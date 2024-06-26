What is Tom Cavanagh's Net Worth?

Tom Cavanagh is a Canadian actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Tom Cavanaugh is known for his roles in the television series "Ed," "Scrubs," and "The Flash." He also starred in the "Darrow & Darrow" series of mystery television films. On the big screen, Cavanagh's credits have included "Alchemy," "How to Eat Fried Worms," "Gray Matters," and "Breakfast with Scot."

Early Life and Education

Tom Cavanagh was born on October 26, 1963 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. When he was still young, he moved with his family to Winneba, Ghana. The family later returned to Canada, living in Lennoxville, Quebec; there, Cavanagh's father served as the academic dean of Champlain College. After attending Séminaire de Sherbrooke, Cavanagh studied at Champlain. He went on to attend Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, where he played ice hockey and varsity basketball. Cavanagh graduated from Queen's in 1987 with degrees in English, education, and biology.

Television Career

Cavanagh began appearing on television in the 1990s. He showed up in episodes of such Canadian shows as "Street Legal," "Madison," "Cold Squad," and "Mentors," and appeared in commercials for Oh Henry! candy bars and Labatt Blue light beer. Cavanagh had his first substantial television role in 1997, playing Paul Krause in the second season of "Jake and the Kid." His American breakthrough came in 1999, when he began playing the recurring role of Doug Boyce in the NBC medical drama series "Providence." Also that year, he appeared in the CBS television film "Anya's Bell."

Due to his success on "Providence," Cavanagh was cast as the titular character on NBC's "Ed," which premiered in 2000. He starred alongside Julie Bowen, Jana Marie Hupp, Josh Randall, and Michael Ian Black, among others. "Ed" ran for four seasons, and garnered Cavanagh a Golden Globe Award nomination. Meanwhile, in 2002, he starred in the television film "Bang Bang You're Dead" and began playing the recurring role of Dan Dorian on the sitcom "Scrubs." Cavanagh starred in two more television films, "Heart of the Storm" and "Snow," in 2004. A couple of years later, he starred on the short-lived show "Love Monkey." In 2008, Cavanagh reprised his role from "Snow" in the television film sequel "Snow 2: Brain Freeze." Additionally, he starred in the miniseries "The Capture of the Green River Killer" and had a recurring role on "Eli Stone." Closing out the decade, Cavanagh hosted "Stories from the Vaults" and starred in the short-lived TNT series "Trust Me."

In 2011, Cavanagh starred in the television film "Trading Christmas" and began a recurring role on "Royal Pains." Over the subsequent years, he had guest roles on such shows as "The Goldbergs," "Blue Bloods," and "The Following." In 2014, Cavanagh began appearing in the DC Comics superhero series "The Flash," starring as both Eobard Thawne and various versions of Harrison Wells. The series ran for nine seasons through 2023. During the run of "The Flash," Cavanagh appeared as Thawne and Wells in the other DC Comics superhero series "Supergirl," "Arrow," and "Legends of Tomorrow." Elsewhere, he starred in the "Darrow & Darrow" series of mystery television films on the Hallmark Mystery channel.

Film Career

In the 1990s, Cavanagh appeared in such films as "White Light," "Magic in the Water," "Midnight Heat," and "Something More." At the beginning of the 21st century, he had roles in the supernatural slasher film "Freddy vs. Jason" and the romantic comedy "Alchemy." Cavanagh appeared in three films in 2006: the family comedy "How to Eat Fried Worms," the dramedy "Two Weeks," and the romantic comedy "Gray Matters." He was in three more films in 2007, most notably the Canadian comedy "Breakfast with Scot," in which he starred as a gay retired hockey player turned television sportscaster. Cavanagh's next role was as Ranger Smith in the 2010 big-screen adaptation of the animated television series "Yogi Bear." His other notable film credits have included the 2014 family adventure film "The Games Maker," the science-fiction film "400 Days," and the superhero film "Corrective Measures," based on the graphic novel by Grant Chastain.

Podcast

From 2010 to 2016, Cavanagh co-hosted the podcast "Mike and Tom Eat Snacks" with his former "Ed" costar Michael Ian Black. The pair later relaunched the podcast in 2021.

Personal Life

In 2004, Cavanagh wed Maureen Grise, an image editor for Sports Illustrated magazine. Together, they have two daughters and a son.

In 2008, Cavanagh launched the Cavanagh Classic, an annual celebrity basketball tournament in Harlem. The event raises money and awareness for United to Beat Malaria, formerly called Nothing But Nets.