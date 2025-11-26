Travis Fimmel Net Worth

What is Travis Fimmel's Net Worth?

Travis Fimmel is an Australian actor and model who has a net worth of $8 million. Travis Fimmel is best known for playing Ragnar Lothbrok in the historical drama television series "Vikings." He has also starred in such series as "The Beast," "Raised by Wolves," "Black Snow," and "Dune: Prophecy" and in such films as "Restraint," "Warcraft," "Finding Steve McQueen," and "Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan."

Early Life

Travis Fimmel was born on July 15, 1979 in Echuca, Victoria, Australia as the youngest of three sons of Jennie and Chris. He was raised in Lockington. Wishing to become a professional footballer, Fimmel moved to Melbourne to play for the AFL's St Kilda Football Club, but his career ended after he suffered a broken leg. He was accepted at RMIT University but deferred so he could travel abroad.

Modeling Career

While exercising at a gym in Hawthorn, a suburb of Melbourne, Fimmel was spotted by a talent scout for the agency Chadwick Models. He soon left for the United States, where he was immediately signed by the agency LA Models in 2002 after he entered its offices penniless and barefoot. Fimmel went on to become the first male model to secure a six-figure exclusive modeling deal with Calvin Klein. He served as the face of the brand's Crave men's fragrance campaign and modeled CK underwear. As he continued his modeling career, Fimmel graced the covers of such magazines as Esquire, Empire, At Large, and TV Guide.

Television Career

After appearing in the music videos for Janet Jackson's "Someone to Call My Lover" and Jennifer Lopez's "I'm Real," Fimmel had his first major acting role as the titular character in the WB series "Tarzan," which premiered in 2003. The show was short-lived, airing just eight episodes before it was canceled. Fimmel went on to appear in the pilot episodes of the WB's "Rocky Point" and Fox's "Southern Comfort." He had his next main role on television in 2009, playing rookie undercover FBI agent Ellis Dove in the A&E series "The Beast." Fimmel co-starred with Patrick Swayze. Owing to poor ratings, "The Beast" was canceled after 13 episodes. Fimmel next played fugitive Mason Boyle in two episodes of the NBC police procedural series "Chase" in 2010. He had his breakthrough role in 2013 when he began playing the main role of Ragnar Lothbrok in the History Channel series "Vikings," inspired by the sagas of the notorious Viking Ragnar Lodbrok. Fimmel starred in the first four seasons of the series, leaving in 2017.

From 2020 to 2022, Fimmel starred in the HBO Max dystopian science-fiction drama series "Raised by Wolves." The show was canceled after two seasons. Fimmel subsequently appeared in the eight-part Spaghetti Western series "That Dirty Black Bag," which premiered on AMC+. In 2023, Fimmel began playing the main role of Detective James Cormack in the Australian series "Black Snow," which premiered on the streaming service Stan. For his work, he earned his first AACTA Award nomination. Also in 2023, Fimmel had a brief role in the Stan satirical series "Caught." He went on to have two major roles in 2024, playing stepfather Lyle Orlik in the Netflix miniseries "Boy Swallows Universe," based on the novel by Trent Dalton, and enigmatic soldier Desmond Hart in the HBO science-fiction series "Dune: Prophecy," a prequel to the Denis Villeneuve films "Dune: Part One" and "Dune: Part Two." Fimmel received his second career AACTA Award nomination for "Boy Swallows Universe."

Film Career

Fimmel made his big-screen debut playing a murderer in the 2008 Australian thriller "Restraint." Shortly after that, he had a supporting part in the American comedy "Surfer, Dude." Fimmel next appeared on the big screen in 2010 with roles in four films, including the American musical Western "Pure Country 2: The Gift" and the Australian supernatural horror film "Needle." In 2012, he starred as a naval intelligence officer in the thriller "Harodim" and as a member of a vigilante brother trio in the action comedy "The Baytown Outlaws." Fimmel went on to play hipster Guy Childers in Rebeca Miller's 2015 romantic dramedy "Maggie's Plan." The following year, he starred as military commander Anduin Lothar in the live-action film adaptation of the video game franchise "Warcraft." Fimmel next played the father of Charlie Plummer's protagonist in Andrew Haigh's 2017 coming-of-age film "Lean on Pete."

In his first of three films in 2019, Fimmel starred as bank robber Harry Barber in the heist thriller "Finding Steve McQueen." He then played a lawman in the period thriller "Dreamland." Finally, Fimmel starred in the Australian war film "Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan," portraying the real-life Major Harry Smith. Kicking off the 2020s, Fimmel appeared in the drama "Here Are the Young Men," based on the novel by Rob Doyle. In 2021, he was in the romantic crime thriller "Die in a Gunfight" and the science-fiction neo-noir thriller "Zone 414." Fimmel followed those with roles in the drama "Delia's Gone" and the action crime thriller "One Way," both in 2022. In 2023, Fimmel played CIA handler Roman Chalmers in the action thriller "Kandahar," starring Gerard Butler. He then appeared in the 2024 Western "Rust" as bounty hunter Fenton 'Preacher' Lang.

Other Activities

Beyond acting and modeling, Fimmel plays football, surfs, rides horses and motorbikes, and goes camping and fishing. In 2009, he played in a celebrity cricket match. Fimmel has also entered the business world, having founded the beer brand Travla in 2022.

Real Estate

In December 2016, Travis paid $500,000 for a 14-acre ranch property in Santa Clarita, California.