What is Tramell Tillman's net worth?

Tramell Tillman is an American actor who has a net worth of $3 million. Best known for his chilling and layered portrayal of Seth Milchick on Apple TV+'s "Severance," Tramell Tillman earned his first Primetime Emmy nomination in 2025 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for that role. He combines classical theater training with a modern screen presence, moving fluidly between intense drama, ensemble casts, and large franchise films. His ability to embody characters that are both deeply flawed and oddly charismatic has set him apart in contemporary acting and positioned him as one of the most promising talents of his generation.

Early Life & Education

Tramell Tillman was born on June 17, 1985, in Washington, D.C., and raised in Largo, Maryland. His mother worked for the federal government and his father for Amtrak. He grew up the youngest of six children in a Baptist household. After graduating from Eleanor Roosevelt High School in 2003, Tillman enrolled at Xavier University of Louisiana as a pre-med student with plans to become an orthopedic surgeon.

Hurricane Katrina in 2005 disrupted his path, and at the urging of his parents he transferred to Jackson State University in Mississippi. There he shifted direction, majoring in mass communications and graduating summa cum laude in 2008. After working several jobs in nonprofit and corporate sectors, Tillman realized his true calling was performance. He pursued formal training and earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in Acting from the University of Tennessee in 2014, becoming the first African-American man to graduate from that program. His years in theater study provided a strong foundation for both stage and screen work.

Career Beginnings

Tillman began appearing in small screen roles around 2015, with early credits including "Difficult People." He continued to build his résumé with parts on "Elementary," "Dietland," "Godfather of Harlem," and "Hunters." These roles, though modest, showcased his range and opened doors to larger opportunities. Alongside his television work, he also built an extensive theater résumé, performing in regional and Off-Broadway productions, including appearances at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and in plays like "The Great Society."

Breakthrough with "Severance"

Tillman's major breakthrough came in 2022 when he was cast as Seth Milchick in "Severance," the Apple TV+ psychological drama set within the mysterious Lumon Industries. His character, a corporate supervisor with an unsettling balance of politeness and menace, became one of the show's most memorable figures. Tillman has spoken about drawing on his own experiences in nonprofit and corporate jobs to shape Milchick's unnerving mannerisms.

The role catapulted him into the spotlight, and in 2025 he received his first Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. The nomination signaled his arrival as a major talent and marked "Severance" as one of the most critically acclaimed series of its era.

Other Roles & Future Projects

Tillman has since expanded into high-profile film work. In 2025 he joined the cast of "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" and was announced as part of the Marvel Studios film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." These projects demonstrate his ability to cross from prestige television into blockbuster franchises, a leap few actors manage so seamlessly.

Personal Life

Since 2014, Tillman has lived in New York City, where he continues to balance theater and screen work. He is openly gay and has spoken about the importance of representation and authenticity, both in his personal life and in the characters he chooses to portray.