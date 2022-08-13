Tracey Gold Net Worth:

What is Tracey Gold's Net Worth and Salary?

Tracey Gold is an American actress who has a net worth of $2.5 million. Tracey Gold is best known for being a teen star on the television sitcom "Growing Pains." On the show, which ran from 1985 to 1992, she played the bookish Carol Seaver, the eldest child of the Seaver family. She appeared in a total of 166 episodes of Growing Pains between 1985 and 1992. Gold has also appeared in numerous television films, including "Beyond Witch Mountain," "Thursday's Child," "Lots of Luck," "For the Love of Nancy," and two "Growing Pains" reunion movies.

Tracey also became notable for her very public battle with anorexia nervosa and bulimia. Ironically, her disorder was at least due in part to almost continual fat jokes that were included in the scripts for "Growing Pains." When it became clear that her weight loss was affecting her health and her ability to work on the show, she was written out of a few episodes, but later returned when her health had stabilized.

After "Growing Pains" ended, she went on to appear in multiple television films, and continues to travel regularly to lecture about eating disorders and body image issues. In 2003 she authored a book called "Room to Grow: An Appetite for Life".

Early Life

Tracey Gold was born on May 16, 1969 in New York City, New York. She began her career in the media industry very early on, appearing in a Pepsi print advertisement when she was four.

Television Career, 1976-1985

As a young child in the late 70s, Gold appeared in several television miniseries and movies. She made her debut in the 1976 miniseries "Captains and the Kings," based on the historical novel by Taylor Caldwell. The year after that, she appeared in the acclaimed ABC miniseries "Roots." Gold was subsequently in the miniseries "The Dark Secret of Harvest Home" and the television films "Night Cries" and "Little Mo." After appearing in an episode of "Quincy, M.E." in 1978, she was in the television film "The Incredible Journey of Doctor Meg Laurel." This was followed by an episode of "Eight is Enough"; the television films "Jennifer: A Woman's Story" and "The Child Stealer"; and episodes of "CHiPs" and "Fantasy Island." Gold landed her first main role on a regular series in 1979 on the short-lived NBC dramedy "Shirley," which ran for 13 episodes.

In the early 80s, Gold appeared in episodes of "Here's Boomer," "Trapper John, M.D.," "CBS Afternoon Playhouse," "Father Murphy," and "The Phoenix." Her television film credits, meanwhile, included "Marilyn: The Untold Story," "Beyond Witch Mountain," "Thursday's Child," and "Who Will Love My Children?" In 1983, Gold began a main role on the CBS sitcom "Goodnight, Beantown," which ran for 18 episodes through 1984. She followed this with the television films "A Reason to Live" and "Lots of Luck."

Growing Pains

Gold was launched to stardom in 1985 when she began playing Carol Seaver, the eldest child and, for a while, the only daughter of the Seaver family, on the ABC sitcom "Growing Pains." Her brothers were played by Kirk Cameron and Jeremy Miller, while her parents were played by Alan Thicke and Joanna Kerns. A hugely popular show, "Growing Pains" ran for seven seasons through 1992. Later, in 2000, the members of the cast reprised their roles in the television reunion film "The Growing Pains Movie." Another television reunion film, "Growing Pains: Return of the Seavers," aired in 2004.

Further Television Career

After the end of "Growing Pains," Gold appeared in numerous television films. Her credits in the 90s include but are not limited to: "For the Love of Nancy," "Lady Killer," "Stolen Innocence," "Face of Evil," "The Perfect Daughter," "To Face Her Past," and "The Girl Next Door." Gold also showed up in episodes of "Diagnosis: Murder," "Touched by an Angel," and "Promised Land' during the decade. In the early 2000s, she was in the television films "Stolen from the Heart," "She's No Angel," and "Wildfire 7: The Inferno." Subsequent television film credits included "Captive Hearts," "Final Approach," "Sight Unseen," and "Arachnoquake." In 2013, Gold returned to the world of sitcoms to appear in an episode of "Melissa & Joey."

Gold has also competed on a number of reality television competition shows. In 2004, she was a contestant on the fourth season of "The Mole," entitled "Celebrity Mole: Yucatán." She later appeared on the ABC series "Celebrity Wife Swap," switching places with singer Carnie Wilson, and some years after that competed in an episode of "Battle of the Network Stars." In 2022, Gold became a contestant in the 24th season of the Food Network series "Worst Cooks in America."

Film Career

Gold made her big-screen debut in the 1982 film "Shoot the Moon," playing one of the four daughters of Diane Keaton and Albert Finney's characters. She was next in "The Best of Times" in 1986. Four years after that, Gold made an appearance as Carol Seaver in the anthology film "The Willies." Her other film credits have included "Solar Flare," "My Dad's a Soccer Mom," and "All Hallows' Eve."

Struggles with Anorexia

Gold struggled with anorexia for much of her early life. She has admitted to thinking about dieting when she was as young as seven. By the age of 11, following a growth spurt and attendant weight loss, she was diagnosed with anorexia nervosa. Gold was able to return to a more normal weight after receiving counseling during her teenage years. However, when scripts for "Growing Pains" began to make her the subject of fat jokes, she went on a major diet and descended into intense obsession over her weight. Gold eventually went to group therapy, to little avail. She soon began starving herself and vomiting; it got so bad that she was temporarily suspended from "Growing Pains" and hospitalized in early 1992. A couple of years later, she recovered to the point that she returned to television, starring as a young woman battling anorexia in "For the Love of Nancy."

Personal Life

In 1994, Gold married Roby Marshall, whom she met through her "Growing Pains" costar Joanna Kerns. The couple has four sons named Sage, Bailey, Aiden, and Dylan.

Real Estate

In 2002 Tracey and Roby paid $491,000 for a home in Santa Clarita, California. They sold this home in 2018 for $600,000.

In 2005 Tracey and Roby paid $1.65 million for a home in Studio City, California. They sold this home just a year later for $2.1 million.