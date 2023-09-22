Tom Welling net worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $14 Million Date of Birth: Apr 26, 1977 (46 years old) Place of Birth: Putnam Valley Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.91 m) Profession: Model, Actor, Television Director, Television producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Tom Welling's Net Worth

What Is Tom Welling's Net Worth and Salary?

Tom Welling is an American actor, director, producer, and model who has a net worth of $14 million. Tom Welling is best known for playing Clark Kent on the superhero drama "Smallville" (2001–2011). He also directed seven episodes of the show, and he was a producer on the series from 2009 to 2011.

Tom has appeared in the films "Cheaper by the Dozen" (2003), "The Fog" (2005), "Cheaper by the Dozen 2" (2005), "Parkland" (2013), "Draft Day" (2014), "The Choice" (2016), and "Deep Six" (2023), and he has played Rob Meltzer on "Judging Amy" (2001–2002), Lt. Marcus Pierce / Cain on "Lucifer" (2017–2018), and Samuel Campbell on "Professionals" (2020). Welling has served as an executive producer on " Professionals" as well as the TV series "Hellcats" (2010–2011). Tom signed with Louisa Modeling Agency before moving to Los Angeles, and he modeled for Abercrombie & Fitch, Calvin Klein, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Early Life

Tom Welling was born Thomas Joseph Welling on April 26, 1977, in Putnam Valley, New York. He is the son of Bonnie and Thomas Welling, and he has three siblings, Rebecca, Mark, and Jamie. Tom is a distant of cousin of actor Evan Peters, who won a Primetime Emmy for his performance in the Netflix anthology series "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story." Welling's family frequently moved during his youth, living in Delaware, Wisconsin, and Michigan. Tom graduated from Michigan's Okemos High School in 1995. During his time there, he appeared in school plays before switching his focus to sports such as soccer.

Career

Tom was a construction worker until he was discovered by casting director Jennifer Starr at a 1998 party in Nantucket. Starr encouraged Welling to try modeling, and he signed with Louisa Modeling Agency. He moved to Los Angeles in 2000, and there, he modeled for Abercrombie & Fitch, Calvin Klein, and Tommy Hilfiger. After appearing in the 2000 Angela Via music video "Picture Perfect," Tom had a recurring role as karate teacher Rob Meltzer on the CBS legal drama "Judging Amy" from 2001 to 2002. In 2001, he appeared in the pilot of the Fox sitcom "Undeclared," which was created by Judd Apatow. From 2001 to 2011, Welling starred as a young Clark Kent on The WB/The CW series "Smallville," which aired 217 episodes over 10 seasons and earned Tom two Teen Choice Awards. He reprised his role in a 2019 episode of The CW's "Batwoman." Welling directed the "Smallville" episodes "Fragile," "Hydro," "Apocalypse," "Injustice," "Absolute Justice Part 2," "Patriot," and "Booster." In 2022, he launched the podcast "Talkville" with his former "Smallville" co–star Michael Rosenbaum.

Tom played Charlie Baker in 2003's "Cheaper by the Dozen" and 2005's "Cheaper by the Dozen 2" alongside Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt, and the movies grossed a combined $325.5 million at the box office. He starred in the 2005 supernatural horror film "The Fog," and his next movie was the 2013 historical drama "Parkland." In 2014, Welling co-starred with Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner, Denis Leary, Frank Langella, Sam Elliott, Ellen Burstyn, and Chadwick Boseman in the sports drama "Draft Day," then he appeared in the 2016 film "The Choice," which was based on the 2007 Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name. From 2017 to 2018, he played Lt. Marcus Pierce / Cain in 19 episodes of the Fox series "Lucifer." In 2020, Tom starred as Vincent Corbo on the Viaplay action series "Professionals" alongside Brendan Fraser, and from 2022 to 2023, he had a recurring role as Samuel Campbell on The CW's "Supernatural" spin-off "The Winchesters."

Personal Life

Tom married model Jamie White on July 5, 2002, on Martha's Vineyard. The couple lived in Vancouver until March 2011 when they moved back to Los Angeles. Jamie filed for divorce in October 2013, and their divorce was finalized in late 2015. In 2014, Welling began a relationship with equestrian Jessica Rose Lee, the founder of the Saddle Club, and they announced their engagement in April 2018. Tom and Jessica married on November 30, 2019, and they have two sons, Thomson Wylde (born January 2019) and Rocklin Von (born June 2021).

Awards and Nominations

Welling has received numerous Teen Choice Award nominations, winning Choice Breakout TV Star – Male (2002) and Choice Action TV Actor (2009) for "Smallville." The series also earned him Scream Award nominations for Best Superhero (2010 and 2012), five Saturn Award nominations for Best Actor in a Television Series/Best Actor on Television (2002–2006), a Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award, Mexico, nomination for Favorite International TV Star (2003), and a Bravo Otto nomination for Best Male TV Star (2003).