Tony Lopez net worth: Tony Lopez is an American dancer and internet personality who has a net worth of $2 million. He is best known for his work on TikTok as half of the Lopez Brothers.

Tony Lopez was born in Las Vegas, Nevada in August 1999. He makes up the dance duo Lopez Brothers with his brother Ondreaz Lopez. Tony Lopez has a TikTok account tonylopez__ that has more than eight million followers. Lopez hosted a dance workshop in 2019 in Las Vegas. That same year he became a member of The Hype House with his brother. He posted a dance video tribute to Lil Nas X's "Panini" in 2019.