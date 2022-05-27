Tony Sirico Net Worth:

What is Tony Sirico's Net Worth and Salary?

Tony Sirico is an actor who is best known for playing Peter Paul Gualtieri, or "Paulie Walnuts," on the HBO television series "The Sopranos." Tony Sirico has a net worth of $10 million dollars. Tony appeared in 86 episodes of The Sopranos. He has also appeared in a number of films directed by Woody Allen, including "Bullets Over Broadway," "Mighty Aphrodite," "Deconstructing Harry," and "Café Society." Among Sirico's other film credits are "The Pick-up Artist," "Goodfellas," and "Innocent Blood."

Early Life of Crime

Tony Sirico was born as Gennaro Anthony Sirico Jr. on July 29, 1942 in New York City. He has a brother named Robert who is a Catholic priest. Sirico grew up in the East Flatbush and Bensonhurst neighborhoods of Brooklyn. He was involved in numerous crimes throughout his early life, resulting in 28 arrests for robbery, assault, and disorderly conduct, among other offenses. Sirico had a particularly severe run-in with the law in 1971, when he was indicted for coercion, extortion, and felony weapons possession and was sentenced to four years in prison. Ultimately, he served 20 months of his sentence at Sing Sing. During his imprisonment, Sirico was inspired to pursue acting after being visited by an ex-convict acting troupe.

Television Career

Sirico appeared on television for the first time in a 1977 episode of the crime series "Kojak." He didn't return to the small screen until 1982, when he showed up in an episode of "Police Squad!" After another long break, Sirico was in the television films "Perfect Witness" and "In the Shadow of a Killer." He continued to act in television films, appearing in "Gotti," "Witness to the Mob," and "Vig" in the late 90s.

The Sopranos

Sirico's biggest and most famous role came in 1999 on the HBO crime series "The Sopranos." He played Paul Gualtieri, otherwise known as "Paulie Walnuts," one of the chief henchmen of protagonist Tony Soprano, played by James Gandolfini.

Sirico originally auditioned for the part of Uncle Junior, but was given the role of Gualtieri when Dominic Chianese was cast in the former part. He remained on the show through its conclusion in 2007, winning two SAG Awards alongside his cast mates for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

After The Sopranos

Following the end of "The Sopranos," Sirico played a mobster in the television special "A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa." He next appeared in episodes of "Chuck" and "Medium." In 2012, Sirico played Captain Salie in the television film "Jersey Shore Shark Attack." Subsequently, he played Tony Tagliano in two episodes of the crime series "Lilyhammer," and reunited with his "Sopranos" costars James Gandolfini and Michael Imperioli for the Nickelodeon television film "Nicky Deuce." Among his other notable roles, Sirico voiced Vinny, the replacement dog for Brian, on the animated series "Family Guy." He also voiced a mobster on the animated series "American Dad!"

Film Career

In 1974, Sirico made his film debut as an extra in the crime film "Crazy Joe." He went on to establish himself as a go-to actor for gangster roles. Over the years, Sirico played gangsters in such films as "Fingers"; "The One Man Jury"; "Defiance"; "Love and Money"; "The Pick-up Artist"; "Hello Again"; "Goodfellas"; "Innocent Blood"; "The Search for One-eye Jimmy"; "Cop Land"; "Mob Queen"; "Mickey Blue Eyes"; and "Turn of Faith." Notably, Sirico has also appeared in multiple films directed by Woody Allen, including "Bullets Over Broadway," "Mighty Aphrodite," "Everyone Says I Love You," "Deconstructing Harry," "Celebrity," "Café Society," and "Wonder Wheel."

Among his other credits on the big screen, Sirico appeared in the sex comedy "So Fine"; the drama "Exposed"; the romantic action thriller "Catchfire"; the dramedy "29th Street"; and the crime thriller "Romeo is Bleeding." He also had a memorable role as a police officer in 1995's "Dead Presidents." Later on, in 2014, Sirico appeared in the police procedural "Zarra's Law" and the comedy "Friends and Romans." Subsequent credits have included "Sarah Q," costarring his "Sopranos" cast mates Vincent Pastore and Federico Castelluccio," and "Respect the Jux" and "Super Athlete."