Tom Franco net worth: Tom Franco is an American actor and artist who has a net worth of $500 thousand. He is best known for being the brother of actors James Franco and Dave Franco.

Tom Franco was born in Palo Alto, California in April 1980. He is the founder of the Firehouse Art Collective in Berkeley, California. He graduated from University of California, Santa Cruz and studied at California College of the Arts. Tom Franco first appeared in the film Basket Case 2 in 1990. He appeared in the movies Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Spring Breakers, Metamorphosis: Junior Year, and The Disaster Art. Franco also appeared in the short A Peace of History, the TV short The Devil Wears a Toupee, and an episode of the TV series Action Nat and the Cat. Tom Franco appeared in the documentary Harumi and in the TV specials Roast of James Franco: Red Carpet Pre-Show and Comedy Central Roast of James Franco.