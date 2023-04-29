What is Tony Todd's Net Worth?

Tony Todd is an American actor and producer who has a net worth of $8 million. Tony Todd began his professional acting career in the mid-80s, and has worked steadily in both film and television productions. Some of his television projects include, "Simon & Simon","21 Jump Street", "MacGyver", "The X-Files", "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine", "Smallville", "Crossing Jordan", "CSI: Miami", "Boston Public", "Without a Trace", and "Hawaii Five-O". He has appeared in such films as "Platoon", "Lean On Me", the "Candyman" franchise, the "Final Destination" franchise, "The Rock", "Hatchet", "Dark Reel", and "Sushi Girl". In 2013, he appeared in 14 episodes of "The Young and the Restless". Perhaps most importantly, Tony Todd is the voice of Megatronus Prime in "The Transformers" films.

Early Life

Tony Todd was born on December 4, 1954 in Washington, D.C. He grew up in Hartford, Connecticut with his sister, Monique, and attended Hartford Public High. His sister also later became an actress. He also is an alumnus of the Artists Collective, Inc. After high school, he attended the University of Connecticut and later studied theater at the Tony Award-winning Eugene O'Neill National Actors Theatre Institute and the Trinity Repertory Company in Providence, Rhode Island.

Career

Todd's career has spanned television, film, and theatre, as well as voice acting and video games. His career began in the mid-1980s. In terms of theatre, he has acted both on and off Broadway. Among some of his notable theatre roles are in the productions "King Hedley II" by August Wilson, "The Captain's Tiger" by Athol Fugard, and "No Place to be Somebody." He also has had roles in "Les Blancs," Playboys of the West Indies," "Othello," "Zooman and The Sign," "Aida," "Levee James," and "Dark Paradise." He has been recognized for his onstage performances by receiving a number of awards and accolades, including the Helen Hayes nomination.

In terms of films, Todd has appeared in over 100 theatrical and television films throughout his career. He initially appeared in the film "Platoon" directed by Oliver Stone and "Sleepwalk" in 1986. Throughout the end of the 1980s, he appeared in "84 Charing Cross Road," "Bang! You're Dead," "Enemy Territory," "Colors," "Bird," and "Lean on Me." In the early 1990s, he appeared in films like "Night of the Living Dead," "Voodoo Dawn," "Sunset Heat," "Candyman," "Excessive Force," and "The Crow."

In 1995, he reprised his dual role as the Candyman and Daniel Robitaille in "Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh." The same year he appeared in the film "Burnzy's Last Call." He remained very busy throughout the rest of the 1990s, appearing in numerous films per year. In 1996, he appeared in "Sabotage," "The Rock," and "Driven." In 1997, he appeared in "Stir," "Wishmaster," and "Univers'l." The following year, in 1998, he had roles in "Shadow Builder," "Caught Up," "The Pandora Project," and "Butter." He appeared in two films in 1999 – "The Dogwalker" and "Candyman: Day of the Dead."

In 2000, he appeared as William Bludworth in the first installment of the "Final Destination" film franchise. He also appeared in "Le Secret" the same year. In 2003, he appeared in "Silence," "Final Destination 2," and "Scarecrow Slayer." The following year, in 2004, he had a role in "Murder-Set-Pieces." In 2005, he appeared in seven total films or short films, including "Checking Out," "The Prophecy: Forsaken," and "Heart of the Beholder." He appeared in "Final Destination 3" as the voice of the Devil in 2006 and also had a roles in "Minotaur," "Shadow: Dead Riot," "Hatchet," "The Absence of Light," and "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde." He remained busy throughout the rest of the late-2000s, appearing in films like "Shadow Puppets," "Dark Reel," "Bryan Loves You," "Nite Tales: The Movie," "Are You Scared 2," "Penance," and "The Graves." He also had a prominent voice role in "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen."

Todd continued working steadily in film throughout the 2010s. He again appeared in the "Final Destination" franchise, this time in "Final Destination 5" in 2011. In 2012, he had roles in "Changing the Game," "Sushi Girl," and "A Night at the Silent Movie Theatre." The following year, he appeared in "Dead of the Nite," "Dust of War," "Kill Her, Not Me," and "Army of the Damned." He then appeared in "Prelude to Axanar," "Disciples," and "The Sun Devil and the Princess" in 2014. He voiced the character of Darkside in the 2015 film "Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League. Other films he appeared in throughout the rest of the decade include "Zombies," "Death House," "From Jennifer," "The Final Wish," "Reign of the Superman," and "Badland." In 2020, he landed roles in "Tales from the Hood 3," "Bulletproof 2, and "Sky Sharks." He appeared in "Insight," "The Changed," "Traveling Light," and "Destination Marfa" in 2021. The next year, he had roles in "Hellblazers" and "Bitch Ass."

In addition to his very active film career, Todd has also appeared extensively in various television shows. Throughout the 1980s, he made appearances on episodes of "Simon & Simon," "21 Jump Street," "Night Court," and "MacGyver." In the 1990s, he appeared in "Criminal Justice," "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Homicide: Life on the Street," "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and "Star Trek: Voyager," among others.

He continued booking television roles in the 2000s. He appeared in shows like "Charmed," "CSI: Miami," "The District," "24," "Masters of Horror," and "Chuck." In 2013, he appeared in 13 episodes of "The Young and the Restless." He had a voice role in 15 episodes of "The Flash" between 2015 and 2018 and later appeared in "The Orville," "Scream: Resurrection," and "The Oath: Outbreak."

Additionally, Todd has voiced many roles in video games like "Star Trek: The Next Generation: Klingon Honor Guard," "Legend of Dragoon," "Star Trek: Elite Force II," "Dota 2," "Call of Duty: Black Ops II," and "Back 4 Blood," among others.

Personal Life

Todd is reportedly married and has two children – Ariana and Alex. He is generally very private about his personal life.