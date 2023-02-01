Tom Hollander net worth

What is Tom Hollander's Net Worth?

Tom Hollander is an English actor who has a net worth of $5 million. Tom was a member of the National Youth Theatre and National Youth Music Theatre. He was a member of the stage group Footlights and was the president of the Marlowe Society. He won the Ian Charleston Award in 1992 for acting in The Way of the World. He made his first screen appearance in the 1981 TV movie John Diamond. From 1993 to 1995 Hollander starred as Jonathan in the TV series Harry. Holland has had recurring roles in the television series Absolutely Fabulous, Wives and Daughters, Cambridge Spies, The Company, Freezing, Headcases, Desperate Romantics, Any Human Heart, and Ambassadors. He has starred in the movies Enigma, Possession, Paparazzi, The Libertine, Pride & Prejudice, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead man's Chest, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, Valkyrie, In the Loop, and The Soloist. Hollander has won a Satellite Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award as well as two Broadcasting Press Guild Awards. In 2022 he starred in the HBO series The White Lotus.

Early Life

Hollander was born on August 25, 1967 in Bristol, England and raised in Oxford. His father is a Czech Jew who later converted to Catholicism while his mother is English. He was raised in a Christian household that was very academic, as his parents were both teachers. He attended the Dragon School and then Abingdon School where he sang choral music. He began acting at a young age as a member of the National Youth Theatre and the National Youth Music Theatre. In 1981, when he was 14, he was cast in the lead role of the BBC dramatization of "John Diamond." He later attended Selwyn College, Cambridge, where he remained involved in theatre.

Career

Hollander's professional career began on-stage in theatre productions. In 1992, he won the Ian Charleson Award for his performance in "The Way of the World" at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre. He also was commended for his performance as Celia in the all-male production of "As You Like It." In 1997, he was nominated for the Ian Charleson Award for his performance in "The Government Inspector" at the Almeida Theatre. Hollander has been the most frequent Ian Charleson Award honoree, winning once and receiving three commendations.

Meanwhile, Hollander also developed his on-screen career. In 1996, he appeared in "Some Mother's Son" and "True Blue." He worked steadily throughout the latter half of the 1990s, appearing in "Martha, Meet Frank, Daniel and Lawrence," "Bedrooms and Hallways," "Absolutely Fabulous," "Gobble," and "Wives and Daughters."

His film career picked up in the 2000s. He appeared in "Piccadilly Jim" and "The Libertine" in 2004. In 2005, he landed a supporting role in "Pride & Prejudice" starring Kiera Knightley. The next year, in 2006, he had a prominent role in "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest." He reprised the role the following year in "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End." In 2009, he played a symphonic cellist in the Joe Wright film, "The Soloist." He again worked with Wright in the film "Hanna" in which he played the villain character.

In 2010, Hollander co-created the television series "Rev," which was well-received. Hollander played the title character, Rev. Adam Smallbone. The show won a BAFTA in 2011 for Best Situation Comedy, in addition to other awards and recognition. The show was renewed for a second season in 2011 and a third season in 2014. He also has appeared in the BBC/FX series "Taboo," a role for which he has also received high praise.

In 2013, Hollander landed a role in the film "About Time." The following year, he appeared in "The Riot Club" and "Muppets Most Wanted." In 2015, he played the role of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in "Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation." Over the next couple of years, he appeared in "The Promise," "Holy Lands," "Tulip Fever," and "Breathe," among other films. In 2018, Hollander appeared as the manager of Queen, Jim Beach, in the biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody." The same year, he also had a role in "Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle" and "Bird Box." In 2021, he appeared in "The King's Men."

His television career was also very active at this time. In 2019, he appeared in six episodes of "Baptiste." In 2020, he appeared in "Us" and also voiced some characters in "Robot Chicken." He has voiced the character of Alfred Pennyworth in the series "Harley Quinn" since 2020. In 2021, he voiced the character of Moon in "A Tale Dark & Grim." He appeared in six episodes of "The Ipcress Files." In 2022, he booked one of the main roles in the second season of the very popular series "The White Lotus." He played the character Quentin opposite Jennifer Coolidge. The season won Golden Globe Awards for Best Limited or Anthology Series. The American Film Institute named "The White Lotus" one of the ten best television programs of 2022.

Over the course of his career, Hollander's talent has been recognized at various award shows. He has been recognized at the BAFTA Awards, the British Independent Film Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the London Critics Circle Film Awards, the Tony Awards, the Outer Critic Circle Awards, and the Drama League Awards. In January of 2016, Hollander became an Honorary Fellow of Selwyn College, Cambridge, his alma mater.

Personal Life

Hollander grew up with his sister, Julia, who later became a director, writer, and singer. In 2020, the siblings worked with their father, Tony, to present a documentary about how Tony and his parents had escaped from the Nazi occupation of Czechoslovakia in 1938.

Hollander was dating designer Fran Hickman in the 2000s. The couple became engaged in 2010 but ultimately did not marry, ending their relationship instead. He has lived in the same apartment in Notting Hill, London since 2000.

Hollander is involved in a number of charitable organizations. He enjoys cycling and running and has participated in those sports in order to raise funds for the Childline Crisis Hotline and for the Teenage Cancer Trust. He also supports the Helen & Douglas House Hospice for Children and Young Adults in Oxford.