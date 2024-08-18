What Is Tom Everett Scott's Net Worth?

Tom Everett Scott is an American actor who has a net worth of $2 million. Tom Everett Scott acted in high school plays, but did not plan to continue acting after high school. Scott studied communications at Syracuse University, and during his sophomore year, he went down to the theater and saw people "jumping around being idiots-and [he] thought, 'This is my home. This is where I should be.'" Tom changed his major to drama, and upon graduating, moved to New York City, where he waited tables and eventually founded a theater company with three college buddies called aTheaterco. His notable film work includes a starring role as drummer Guy "Shades" Patterson in the Tom Hanks-directed film "That Thing You Do!" (1996) and as Detective Russell Clarke on the NBC/TNT crime drama "Southland" (2009–2013).

Also of note are his roles in the film "An American Werewolf in Paris" (1997) and "Dead Man on Campus" (1998). He also co-starred with Kate Capshaw and Tom Selleck in "The Love Letter"(1999). Tom went on to land a recurring role on the NBC television series "ER" (2002–2003), then he starred on the TNT medical drama "Saved" (2006). Scott later appeared in the films "Race to Witch Mountain" (2009), "La La Land" (2016), "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul" (2017), and "One True Loves" (2023) and the television series "Z Nation" (2014), "Scream" (2015–2016), "Reign" (2015–2016), "13 Reasons Why" (2017–2019), "I'm Sorry" (2017–2019), and "The Summer I Turned Pretty" (2022–present). Tom has also appeared on Broadway, playing closeted movie star Mitchell Green in a 2006 production of "The Little Dog Laughed."

Early Life

Tom Everett Scott was born on September 7, 1970, in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts. He is the son of insurance sales representative Cynthia Scott (née Pierce) and late civil engineer William Joseph Scott (who passed away in 2007). After graduating from high school, Tom enrolled at Syracuse University. He initially majored in communications, but he later switched to drama and earned his degree in 1992.

Career

In 1993, Scott guest-starred on "Law & Order" and appeared in a Crest toothpaste commercial. From 1995 to 1997, he had a recurring role on the ABC sitcom "Grace Under Fire." His first film was 1996's "That Thing You Do!," which was written and directed by Tom Hanks, who also starred in the film. Scott played Guy Patterson, the drummer of the band The Wonders, alongside Johnathon Schaech, Steve Zahn, and Ethan Embry. Next, Tom appeared in the films "An American Werewolf in Paris" (1997), "One True Thing" (1998), "Dead Man on Campus" (1998), "The Love Letter" (1999), and "Top of the Food Chain" (1999) and the TV movie "Inherit the Wind" (1999), and he starred in and produced the 1998 film "River Red." Scott began the 2000s with roles in the films "Attraction" and "Boiler Room," and he starred as Jack T. Kenderson in on the Fox drama "The $treet." He then appeared in the films "Van Wilder" (2002), "Sexual Life" (2005), "Because I Said So" (2007), "Race to Witch Mountain" (2009), and "Tanner Hall" (2009), and he voiced golden retriever Buddy in 2006's "Air Buddies" and 2008's "Snow Buddies." From 2002 to 2003, he had a recurring role as Eric Wyczenski on the NBC medical drama "ER," then he guest-starred on "Will & Grace" (2003) and starred as Wyatt Cole on TNT's "Saved" (2006). Tom had recurring roles as Jack Cutting on "Cashmere Mafia" (2008), Rosen on "Sons of Anarchy" (2008), and Governor Donald Shalvoy on "Law & Order" (2008–2009), and he played Detective Russell Clarke on the NBC/TNT crime drama "Southland" from 2009 to 2013.

Scott appeared in the TV movies "The Devil's Teardrop" (2010), "Bad Mom" (2011), "Independence Daysaster" (2013), "Bloodline" (2013), "Love Finds You in Sugarcreek, Ohio" (2014), and "Christmas Connection" (2017) and the films "Parental Guidance" (2012), "Enemies Closer" (2013), "Bravetown" (2015), "Forever" (2015), "The Last Word" (2017), "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul" (2017), "Collusions" (2018), "Back Roads" (2018), and "I Hate Kids" (2019). In 2016, he co-starred with Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in "La La Land," which grossed $472 million at the box office and earned 14 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. Tom also lent his voice to the films "Mars Needs Moms" (2011), "Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups" (2012), "Pup Star" (2016), and "Pup Star: Better 2Gether" (2017). He had recurring roles as Andrew Remington on "GCB" (2012), Sam Landon on "Beauty and the Beast" (2014), Garnett on "Z Nation" (2014), Kevin Duval on "Scream" (2015–2016), William Cecil on "Reign" (2015–2016), Mr. Down on "13 Reasons Why" (2017–2019), and Scott Perry on "Council of Dads" (2020), and he guest-starred on "How to Get Away with Murder" (2015), "Criminal Minds" (2015), "Elementary" (2016), and "God Friended Me" (2019).

From 2017 to 2019, Tom played Mike Harris on the TruTV sitcom "I'm Sorry" alongside Andrea Savage, who created the show. In recent years, he has appeared in the films "Clouds" (2020), "Sister of the Groom" (2020), "Finding You" (2021), and "One True Loves" (2023) and the TV movies "Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone" (2021), "The Good Father: The Martin MacNeill Story" (2021), and "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" (2022). In 2020, Scott starred as Marvin Ferris on the Netflix series "The Healing Powers of Dude," and in 2022, he began playing Adam Fisher on Amazon Prime Video's "The Summer I Turned Pretty."

Personal Life

Tom married Jenni Gallagher on December 13, 1997. The couple met at Syracuse University, and they have welcomed two children together. Scott's "That Thing You Do!" co-star Steve Zahn served as the best man at Tom and Jenni's wedding.

Real Estate

In January 2003, Tom and Jenni paid $1.025 million for a house in Encino, California. They sold this home in 2016 for $1.45 million.

Awards and Nominations

In 2018, Scott was named Best Actor for "Collusions" at the Independent Filmmakers Showcase IFS Film Festival. In 1997, he shared an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination for Best Original Song for "That Thing You Do!" with his co-stars Johnathon Schaech, Steve Zahn, and Ethan Embry and songwriter Adam Schlesinger. In 1999, Tom earned a Teen Choice Award nomination for Film – Choice Hissy Fit for "Dead Man on Campus," and in 2009, the short film "Glock" (which he wrote, directed, produced, and starred in) received a Jury Award nomination for Best Narrative Short at the Tribeca Film Festival. Everett shared a Gold Derby Award nomination for Ensemble Cast with his "La La Land" co-stars in 2017 and a Just Jared Jr Fan Award nomination for Favourite TV Ensemble Cast with his "The Summer I Turned Pretty" co-stars in 2022.