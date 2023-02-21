What is Tom York's Net Worth?

Tom York is an English actor who has a net worth of $1 million. Tom York, not to be confused with Thom Yorke the English singer front man of the band Radiohead or Tom Yorke the former professional rugby player from the 1940s and 1950s, is best known for his roles as Samuel "Sam" Carne in "Poldark" and as Hero in "Olympus."

Early Life

Tom York was born and raised in Hampshire, England, in the United Kingdom along with his brother, Andy.

Tom York got into the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, also known as LAMDA, at 17 years old where he studied for four years. It was there that he portrayed roles ranging from Shakespeare's Hamlet, to Shakespeare himself in Peter Whelan's "The School Of Night."

But before he got into drama school, he heard about The Camino De Santiago from one of his teachers and bought a guide book and set out on the five-week pilgrimage from Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port to Santiago de Compostela on the west coast of Spain. With only his backpack and sense of adventure, it was an experience he says he will remember forever.

Acting Career

Tom York started his acting career in 2014 when he was featured as the teenage version of one of the main cast members, Bassan "Barry" Al-Fayeed, in the first two episodes of the TV series "Tyrant." Then in 2015, he caught his big break when he landed the leading role in fantasy TV series "Olympus." After that in 2016, Tom appeared as Mike Maddox in "Endeavour" in the episode "Arcadia," as Mitch McCordell in "Midsomer Murders" in episode "Breaking the Chain," as Leo Richards in "Death in Paradise" in episode "Flames of Love," and as Zac Leeson in "Agatha Raisin" in the episode "The Day the Floods Came." In 2017, he was cast as the role of Sam Carne in the award-winning BBC One period drama "Poldark." He also played the role of Dani Nioh in an episode of "Van Der Valk" called "Death in Amsterdam" in 2019 and Colonial Wednesday in an episode of "American Gods" titled "Conscience of the King" in 2021.

Tom York also has a stage credit to his name for playing Evelyn Farrant and Rupert Farrant in "Corpse!" in 2020 at Park Theater and a film credit for playing Piers in 2014's "The Ivory Year."

Tom York has two feature-length projects in post-production including "Stopmotion," which is a psychological/horror film opposite award-winning actress Aisling Franciosi, and "Titans That Built The Ancient World," in which he plays Alexander the Great in the series of two-hour epics set to retell the stories of three of history's most famous figures.

Personal Life

Tom York has two children, Agnes and Noah York.

Inspiration

Tom York is a huge movie fan, and his favorite is "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest." He credits the film as a huge inspiration in his life. Another moment that shaped his life was seeing the play "Jerusalem" by Jez Butterworth in which actor Mark Rylance wowed him from beginning to end. He also credits the lectures of Alan Watts as inspiration, calling the orator one of the greatest of all time.