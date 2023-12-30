Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $6 Million Date of Birth: Feb 5, 1948 - Dec 30, 2023 (75 years old) Place of Birth: Leeds Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.85 m) Profession: Actor, Voice Actor Nationality: England 💰 Compare Tom Wilkinson's Net Worth

What was Tom Wilkinson's Net Worth?

Tom Wilkinson was an English actor who had a net worth of $6 million. Tom Wilkinson was born in Leeds, West Riding of Yorkshire, England in February 1948. He died on December 30, 2023 at the age of 75. Tom Wilkinson rose to prominence in the 1990s, particularly with his role in "In the Name of the Father" (1993), which showcased his ability to bring complex characters to life. Wilkinson achieved international fame with the success of "The Full Monty" (1997), further cementing his status in "Shakespeare in Love" (1998). His performance in "In the Bedroom" (2001) was a career-defining moment, earning him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Wilkinson's television achievements are equally notable, especially his portrayal of Benjamin Franklin in the critically acclaimed miniseries "John Adams" (2008), for which he received an Emmy Award. During his career he also won a Golden Globe, BAFTA and two SAG awards, and was nominated for two Academy Awards. He was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2005 for services to Drama.

Early Life

Tom Wilkinson was born on February 5, 1948, in Wharfedale, West Riding of Yorkshire, England. He graduated from the University of Kent and attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Wilkinson's interest in acting blossomed during his school years. He attended the University of Kent, where he studied English and American Literature, an educational path that further fueled his passion for the performing arts. Recognizing his profound interest in acting, Wilkinson decided to pursue it professionally and enrolled at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), one of the most prestigious acting schools in the UK.

Film Career

Tom made his film debut in the late 1970s, but it was in the 1990s that his career really took off. He gained significant attention with his role in "In the Name of the Father" (1993), where his portrayal of a determined lawyer showcased his talent for bringing complex characters to life.

Wilkinson's breakthrough role came with the 1997 film "The Full Monty", where he played a key part in the ensemble cast. This film's success brought him international recognition and accolades. He continued to demonstrate his versatility in a range of genres, from drama to comedy, and received critical acclaim for his performance in "Shakespeare in Love" (1998), which won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

One of Wilkinson's most notable performances was in "In the Bedroom" (2001), for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. His portrayal of a father grappling with tragedy and revenge was deeply moving and solidified his status as one of the finest actors of his generation.

Television Career

Parallel to his film career, Tom Wilkinson also made significant contributions to television. His television career began in the early 1980s with appearances in British TV series and movies. However, it was his later work in American television that brought him widespread acclaim.

Wilkinson's versatility shone through in his television roles, where he seamlessly transitioned between different genres and characters. His performance in the HBO miniseries "John Adams" (2008), in which he played Benjamin Franklin, was particularly notable. This role earned him an Emmy Award, showcasing his ability to bring historical figures to life with authenticity and depth.

Other significant television appearances include his roles in "The Kennedys" (2011) and "The Escape Artist" (2013), where he continued to display his range and skill as an actor.

Personal Life

Tom was married to Diana Hardcastle, an actress he met during his early theatre days. The couple had two children.