Tom Pelphrey net worth

What is Tom Pelphrey's Net Worth?

Tom Pelphrey is an American actor who has a net worth of $2 million. Though it should be noted that his wife, actress Kaley Cuoco, is extremely rich. Tom Pelphrey is best known for playing characters in "Guiding Light" and "As the World Turns." He also has had roles in "Ozark" and "Outer Range."

Early Life

Tom Pelphrey was born on July 28, 1982 in Howell, New Jersey. He attended Howell High School, graduating in 2000, before enrolling at Rutgers University in their Mason Gross School of the Arts. He graduated from Rutgers in 2004 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

Career

Pelphrey knew he was interested in a career as an actor. While still in college, he was able to land roles in "The Burg" and "Numb3rs." In the month of September 2007, he appeared on stage in "A New Television Arrives Finally" at Theatre54 in New York. He also appeared in episodes of "Ghost Whisperer" and "CSI: Miami" in 2008.

Upon graduating from college, he began auditioning for more roles and was relatively quickly cast as the role of Jonathan Randall on the CBS soap opera, "Guiding Light." He joined the cast in September of 2004 and received critical acclaim for his role of Jonathan, the show's anti-hero. For his work, he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Young Actor category in 2005. He won that award in the same category the following year, in April of 2006. He was again nominated in the category in 2007 but ultimately lost to actor Bryton McClure. However, he won his second Daytime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Young Actor category in 2008. Pelphrey remained on "Guiding Light" until 2009.

In 2009, he was cast in another soap opera, "As the World Turns." He played the character of Mick Dante. His run on the show ended in February of 2010 when his character was sent to prison for misdeeds. For his work on that show, he earned an Emmy pre-nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Outside of his work on soap operas, Pelphrey has also been cast in a number of other television shows and films. In 2009, he was cast on an episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." He then appeared in an episode of "The Good Wife" and in an episode of "Body of Proof" in 2011. In 2012, he appeared in two films – "Excuse Me for Living" and "Junction." For his role in "Junction," he, and the cast, received the ReelHeart International Film Festival Award for Best Ensemble Cast. He additionally had continued to appear in theatre work. In 2010, he starred in "In God's Hat" and in 2012 he appeared in the Broadway cast of the musical drama "End of the Rainbow." In 2012, he was cast in an episode of the television series "Blue Bloods."

In 2013, Tom Pelphrey appeared in the films "Turtle Island" and "Tiger Lily Road." He also appeared in an episode of "The Following" followed by an episode of "Black Box" in 2014. The same year, he appeared as the character of Carl in "A Cry from Within." The year 2015 was busy for Pelphrey, as he appeared in five different films including "Anchors," "The Girl is in Trouble," "Sam," Blink," and "#Lucky Number." He also was cast on the television series "Banshee" as character Kurt Bunker. He appeared in 15 episodes of the show form 2015 until 2016. He also returned to Broadway in 2015 in a revival of "Fool for Love." In 2017, he was cast in an episode of "Chicago P.D." as well as in an main character role in the series "Iron Fist." He played character Ward Meachum and appeared in 21 episodes of the show from 2017 to 2018.

In 2019, he appeared in an episode of "Blindspot" and also appeared in the film "Crazy Alien." The next year, he appeared in the film "Mank" as Joseph L. Mankiewicz. He was also cast in the very popular Netflix series "Ozark." In "Ozark," he played the character of Ben Davis. He appeared as a main character in the third season of the show and as a guest character in the fourth. For his work, he received a Critics' Choice Television Award nomination in the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category as well as a nomination at the Primetime Emmy Awards in a similar category. He continued appearing on "Ozark" until 2022.

In 2022, he was cast as the main character role Perry Abbott in the series "Outer Range." He also appeared in the films "American Murderer" and "She Said" the same year. He was also cast in the HBO Max miniseries "Love and Death" as character Don Crowder.

Personal Life

In 2022, Pelphrey began dating actress Kaley Cuoco. They first publicly appeared together as a couple at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in May of 2022. In October of that year, they announced on Instagram that they were expecting their first child together.