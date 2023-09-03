What is Timothy V. Murphy's Net Worth?

Timothy V. Murphy is an Irish actor who has a net worth of $2 million. Timothy V. Murphy is known for his roles on such television series as "Sons of Anarchy," "The Bastard Executioner," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and "Snowpiercer." He has also made guest appearances on numerous shows, including "Revenge," "Burn Notice," "24," and "Shameless." On the big screen, Murphy's credits include "Shallow Ground," "Appaloosa," and "The Lone Ranger." Murphy is often cast as Russian/Eastern European villains, but in reality he is Irish and in real life has a very Irish brogue when he speaks.

Early Life and Education

Timothy V. Murphy was born on April 5, 1960 in Tralee, Ireland as one of six children of Mary and Edward. For his higher education, he attended University College Cork, where he studied law and accounting.

Career Beginnings

Murphy began his career in Dublin training at the Focus Theater. After moving to the United States, he took a number of odd jobs, including construction work in New York City and working in bars in Florida.

Television Career

Murphy had his first substantial television role in 1995 on the long-running Irish series "Glenroe." On US television, he appeared with guest roles on "The District" and "VIP" in 2001. The year after that, he had a guest role in the second season of "Six Feet Under." In 2003, Murphy appeared on the short-lived action crime drama series "Fastlane," and acted in the television film "Murder, She Wrote: The Celtic Riddle." He was in another television film, "Skeleton Man," in 2004. The same year, Murphy appeared in season two of the FX series "Nip/Tuck." He went on to have a guest role on "24" in 2006. Later, in 2011, Murphy had guest roles on "Shameless," "Chuck," and "Criminal Minds," and began playing the recurring role of Galen O'Shay on the FX series "Sons of Anarchy." During his time on the latter series through 2013, he appeared on such shows as "Fairly Legal," "Longmire," "Burn Notice," "Hell on Wheels," and "Revenge." Murphy also played the recurring role of Russian villain Isaak Sidorov in two seasons of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

In 2014, Murphy appeared on the reboot of the CBS series "Hawaii Five-0." The year after that, he appeared on "Grace and Frankie" and "True Detective," and played the main role of Father Ruskin on the short-lived FX series "The Bastard Executioner." Murphy went on to have guest roles on CBS's "Scorpion," Fox's "The Last Man on Earth," HBO's "Westworld," and ABC's "Quantico." In 2019, he portrayed Nazi official Adolf Eichmann in the fourth and final season of the Amazon Prime Video series "The Man in the High Castle," based on the Philip K. Dick novel. From 2020 to 2021, Murphy played Nolan Grey on the TNT dystopian thriller series "Snowpiercer." After that, from 2021 to 2022, he played Arthur Novak in three episodes of the CBS series "S.W.A.T." Murphy's other credits include recurring roles on "MacGruber," "L.A.'s Finest," and "The Company You Keep."

Film Career

Murphy's early film credits include "The Doorman," "The Honorable," "The Perfect Wife," and "Red Roses and Petrol." He had one of his first major roles in the 2004 horror film "Shallow Ground," playing a small-town sheriff investigating the disappearance of local girl. The next year, Murphy played Father Michael in Jesse V. Johnson's action film "Pit Fighter." In 2006, he starred in the independent comedy "ManBand! the Movie." Murphy followed that with a small role in the action adventure sequel "National Treasure: Book of Secrets" and a supporting role in Ed Harris's Western "Appaloosa." He next appeared in "Green Street 2: Stand Your Ground," directed by Jesse V. Johnson. In 2010, Murphy played Constantine Bach in the action comedy "MacGruber," based on the "Saturday Night Live" sketch. A couple years later, he was in the independent dramedy "Lost Angeles." Murphy was in two films in 2013: the horror film "The Frankenstein Theory" and Gore Verbinski's Western action film "The Lone Ranger."

In 2014, Murphy had a supporting role in the thriller "Road to Paloma," the feature directorial debut of actor Jason Momoa, who also starred. He was subsequently in "Hot Bath an' a Stiff Drink," "How to Be a Gangster in America," "No Way to Live," and "Heaven's Floor." In 2017, Murphy appeared in the slasher comedy "Tragedy Girls" and the romantic drama "Anything." He followed those with roles in the horror thriller "The Ninth Passenger," the thriller "Cuck," and the boxing drama "In Full Bloom." Kicking off the 2020s, Murphy appeared in the science-fiction action horror film "Breach." His subsequent credits included "Hell Hath No Fury," "Playing Through," "New Year," and "American Siege." Murphy went on to appear in two action films in 2023: "Detective Knight: Independence" and "Mob Land."

Stage Career

In addition to his work on screen, Murphy has acted on the stage. His credits include "The Beauty Queen of Leenane," "The Lost Plays of Tennessee Williams," and "Agamemnon." Murphy also originated the role of Jake in the world premiere of "Stones in His Pockets" in Dublin.

Personal Life

With his wife Caitlin Manley, Murphy has a son named Seán.