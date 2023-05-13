What is Tracey E. Bregman's net worth?

Tracey E. Bregman is an American actress who has a net worth of $7 million. Tracey E. Bregmanis probably best known for starring as Lauren Fenmore on the soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful" from 1993 to 2007. She has also starred in the same role on the soap opera "The Young and the Restless," since 1984. Bregman won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1985 for "The Young and the Restless." She has also won two Young Artist Awards, a Soapy Award, and an Online Film & Television Association Award.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $7 Million Date of Birth: May 29, 1963 (59 years old) Place of Birth: Munich Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 4 in (1.63 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Tracey E. Bregman's Net Worth

Early Life

Tracey E. Bregman was born on May 29, 1963 in Munich, Germany to parents Buddy Bregman and Suzanne Lloyd. Her father, Buddy, was American and worked as a musical arranger, record producer, and composer while her mother, Suzanne, was Canadian and worked as an actress. The family lived in England until the age of 10 when they moved to California. She became interested in acting when she was young and began working as an actress at the age of 11. She later studied acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

Career

In 1978, Bregman made her film acting debut in a small role in the made-for-television film "Three on a Date." A bit later in the year, she was cast in the NBC daytime soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," as the troubled teen character Donna Temple Craig. In 1979, she received a Young Artist Award in the Best Juvenile Actress in A Daytime Series category for her work in "Days of Our Lives." She remained on the show until 1980 and then made her big screen debut the following year in 1981 in the slasher film "Happy Birthday to Me." In 1982, she appeared in the prison drama film "The Concrete Jungle," alongside Jill St. John. In 1983, she landed a role in the comedy-drama film "The Funny Farm" and also had guest-starring roles in "The Littlest Hobo," "The Love Boat," "Fame," and "The Fall Guy."

Bregman also landed what would become one of her most major roles in 1983 when she was cast as character Lauren Fenmore in the daytime soap opera "The Young and the Restless." She initially thought her role as the character would not last very long but after being on the show for six months, she was offered a more long-term contract which she accepted. Bregman was a celebrated member of the show's cast. She was the first actress to win Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series when that category was introduced in 1985 for her role as Fenmore. She was also nominated for the same award again in 1987.

In 1992, Bregman appeared on "The Bold and the Beautiful" also as the character of Lauren Fenmore. She ultimately fully migrated the character from "The Young and the Restless" to "The Bold and the Beautiful" in 1995. She then returned to "The Young and the Restless" and remained on the show as a recurring character in 2000. In 2006 and 2008, she was nominated in the Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmy Awards for her work on "The Young and the Restless." She also played double-duty on the series when she portrayed an additional character on the show for a few months in 2010. In 2016, she was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2016. Bregman continues appearing on the show today and also appeared again on "The Bold and the Beautiful" in 2022.

In 2010, Bregman appeared alongside co-star, Christian LeBlanc, in the music video for Reba McEntire's single, "I Keep On Loving You." She also has appeared in a number of made-for television movies during her career. In 2000, she appeared in "Sex & Mrs. X." In 2012, she had a role in "Low Lifes." The following year, in 2013, she had a role in the thriller film "Misogynist" alongside Jonathan Bennett and Eve Mauro. For her role in that film, she was nominated in the Best Actress category at the Los Angeles Underground Film Festival. In 2020, she landed a role in the film "A Very Charming Christmas Town." In 2021, she appeared in the films "City Limits" and "Swag Town."

Personal Life

In 1987, Bregman married Ron Recht. The couple had their first son, Austin, in 1991, and their second son, Landon, in 1996. After 23 years of marriage, the couple divorced in 2010. Bregman has been a vegetarian from an early age and later transitioned to become a vegan. Bregman resides in Malibu. In November of 2018, she lost her Malibu home to a wildfire. Bregman is an active supporter and honorary board member for Chenoa Manor, an animal sanctuary in Chester County, Pennsylvania.