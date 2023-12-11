Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Jul 7, 1964 (59 years old) Place of Birth: Albuquerque Gender: Female Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Tracy Reiner's Net Worth

Tracy Reiner is an American actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Tracy Reiner was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico in July 1964. She is the daughter of Penny Marshall and the adopted daughter of Rob Reiner. Her parents were married for 10 years, from 1971 to 1981.

Tracey Reiner appeared in films and television shows like "Masque of the Red Death," "Jumpin' Jack Flash," "Die Hard," "When Harry Met Sally…," "Laverne & Shirley," and "Apollo 13," among others

Early Life

Tracy Reiner was born on July 7, 1964 in Albuquerque, New Mexico and given the name Tracy Henry. She was born to parents Penny Marshall and Michael Henry. Her mother, Marshall, was an actress and director who was most well-known for her role in "Laverne & Shirley." She is also the granddaughter of filmmaker Garry Marshall. Her parents had met while attending the University of New Mexico. When they discovered that Marshall was pregnant, they married in 1963. Marshall later divorced Henry and married Rob Reiner, the actor and director. Rob Reiner adopted Tracy and raised her as his own. She grew up between Los Angeles, New Mexico, and New York City. She attended high school in Los Angeles and was a student at Colfax Avenue School. She later studied dance and theater at Bennington College in the 1980s. In the 1990s, she studied film at the University of Southern California.

Career

Reiner's first onscreen roles were in the show "Lavern & Shirley," on which her mother starred. She appeared in episodes of the show in 1977, 1979, and 1981. She then began pursuing a career in film. The first film she appeared in was the 1984 film "The Flamingo Kid" in the role of Polly. The following year, she appeared in "The Sure Thing" in 1985. In 1986, she appeared in two films – "Nothing in Common" and "Jumpin' Jack Flash." In 1988, she had roles in several very popular films. She played the character of a market researcher in "Big" starring Tom Hanks. She also appeared as an assistant in "Die Hard" starring Bruce Willis. She also appeared as a department store clerk in the film "Beaches" the same year.

In 1989, Reiner appeared as the character Emily in "When Harry Met Sally…" starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal. The film was directed by her stepfather, Rob Reiner. The same year, she also appeared in the films "New Year's Day" and "Masque of the Red Death." "New Year's Day" was entered into the main competition at the Venice Film Festival. In 1990, Reiner continued appearing in very popular films by landing a small role in "Pretty Woman" starring Julia Roberts. She also had a role in the television film "Partners in Life." The following year, in 1991, she appeared in "Frankie and Johnny" and "Ted & Venus."

In 1992, Reiner landed one of her most prominent film roles to date when she was cast as the character Betty Horn in "A League of Their Own" starring Tom Hanks and an all-star cast of women including Geena Davis, Madonna, Lori Petty, and Rosie O'Donnell, among others. In 1995, Reiner appeared in "Apollo 13" as Mary Haise. The film starred Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, Bill Paxton, Ed Harris, and Gary Sinise. Reiner played the role of Paxton's wife in the film. In 1996, she appeared in the films "That Thing You Do!" as Anita and in "Frame by Frame." Two years later, in 1998, she had a role in "With Friends Like These…" The following year, she appeared in "The Other Sister" as Michelle." In 2000, she appeared as Mrs. Parker in "Straight Right" and then in "The New Woman" in 2001. She also had a role in "The Princess Diaries" as Press Secretary Spencer and in "Riding in Cars with Boys" in 2001. She appeared in "Saved by the Rules" in 2003. In 2004, she appeared in two films – "Raising Helen" and "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement."

Reiner tried her hand at behind the scenes work in 2005 when she worked as an associate producer on the documentary "Children of the Revolution: Tune Back In." She appeared in the short film "Stay Awake" in 2006. The same year, she had a small role in the film "State's Evidence." Reiner's next film role came in 2010 when she appeared in "Valentine's Day" as the French photographer. In 2015, she appeared as a homeless woman in the film "Chloe and Theo."

Personal Life

Reiner is married to Matthew Theodore Conlan. They have two children together – Bella and Viva. Reiner additionally has a son from a previous relationship while Conlan has two children from a prior relationship. The family also has many pets, sometimes keeping as many as 12. Reiner is devoted to renewable energy, as are many members of her family. Fifteen of her family members have been employed by the Atomic Energy Commission.