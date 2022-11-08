Tom Wopat Net Worth:

What is Tom Wopat's Net Worth and Salary?

Tom Wopat is an American actor and singer who has a net worth of $2 million. Tom Wopat is best known After appearing on the soap opera, "One Life to Live", he became famous for starring as Luke Duke on the action comedy television series "The Dukes of Hazzard" which ran from 1979 to 1985. From there, he went on to appear in a variety of film and television projects, including "Fantasy Island", "Christmas Comes to Willow Creek", "A Peaceable Kingdom", "Cybill", "Home Improvement", "100 Centre St.", "All My Children", "Smallville", "Taking Chance", "Jonah Hex", and "Django Unchained". He has also enjoyed a very successful career in theater, appearing in the Broadway productions of "I Love My Wife", "City of Angels", "Guys and Dolls", "Annie Get Your Gun", "Chicago", "42nd Street", "Glengarry Glen Ross", "A Catered Affair," "Django Unchained" and "Fair Haven". He has been nominated for two Tony Awards. He has also released eight albums, most of them in the country genre.

Early Life and Education

Tom Wopat was born on September 9, 1951 in Lodi, Wisconsin as the fifth of eight children of Ruth and Albin. He is of Czech descent on his father's side. As a young adult, Wopat went to the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The Dukes of Hazzard

Wopat's first major role on television was also his most famous: Luke Duke on the CBS action comedy series "The Dukes of Hazzard." He starred alongside John Schneider, who played his character's younger cousin Bo Duke, and alongside Catherine Bach as the boys' female cousin Daisy Duke. Other cast members included Denver Pyle, James Best, Ben Jones, and Sorrell Booke as corrupt county commissioner Boss Hogg. Inspired by the film "Moonrunners," about a bootlegger family in the American South, "The Dukes of Hazzard" was a massive hit, running for seven seasons from 1979 to 1985. Wopat also reprised his role on the 1983 Saturday morning animated series "The Dukes," which was based on the live-action series, and later in the television films "The Dukes of Hazzard: Reunion!" and "The Dukes of Hazzard: Hazzard in Hollywood."

Further Television Career

While he was on "The Dukes of Hazzard," Wopat appeared in some episodes of the ABC series "Fantasy Island." His next main role came in 1988, when he starred on the short-lived CBS series "Blue Skies." Wopat had a main role on another short-lived series, CBS's "Peaceable Kingdom," in 1989. He began a longer-running part in 1995 on the sitcom "Cybill," playing the titular character's first husband Jeff Robbins. Wopat appeared in the role across all four of the show's seasons through 1998. During that time, he had a two-episode guest role on the sitcom "Home Improvement."

In the early 2000s, Wopat appeared in episodes of the soap opera "All My Children" and the legal drama "100 Centre Street." He later reunited with his former "Dukes of Hazzard" costar John Schneider to appear in an episode of the superhero series "Smallville." Following that, Wopat showed up in an episode of the Fox series "Standoff," and was also in the television films "The Hive" and "Taking Chance." From 2012 to 2017, he played the recurring role of Sheriff Jim Wilkins on the Western crime drama "Longmire." Wopat's other credits have included the television film "Lovestruck: The Musical" and episodes of the series "Elementary" and "The Blacklist."

Film Career

After decades of television acting, Wopat began appearing on the big screen in the 21st century. His first film credit was 2006's "Bonneville," starring Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, and Joan Allen. Two years after that, Wopat played a detective in the black comedy "The Understudy." In 2010, he played Colonel Slocum in the Western superhero film "Jonah Hex" and Frank in the drama "Main Street." Wopat returned to the Western genre a couple years later to play US Marshall Gill Tatum in Quentin Tarantino's "Django Unchained." The same year, he played Ron in "Mariachi Gringo."

In 2015, Wopat played a dentist in the romantic comedy "All in Time." He had one of his biggest film roles the following year, starring as the emotionally distant father of a gay young man in the drama "Fair Haven." Wopat subsequently appeared in the comedy "Lost Cat Corona" and starred in the Western action film "County Line." He went on to reprise his role from the latter film in two sequels.

Theater Career

In addition to television and film, Wopat has acted in many theatrical productions, mostly musicals. He made his Broadway debut in 1977 as a replacement in the musical "I Love My Wife," and later served as a replacement in the musicals "City of Angels" and "Guys and Dolls." In 1981, he starred as Billy Bigelow in a Michigan production of "Carousel." Later, in 1999, Wopat was part of the opening cast of the Broadway revival of "Annie Get Your Gun," for which he received a Tony Award nomination. He went on to appear in some other high-profile revivals, including "Chicago" and "42nd Street."

Wopat moved away from musicals in 2005 to act in the Broadway revival of David Mamet's play "Glengarry Glen Ross." He returned to musical theater the next year in a North Carolina production of "The Music Man." Wopat's other theater credits have included such musicals as "A Catered Affair," "Catch Me if You Can," and "Sondheim on Sondheim."

Music Career

Wopat launched his solo music career in 1983 with his self-titled debut album. He had his biggest hit, however, with his 1987 album "A Little Bit Closer," which featured the successful country singles "The Rock and Roll of Love" and "Susannah." Wopat's other albums have included "Don't Look Back," "Learning to Love," "The Still of the Night," and "I've Got Your Number." He also released "Home for Christmas" with John Schneider.

Personal Life

Wopat's first marriage was to Vickie Allen, whom he eventually divorced. He subsequently wed Kirsten S. Larvick. Wopat has five children.

In August of 2017, Wopat was arrested for indecent assault, battery, and drug possession in Waltham, Massachusetts, where he was opening a production of "42nd Street." He reportedly sexually assaulted a woman during rehearsal. According to a TMZ report, Wopat allegedly "grabbed a woman's buttock and put his finger between her butt cheeks." During a police search, two bags of cocaine were found in his vehicle. In July of 2018, Wopat pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and was sentenced to a year of probation.