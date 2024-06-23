Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $5 Million Birthdate: Feb 28, 1978 (46 years old) Birthplace: North Philadelphia Gender: Female Profession: Comedian, Actor, Film Producer, Screenwriter Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Torrei Hart's Net Worth

What is Torrei Hart's Net Worth?

Torrei Hart is an actress, comedian, entrepreneur, and social media personality who has a net worth of $5 million. Torrei Hart is known for appearing in such films as "American Bad Boy," "Almost Amazing," "Custody Road," "Turnt," and "Sebastian." As an entrepreneur, she launched the non-profit initiative S.O.A.R., the beauty line Heavenly Hart Haircare, and the health and fitness brand Skinny Bish Keto, among other ventures. Hart was previously married to fellow comedian and actor Kevin Hart from 2003 to 2011. They have two children together.

Early Life and Education

Torrei Hart was born as Torrei Skipper on February 28, 1978 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and was raised in southern New Jersey. From an early age, she was passionate about acting and the arts. Hart was educated at Winslow Township High School, where she starred in a number of school plays. After graduating in 1996, she attended community college in Philadelphia; there, she met Kevin Hart. Wanting to pursue their dreams in the entertainment industry, the two dropped out of college and relocated to Los Angeles.

Acting Career

Early in her career in show business, Hart appeared in commercials for such companies as Toyota and Ebay. She had her first film role in the 2010 short film "The Captive." Five years later, Hart made her feature film debut in "American Bad Boy." Her subsequent credits included "Almost Amazing," "But Deliver Us from Evil," "Alien Reign of Man," "Resolution Song," and "Custody Road." In 2019, Hart appeared in "Hollywould," "Perfectly Single," "The Workout Room," and "Dear Frank." The following year, she starred in "Turnt"; she later reprised her role in the sequels "Super Turnt" and "Turnt AF." Meanwhile, Hart starred in the television series "We Got This." Among her other notable acting credits are the horror film "Sebastian" and the television film "Noodles."

Social Media

In late 2012, Hart launched a comedy channel on YouTube called PrettyFunnyFish, which features various comedic videos. Elsewhere, she signed a production partnership with Russell Simmons to create online content for his company All Def Digital. Hart also has a substantial following on Instagram.

Business Ventures

A prolific entrepreneur, Hart launched the non-profit initiative S.O.A.R. (Starting Over Again Ready) with her sister in 2013. The initiative was created to empower young women facing adversity. In 2014, Hart partnered with Skimpy Mixers to launch her own low-calorie, low-sugar cocktail mixer. A few years later, she partnered with Nzuri to create the natural haircare line Heavenly Hart Haircare, named after her daughter Heaven. In 2018, Hart launched a talk show with Georgia Reign and Michael Blackson called "Talking Sh%t." Among her other business ventures is the health and fitness brand Skinny Bish Keto, which promotes the Keto diet.

Personal Life

In 2003, Hart married Kevin Hart, whom she had met at college in Philadelphia. The couple had a daughter named Heaven and a son named Hendrix before divorcing in 2011 on account of irreconcilable differences. Kevin Hart later admitted that he was having numerous extramarital affairs during the marriage. Despite Kevin's serial infidelity, the pair remained on good terms following the divorce, and Torrei decided to keep his surname.

In 2021, Hart began dating former child actor Darius McCrary. The two made their relationship public on Instagram at the end of April.

Real Estate

In January 2016, Torrei paid $2.1 million for a 5,000 square foot mansion in Bell Canyon, California. Today this home is worth around $3 million.