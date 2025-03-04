What is Tony Reali's Net Worth and Salary?

Tony Reali is an American sports personality and television host who has a net worth of $7 million.

Tony Reali has established himself as one of sports media's most recognizable personalities through his long-running role as host of ESPN's "Around the Horn." Beginning his television career as a researcher and fact-checker—famously known as "Stat Boy" on "Pardon the Interruption"—Reali climbed the ranks to become a respected host and commentator. Since taking over "Around the Horn" in 2004, his energetic moderation style became synonymous with the show's format, where he awarded points to sports journalists engaged in debate. Beyond his professional achievements, Reali has been praised for his authenticity, particularly when discussing personal tragedies and mental health challenges. His evolution from behind-the-scenes researcher to prominent on-air personality represents one of sports broadcasting's most distinctive career trajectories.

Early Life and Education

Born Anthony Joseph Paul Reali on July 4, 1978, in Staten Island, New York, Tony grew up in a close-knit Italian-American family. His passion for sports developed early, with basketball and baseball being particular favorites. Reali attended Christian Brothers Academy in New Jersey, where he participated in sports and began developing his analytical approach to athletics.

Reali continued his education at Fordham University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in both Communication and History. At Fordham, he gained valuable broadcasting experience working at WFUV, the university's radio station, where he covered sports and began honing his on-air skills. This foundation would prove instrumental in his later career at ESPN.

ESPN Beginnings: The "Stat Boy" Era

Reali joined ESPN in 2000, initially working as a researcher and writer for the quiz show "2-Minute Drill." His big break came when he was assigned to the then-new show "Pardon the Interruption" (PTI) as a fact-checker. In this role, which hosts Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon affectionately dubbed "Stat Boy," Reali would appear at the end of each episode to correct any factual errors made during the broadcast.

This seemingly minor role became unexpectedly popular with viewers, who appreciated Reali's quick wit and willingness to challenge the hosts. His segments grew longer and more substantive, allowing him to showcase both his sports knowledge and engaging personality, creating a springboard for greater opportunities at the network.

"Around the Horn" Legacy

In February 2004, Reali was named host of "Around the Horn," replacing Max Kellerman. At just 25 years old, he took over a show still finding its footing and transformed it into a staple of ESPN's daily programming. Reali's approach—serving as moderator, scorekeeper, and occasional voice of reason among the panelists—brought structure and energy to the format.

Under his guidance, "Around the Horn" developed its distinctive scoring system, with Reali awarding or deducting points based on the quality of arguments. His trademark "mute button" became a beloved feature, allowing him to silence panelists mid-debate. His enthusiastic delivery of "Horn" catchphrases and his animated reactions to particularly good or bad takes made him a fan favorite.

After more than 21 years on air, with Reali serving as host for the majority of that run, ESPN announced on March 5, 2025, that "Around the Horn" would air its final episode on May 23, 2025. The announcement marks the end of an era for both the network and Reali's career as the show's iconic host.

Personal Life and Advocacy

Away from the camera, Reali has been open about both joys and tragedies in his personal life. He married Samiya Edwards in 2008, and the couple has two daughters. In 2018, Reali shared the devastating news that they had lost one of their expected twins during childbirth. His candid discussion of grief and his return to work just days later resonated deeply with viewers.

Reali has since become an advocate for mental health awareness, particularly regarding grief and anxiety. He has spoken openly about his experiences with panic attacks, which he has dealt with since childhood, and regularly uses his platform to reduce stigma around mental health issues in sports and beyond.

Real Estate

In October 2021, Tony and his wife paid $3.85 million for an apartment in Brooklyn, New York. Today, this property is worth $4-5 million