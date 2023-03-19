Tony Hale net worth

What is Tony Hale's Net Worth?

Tony Hale is an American actor who has a net worth of $9 million. Tony Hale is best known for his roles on the acclaimed comedy television series "Arrested Development" and "Veep." On the big screen, he has been in such films as "The Informant!," "The Heat," and "Love, Simon." Hale has also done extensive voice-acting for animated films and television series, with credits including "The Angry Birds Movie," "Toy Story 4," and "Archibald's Next Big Thing."

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $9 Million Date of Birth: Sep 30, 1970 (52 years old) Place of Birth: West Point Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.85 m) Profession: Actor, Television producer, Voice Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Tony Hale's Net Worth

Early Life and Education

Tony Hale was born on September 30, 1970 in West Point, New York to Rita, a staff assistant to State Representative Kathy Ashe, and Mike, who served in the military and taught nuclear and atomic physics. Hale was raised in Tallahassee, Florida, where he attended the Young Actors Theatre and acted in various theatrical productions. As a teenager, he went to Leon High School, from which he graduated in 1988. Hale went on to attend Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, graduating in 1992 with a degree in journalism. He then enrolled in graduate school at Regent University in Virginia; he graduated from that institution's School of Communication and the Arts in 1995.

Career Beginnings

Following his graduation from Regent University, Hale moved to New York City, where he helped found the Christian arts community the Haven. He also studied acting with the Barrow Group and at the William Esper Studio. In the late 90s, Hale began appearing on television with guest appearances on "Ghost Stories" and "Legacy." At the beginning of the new millennium, he appeared in episodes of such shows as "Sex and the City," "The Sopranos," and "Dawson's Creek."

Arrested Development

In 2003, Hale had his breakthrough role as Buster Bluth, the neurotic youngest son of George Sr. and Lucille, on the Fox sitcom "Arrested Development." He starred alongside Jason Bateman and Will Arnett, who played his brothers, and Jeffrey Tambor and Jessica Walter, who played his parents. Other members of the cast included Portia de Rossi, Michael Cera, Alia Shawkat, and David Cross. A huge hit with critics, "Arrested Development" won multiple Emmy Awards. However, it was less popular with general audiences, and was canceled in 2006 after three seasons. The show returned for a fourth season on Netflix in 2013, and then for a fifth on the streaming platform from 2018-2019.

Further Television Career

After the end of the original run of "Arrested Development," Hale starred on the short-lived detective sitcom "Andy Barker, P.I." He subsequently played the recurring role of Emmett Milbarge on "Chuck" from 2008 to 2010. During that time, Hale appeared in episodes of such series as "ER," "Samantha Who?," "United States of Tara," "Rules of Engagement," "Numbers," "Community," and "Justified." In 2011, he voiced a main role on the short-lived animated sitcom "Good Vibes." Hale's next big role came in 2012 on the HBO political satire series "Veep." He played Gary Walsh, the personal assistant to Vice President Selina Meyer, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus. For the highly lauded show, which ran for seven seasons through 2019, Hale won two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

During his years on "Veep," Hale became more prolific as a voice-actor. He lent his voice to such animated series as "Doc McStuffins"; "Sanjay and Craig"; "Jake and the Never Land Pirates"; "Animals."; "Rick and Morty"; "Pickle and Peanut"; "Star vs. the Forces of Evil"; and "Amphibia." In 2019, Hale created the animated series "Archibald's Next Big Thing," in which he also voices the titular character. His other voice-acting credits have included "Harley Quinn," "Crossing Swords," "Birdgirl," the rebooted "Rugrats," "HouseBroken," and "I Heart Arlo." Meanwhile, in live-action series, Hale played the recurring role of Jerome Squalor in the second season of Netflix's "A Series of Unfortunate Events," and starred as twins Mr. Benedict and Mr. Curtain on the Disney+ series "The Mysterious Benedict Society."

Film Career

Hale began his film career with small parts in such titles as "Raging Hormones," "My Blind Brother," and "Stateside." He started appearing in more significant roles in 2006, when he was in six films, including "Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector," "RV," and "Stranger Than Fiction." In 2008, Hale appeared in "My Suicide" and "The Year of Getting to Know Us," and voiced the titular character's older brother in the animated fantasy adventure film "The Tale of Despereaux." The following year, he had supporting roles in "The Answer Man," "The Informant!," and "The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard." Kicking off the 2010s, Hale was in the dramedy "Happythankyoumoreplease" and the suspense thriller "In My Sleep." He next had a substantial role in the drama "Sironia."

In 2013, Hale appeared in two major comedy films: Paul Feig's "The Heat" and Jordan Vogt-Roberts's "The Kings of Summer." A couple years later, he played an air marshal in "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip" and a CIA agent in "American Ultra." He subsequently starred in "Brave New Jersey" and had supporting roles in "Last Call" and "Yoga Hosers." Hale's other notable credits include "And Then I Go"; "The 15:17 to Paris"; "Love, Simon"; "To the Stars"; "Nine Days"; "Clifford the Big Red Dog"; "Being the Ricardos"; and "Hocus Pocus 2." He also had major voice roles in the animated films "The Angry Birds Movie," "The Angry Birds Movie 2," and "Toy Story 4," in the lattermost of which he voiced Forky.

Personal Life

Tony Hale married his wife, makeup artist Martel Thompson, in 2003. Together, they have a daughter named Loy Ann.