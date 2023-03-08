Troian Bellisario net worth

What is Troian Bellisario's Net Worth?

Troian Bellisario is an American actress who has a net worth of $10 million. Troian Bellisario was born in Los Angeles, California, and is the daughter of successful television producer and series creator, Donald Bellisario. She began acting when she was a toddler, appearing in the film, "Last Rites" in 1988. She then appeared in guest starring roles on such shows as, "Quantum Leap", "Tequila and Bonetti", "JAG", and "First Monday". She also added more film work to her resume, appearing in such projects as, "Billboard Dad", "Consent", and "Peep World". More recently, she appeared in a recurring role on "NCIS". In 2010, she was cast in the role that would make her a household name, as Spencer Hastings on the hit drama, "Pretty Little Liars".

Early Life

Troian Bellisario was born on October 28, 1985 in Los Angeles, California. Her mother and father, Deborah Pratt and Donald Bellisario, are both producers. Her father created shows like "Magnum, P.I.," "Quantum Leap," and "NCIS." Her mother is of African American and Creole descent while her father is of Italian and Serbian descent. She attended Campbell Hall School in Studio City, California and was the valedictorian of her graduating class. She then attended Vassar College for several months before deciding to take a break in order to improve her mental health, as the program was having the effect of enhancing her perfectionist tendencies. As an adolescent, she had also struggled with an eating disorder and sometimes self-harmed. She later attended the University of Southern California, from where she graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2009.

Career

In 1988, Bellisario made her acting debut in the film "Last Rites" when she was three years old. The film was directed, written, and produced by her father, Donald. In 1990, she guest-starred in an episode of the series "Quantum Leap," which was produced by her father as well. In 1998, she co-starred in the film "Billboard Dad" along with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. As she got a bit older, she began appearing in various independent short films like "Unspoken," "Archer House," and "Intersect."

In November of 2009, she was cast as character Spencer Hastings in the television series "Pretty Little Liars." The series was based on the book series of the same name by author Sara Shephard. The series remained on air until June of 2017 on ABC Family. The first season received generally mixed reviews from critics but was more favorably reviewed as it went on. While on air, the show was nominated and won numerous Teen Choice Awards, People's Choice Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, Young Hollywood Awards, and Capricho Awards, among others. Bellisario also directed an episode of the show during its seventh season.

While on "Pretty Little Liars," Bellisario continued working on numerous other projects. In October of 2011, she announced that she was in the process of writing and creating her own film. She successfully funded the project through Kickstarter in November. The film was completed in August of 2012. In 2012, she appeared in the drama "Lauren." The next year, she appeared in the film "C.O.G." In 2014, she starred in the music video for the song "Another Story" by the band The Head and the Heart. She also starred in "Immediately Afterlife," a short film about two cult members who are involved in a mass suicide attempt.

In 2015, she was cast in the leading role in the American remake of the French-Canadian film "Martyrs." The same year, she also wrote the short film "We Are Here in Haidi Gwaii" and subsequently starred in it. She also began working on a new film, "Feed," which she wrote, produced, and starred in. The film was released in 2017. It is based on her own experiences with an eating disorder. In 2016, she costarred in the television drama film "Sister Cities." In 2018, she appeared in the film "Clara" followed by the film "Where'd You Go, Bernadette" in 2019. She also appeared in the music video for the song "Fading Light" by Nights & Weekends.

In 2020, Bellisario appeared in an episode of "Stumptown." In March of that year, she played the lead role of Claire in the CBS political drama pilot "Ways & Means." The show was ultimately not picked up. In 2022, she appeared in the comedy "Doula" alongside Arron Shiver and Will Greenberg.

Bellisario has been the recipient of a number of awards throughout her career. For her work in "Consent" in 2010, she won the Best Actress award at the Philadelphia First Glance Film Festival. She has received multiple awards for her work in "Pretty Little Liars" while the show was on air. In 2020, she won the Best Actress in a Short Film for her work in "Like Turtles" at the Northeast Film Festival.

Personal Life

Troian married fellow actor Patrick J. Adams in 2016. They first met in 2009 on the set of a play. They have since worked on a couple of other projects together, including "We Are Here" and "The Come Up." The couple got married on December 10, 2016 in Santa Barbara, California. They had their first daughter in 2018 and their second in 2021. Their second child was born in the backseat of their car in the parking lot of the hospital due to accelerated labor. Adams delivered the baby.

Real Estate

In May 2017, Troian and Patrick paid $3.875 million for a home in LA's Los Feliz neighborhood. The home was designed by legendary architect Wallace Neff who is largely credited with inventing the "California" design style.