What is Todrick Hall's Net Worth?

Todrick Hall is an American actor, director, vocalist, and choreographer who has a net worth of $12 million.

Todrick Hall first gained national attention after he participated in the ninth season of the singing competition, "American Idol." He then amassed a large following on his YouTube channel and eventually became a regular choreographer and judge on "RuPaul's Drag Race." He has also released four studio albums throughout his career. Todrick has more than three million subscribers on his YouTube channel as well as over 600 million views.

Early Life

Todrick Hall was born on April 4, 1985 in Plainview, Texas. He was raised by his single mother until she married his stepfather when he was a teenager. The family then moved to Dallas. As a child, Hall developed an intense love for "The Wizard of Oz" and other musicals and dramatic arts. He was particularly encouraged by an elementary school teacher who helped him pursue his interests in theater, orchestra, and ballet. As a teenager, he began performing at the amusement park Six Flags Over Texas. At that age of 15, Hall came out to his family as gay.

Career

Hall began his career in entertainment by working on various cruises like Royal Caribbean and the Holland America Line. He also had various jobs at Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. He had to work very hard to find opportunities, as he faced challenges in the industry as a black gay man. At the age of 20, he auditioned for the Broadway production of "The Color Purple" with Oprah Winfrey and Fantasia Barrino. He was cast in the ensemble and as an understudy for the role of Harpo. After "The Color Purple," he performed in "Memphis: The Musical" and in the touring productions of "Beauty and the Beast," "Radio City Christmas Spectacular," and "Hairspray."

Hall relocated to Los Angeles to continue pursuing his career in the entertainment industry. He also joined YouTube in 2006 and created his own channel where he started uploading his own videos. Over the next five years, he uploaded over 300 videos and slowly began building a fanbase. In August 2009, he auditioned for the ninth season of "American Idol" in Dallas, Texas. He sang a self-composed song in which he mentioned all of the judges by name. All four of the judges approved his entry into the competition and he went on to make the semi-finals. He was eliminated in the Top 16. In August 2010, Hall returned to Broadway in the musical "Memphis."

After "American Idol," Hall focused more of his attention on YouTube. It became a full-time pursuit for him in 2011. In his videos, he showcased his singing and dancing abilities and would also make content about choreography and hair and makeup. In May 2011, he released a video audition for the third season of the show "Glee." Though the video became very popular, he was ultimately not cast in the program, though he did grow his fanbase.

From April to May 2014, Hall released an eight episode web series on his YouTube channel called "Pop Star High." The show takes place in a world where all the most famous pop stars, like Britney Spears and Lady Gaga, attend high school together. In October 2014, MTV announced they would be making a docuseries called "Todrick" which followed Hall around and recorded his process of making videos. Eight episodes of the show were released in October 2015.

In April 2016, Hall first appeared as a guest judge on the eighth season of "RuPaul's Drag Race" for an episode which featured a "Wizard of Oz" challenge. He reappeared as a full-time judge for "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars 3" later in 2016 and again for the ninth season of the show in 2017. Hall has also frequently appeared on Logo TV's game show "Gay for Play Game Show Starring RuPaul" alongside other celebrities.

In June 2016, Hall self-released the album "Straight Outta Oz," a visual concept album that uses the imagery of "The Wizard of Oz" to explore Todrick's own life and rise to fame. He initially planned a tour to promote the album but the tour was interrupted after Hall was cast in the Broadway musical "Kinky Boots." He had the lead role in the musical and performed in 155 shows from November 2016 to March 2017, receiving positive reviews. He then revived the "Straight Outta Oz Tour" and visited cities in North America, Europe, and Australia.

From November 2017 to January 2018, he appeared as Billy Flynn in a limited engagement role in a Broadway production of "Chicago." During his tenure, the show had its best grossing week in its 21-year Broadway history. In December, he released the documentary "Behind the Curtain." The film focused on the production behind his album "Straight Outta Oz."

In March 2018, he released a new visual album called "Forbidden" and embarked on a world tour to promote it. In June 2019, Hall appeared in and co-executive produced the music video for singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's song "You Need to Calm Down." Later that year, he returned to Broadway to appear in "Waitress" and later again in "Chicago." In 2021, he released the album "Femuline," which is inspired by gay pride. In 2022, he participated in the third season of "Celebrity Big Brother."

Personal Life

Hall announced he was in a relationship with model David Borum via an Instagram post in May 2021. Hall has experienced some controversy in his life, particularly in 2019 when several former dancers and collaborators on Hall's YouTube videos and visual albums accused him of never compensating them for their work. Hall denied the allegations.

Real Estate

In May 2022 Todrick paid $6.1 million for a home in LA's Sherman Oaks suburb. He listed the 8,000 square foot mansion for sale in December 2023 for $8.5 million. Here is a video tour: