-songwriter Lauv on the single "I'm So Tired…," from Lauv's debut album. His other notable collaborations have included the 2021 song "You," with Tate McRae and DJ Regard, and the 2022 track "You Know What I Need," with electronic trio Pnau.

Acting Career

Sivan began his acting career on stage starring as Oliver Twist in a 2007 Australian production of "Oliver!" The year after that, he made his big-screen debut playing the young James Howlett in the superhero film "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." Subsequently, Sivan starred as the titular character in the South African film "Spud," based on the novel of the same name by John van de Ruit. He reprised the role in the sequels "Spud 2: The Madness Continues" and "Spud 3: Learning to Fly." In 2018, Sivan had a supporting role in the biographical drama film "Boy Erased," based on Garrard Conley's memoir. He appeared alongside Lucas Hedges in the film.

In 2022, Sivan starred in the film "Three Months" as a South Florida teenager who finds he's been exposed to HIV on the eve of his high school graduation. The film debuted on Paramount+. In 2023, Sivan played the main role of Xander on the HBO series "The Idol," costarring Lily-Rose Depp, Abel Tesfaye, Suzanna Son, and Jane Adams. The series was ultimately canceled after a single season. Later in 2023, Sivan voiced the character Floyd in the animated jukebox musical comedy film "Trolls Band Together," the third film in the "Trolls" franchise based on the eponymous toy line.

Brand Endorsements

In 2018, Sivan served as the face of Valentino's Spring/Summer collection, and in 2019 was an ambassador for MAC Cosmetics' Viva Glam campaign. He also appeared in campaigns for Calvin Klein in 2019. In the years since then, Sivan has been an ambassador for Cartier and YSL Beauty, among other brands.

Personal Life

Sivan is openly gay, having come out to his family in 2010 and to the public via YouTube in 2013. Among his notable past boyfriends is American model, photographer, and director Jacob Bixenman, whom he dated from 2016 to 2020.