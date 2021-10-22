Tom Felton Net Worth:

splits: 10

What is Tom Felton's Net Worth?

Tom Felton is an English actor and musician, best known for playing Hogwarts student Draco Malfoy in the film adaptations of the "Harry Potter" novels. Tom Felton has a net worth of $20 million. His other movie credits include "The Borrowers," "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," "The Apparition," "Feed," and "Megan Leavey," among others. Felton has also appeared on television in such series as "Labyrinth," "Murder in the First," and "The Flash."

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Tom Felton was born on September 22, 1987 in Epsom, Surrey, England as the youngest of four sons of Sharon and Peter. When he was a teenager, his parents divorced. Felton went to West Horsley's Cranmore School until the age of 13, and then attended the Howard of Effingham School. Having developed an interest in singing during his youth, he joined his schools' choirs, and was offered a spot in the Guildford Cathedral Choir.

Felton began his acting career in advertisements for companies such as Barclaycard and Commercial Union. In 1997, he made his feature film debut in the fantasy comedy "The Borrowers," playing the role of Peagreen Clock. The next year, on television, he lent his voice to the British drama series "Bugs." In 1999, Felton appeared opposite Clive Owen in the television film "Second Sight," and portrayed Louis T. Leonowens in the biographical period drama "Anna and the King."

"Harry Potter"

In 2001, Felton landed his most famous role in "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," the first film adaptation of the popular "Harry Potter" series of fantasy novels. He placed Draco Malfoy, an antagonistic student who is one of the early enemies of Potter and his friends Ron and Hermione. Felton reprised his role in the film's seven sequels: 2002's "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets"; 2004's "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban"; 2005's "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire"; 2007's "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix"; 2009's "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince"; and both parts of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," released in 2010 and 2011. The massively popular films helped launch Felton and many of his child cast mates to international fame.

Further Film Career

Felton has appeared in numerous films beyond the "Harry Potter" franchise. In 2008, he appeared in the horror thriller "The Disappeared." Two years later, he had a cameo as himself in the comedy "Get Him to the Greek," and had a leading role in the horror film "13Hrs." Felton returned to blockbuster filmmaking in 2011 with his role as Dodge Landon in the science-fiction action film "Rise of the Planet of the Apes." He subsequently starred in the supernatural horror film "The Apparition," the sports drama "From the Rough," the period drama "Belle," and the erotic thriller "In Secret." In 2014, he starred in the World War II drama "Against the Sun" as a US Navy airman.

Felton had one of his biggest years in 2016, appearing in four movies. Among them were the Biblical drama "Risen," the action thriller "Message from the King," and the biographical romantic drama "A United Kingdom," starring David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike. The next year, Felton played a US Army dog handler in the biographical indie drama "Megan Leavey," and also appeared in the films "Feed" and "Stratton." His later credits include the romantic drama "Ophelia"; the dramedy "Braking for Whales"; the Netflix family horror film "A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting"; and the World War II drama "The Forgotten Battle."

Television Career

In 2008, Felton appeared alongside Jack Osbourne on the British reality series "Adrenaline Junkie," participating in challenges such as bungee jumping and parachuting. Later, in 2013, he had a prominent role in the historical miniseries "Labyrinth," based on the eponymous novel by Kate Mosse. Felton portrayed Viscount Trencavel in the series, which also starred Vanessa Kirby and Jessica Brown Findlay. The following year, he had a main role in the first season of the TNT crime drama "Murder in the First," playing a young Silicon Valley prodigy who is accused of murdering his father and his mistress. Felton followed this with two more major credits: first, he played the recurring role of Julian Albert and his alter-ego Alchemy in the third season of the superhero series "The Flash." Next, he played the main role of Logan Maine on the short-lived YouTube Premium science-fiction series "Origin."

Music Career

As a musician, Felton has an independent record label called Six String Productions. In 2010, he released his original song "Hawaii" on the label. He also posted a few music videos on YouTube, and released the EPs "Time Well Spent," "All I Need," and "In Good Hands." A new EP, entitled "YoOHoO," came out in 2021. Meanwhile, Felton's singles include "Silhouettes in Sunsets," "Time Isn't Healing," "If You Could Be Anywhere," and "hOLDing on."

Personal Life and Charity

From 2008 to 2016, Felton was romantically involved with stunt assistant Jade Olivia Gordon, who played his character Draco's wife in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2."

During the height of his "Harry Potter" fame in 2007, Felton visited the Children's Hospital in Denver, Colorado for a charitable event related to the fifth "Potter" film. Later, in 2011, he participated in the Red Nose Day telethon on the BBC to raise money for various charities.