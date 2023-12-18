Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $6 Million Date of Birth: Jul 4, 1965 (58 years old) Place of Birth: Tulsa Gender: Male Profession: Screenwriter, Playwright, Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Tracy Letts' Net Worth

Tracy Letts is an American playwright, screenwriter, and actor who has a net worth of $6 million. That is a combined net worth with his wife since 2013, actress Carrie Coon.

Tracy Letts began his career at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre before making his Broadway playwriting debut in 2007 with "August: Osage County." He has written many other notable plays, including "Killer Joe," "Superior Donuts," and "The Minutes," and has acted in such plays as "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" and "All My Sons." Letts has also acted on television in such series as "Homeland" and "Divorce," and on the big screen in films such as "Indignation," "The Lovers," "Lady Bird," and "Ford v Ferrari."

Early Life and Education

Tracy Letts was born on the Fourth of July, 1965 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to novelist Billie and college professor Dennis. He has two brothers named Shawn and Dana. Raised in Durant, Oklahoma, Letts went to Durant High School.

Career Beginnings

After graduating from high school, Letts moved to Dallas, Texas, where he waited tables and did telemarketing while pursuing his fledgling acting career.

Theater Career

In the mid-1980s, Letts moved to Chicago, Illinois, where he became a prominent member of Steppenwolf Theatre Company, working there for the next 11 years. In 1993, he had his breakthrough as the writer of the play "Killer Joe," which premiered in Evanston, Illinois before moving to New York City. The following year, Letts starred in "Picasso at the Lapin Agile," written by Steve Martin. In 1996, he had success as the writer of the play "Bug," which had its premiere in London. Closing out the decade, Letts appeared in Steppenwolf's production of the play "Three Days of Rain." He continued acting in Steppenwolf productions throughout the 00s, including "Glengarry Glen Ross," "The Dresser," "The Pillowman," "Betrayal," and "American Buffalo." Letts also wrote the plays "Man from Nebraska," "August: Osage County," and "Superior Donuts," and adapted Chekhov's play "Three Sisters." He had his greatest success with "August: Osage County," which became the first play he wrote to transfer to Broadway. The show went on to win six Tony Awards, including Best Play; it also won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Letts made his return to Broadway in 2012 to star as George in a revival of Edward Albee's "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" For his work, he won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play. The same year, Letts starred in "The Realistic Joneses," which eventually opened on Broadway in 2014. In the years after that, he wrote the plays "The Stretch," "Mary Page Marlowe," "Linda Vista," and "The Minutes." Letts also starred in "The Minutes," which made its Broadway debut in 2020. Among his other credits, he starred in the 2019 Broadway revival of Arthur Miller's "All My Sons."

Film Career

As an actor, Letts made his film debut in 1988 with a brief role in "Paramedics." His next role was in the 1992 romantic comedy "Straight Talk." Later in the decade, he appeared in "U.S. Marshals" and "Guinevere." After not appearing on the big screen in the 00s, Letts became much more prolific as a film actor in the 2010s. He appeared in the ensemble cast of Adam McKay's 2015 film "The Big Short," and the year after that appeared in five films, including "Elvis & Nixon," "Indignation," and "Wiener-Dog." In 2017, Letts was in three critically acclaimed films: Azazel Jacobs's "The Lovers," Greta Gerwig's "Lady Bird," and Steven Spielberg's "The Post." He reunited with Gerwig in 2019 to play Mr. Dashwood in her adaptation of "Little Women," and the same year, portrayed Henry Ford II in "Ford v Ferrari." Letts's other film acting credits include "Deep Water" and "Eric Larue."

In addition to acting in films, Letts has adapted some of his stage plays to the big screen as a screenwriter. The first of his plays he adapted was "Bug," which was directed by William Friedkin and released in 2006. Letts next adapted his breakthrough play, "Killer Joe," which was also directed by Friedkin. Starring Matthew McConaughey in the titular role, the film came out in 2011. Two years after that, Letts adapted "August: Osage County" into a film starring Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts, among many others in the ensemble cast. The film earned Academy Award nominations for both actresses, as well as a WGA nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for Letts. It wasn't until 2019 that Letts wrote another screenplay, this one an adaptation of A. J. Finn's psychological thriller novel "The Woman in the Window." The film, starring Amy Adams and directed by Joe Wright, was released on Netflix in 2021.

Television Career

Letts first appeared on television in 1995 with a guest role on the sitcom "Home Improvement." He continued appearing in guest roles in the years after that, including on "Early Edition," "Seinfeld," and "Judging Amy." In the early 00s, Letts appeared in episodes of "Profiler," "Strong Medicine," and "The District." He had his first major television role from 2013 to 2014, playing US Senator Andrew Lockhart on "Homeland." Letts next had a main role on the HBO series "Divorce," which ran from 2016 to 2019. Meanwhile, in 2018, he starred in the second season of the police procedural anthology series "The Sinner." Among his other credits, Letts starred in the HBO series "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty," which aired from 2022 to 2023. He portrayed basketball coach Jack McKinney.

Personal Life and Real Estate

In 2013, Tracy married actress Carrie Coon. They first met at the Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago. She would later go on to star in his plays "Mary Page Marlowe" and "Bug." Together, the couple has a son and a daughter.

In 2009 Tracy paid $3 million for a 7,000 square foot modern home in Chicago. Tracy and Carrie sold this home in February 2023 for $3.1 million. Upon selling their Chicago property, the couple moved to Brooklyn.