What Is Timothy Spall's Net Worth?

Timothy Spall OBE is an English actor who has a net worth of $6 million. Timothy Spall has played Peter Pettigrew in the "Harry Potter" series, Beadle Bamford in the 2007 film adaptation of the musical "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," Peter Taylor in the 2009 sports drama "The Damned United," and Winston Churchill in the 2010 historical drama "The King's Speech." Spall has more than 160 acting credits to his name, including the films "Quadrophenia" (1979), "Secrets & Lies" (1996), "Hamlet" (1996), "Topsy-Turvy" (1999), "Vanilla Sky" (2001), "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events" (2004), "Enchanted" (2007), "Mr. Turner" (2014), and "Wicked Little Letters" (2023). He has also appeared in the TV movies "The Cherry Orchard" (1981), "Cherished" (2005), "Mr. Harvey Lights a Candle" (2005), and "A Room with a View" (2007), the miniseries "Our Mutual Friend" (1998), "Shooting the Past" (1999), "The Thing About Vince" (2000), "Perfect Strangers" (2001), "Oliver Twist" (2007), "The Enfield Haunting" (2015), "Summer of Rockets" (2019), and "Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light" (2024), and the television series "Auf Wiedersehen, Pet" (1983–1986; 2002–2004), "Frank Stubbs Promotes" (1993–1994), "Outside Edge" (1994–1996), "The Street" (2006–2009), "The Syndicate" (2012), "Blandings" (2013–2014), "Perpetual Grace, LTD" (2019), and "Death Valley" (2025). Timothy also voiced Bayard the Bloodhound in Tim Burton's "Alice in Wonderland" (2010) and "Alice Through the Looking Glass" (2016). Spall was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2000.

Early Life

Timothy Spall was born Timothy Leonard Spall on February 27, 1957, in London, England. He is the son of Sylvia and Joseph Spall, a hairdresser and a postal worker, respectively, and he grew up with three brothers. Timothy attended Battersea County Comprehensive School, and he initially considered joining the military or going to art school. Spall became interested in an acting career at the age of 16 after he played the Cowardly Lion in a school production of "The Wizard of Oz." He subsequently studied at the National Youth Theatre and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA). He was awarded the Bancroft Gold Medal at RADA for being the most promising acting student in his year, and he graduated in 1978.

Career

Spall began his acting career in theatrical productions for Birmingham Rep and the National Theatre. He made his film debut in 1979's "Quadrophenia," and he followed it with "The Missionary" (1982), "Remembrance" (1982), "The Bride" (1985), "Dutch Girls" (1985), "Gothic" (1986), "To Kill a Priest" (1988), and "Crusoe" (1989). Timothy appeared in the TV movies "The Cherry Orchard" (1981), "The Three Sisters" (1981), "Home Sweet Home" (1982), "Oliver Twist" (1982), "The Nihilist's Double Vision" (1987), and he played Barry Spencer Taylor on the British comedy-drama "Auf Wiedersehen, Pet," which aired from 1983 to 1986 on ITV and from 2002 to 2004 on BBC One. In the '90s, Spall starred in films such as "The Sheltering Sky" (1990), "1871" (1990), "Secrets & Lies" (1996), "Still Crazy" (1998), "Topsy-Turvy" (1999), and "The Clandestine Marriage" (1999), and he played Rosencrantz in 1996's "Hamlet." He played the title role on the ITV series "Frank Stubbs Promotes" (1993–1994), Kevin Costello on the ITV sitcom "Outside Edge" (1994–1996), and Mr. Venus in the BBC Two miniseries "Our Mutual Friend" (1998). Next, Timothy appeared in the films "Vanilla Sky" (2001), "Rock Star" (2001), "Nicholas Nickleby" (2002), "The Last Samurai" (2003), "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events" (2004), "Pierrepoint" (2005), "Enchanted" (2007), "Appaloosa" (2008), "The Damned United" (2009), and "Desert Flower" (2009), and he played Beadle Bamford in 2007's "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street." In 2004, he took on the role of Peter Pettigrew (Wormtail) in the "Harry Potter" film series, beginning with "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" and ending with 2011's "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2."

Spall appeared in the miniseries "The Thing About Vince" (2000), "Perfect Strangers" (2001), and "Bodily Harm" (2002) and the TV movies "Vacuuming Completely Nude in Paradise" (2001), "My House in Umbria" (2003), "Cherished" (2005), "Mr. Harvey Lights a Candle" (2005), "Mysterious Creatures" (2006), and "A Room with a View" (2007), and he played Fagin in the 2007 miniseries "Oliver Twist" and Eddie McEvoy on the BBC One drama "The Street" (2006–2009). Timothy voiced Bayard the Bloodhound in the Tim Burton-directed Disney film "Alice in Wonderland," and he reprised his role in 2016's "Alice Through the Looking Glass."

He portrayed Winston Churchill in the 2010 Oscar-winning film "The King's Speech," then he starred in "Assassin's Bullet" (2012), "Upside Down" (2012), "The Rise" (2012), "Away" (2016), "The Party" (2017), "The Corrupted" (2019), "Spencer" (2021), "Wicked Little Letters" (2023), and "Rich Flu" (2024). He won several awards for his portrayal of painter J. M. W. Turner in 2014's "Mr. Turner," and he played 16 characters in the 2016 film "Stanley a Man of Variety."

Spall starred as Bob Davies on the BBC One drama "The Syndicate" (2012) and Lord Clarence Emsworth on the BBC One comedy "Blandings" (2013–2014), then he appeared in the miniseries "The Enfield Haunting" (2015), "Fungus the Bogeyman" (2015), "Hatton Garden" (2019), "Summer of Rockets" (2019), "The Sixth Commandment" (2024), and "Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light" (2024). He had a recurring role as Donald DeLoash on the Epix series "Perpetual Grace, LTD" in 2019, and in 2025, he starred as John Chapel on the BBC One mystery series "Death Valley."

Personal Life

Timothy and his wife, Shane, have been married since December 1, 1981. They have three children: Pascale (born 1976), Rafe (born 1983), and Mercedes (born 1985), and Rafe Spall, who is an actor known for films such as "Shaun of the Dead," "The Big Short," and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." Timothy was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 1996, but after undergoing chemotherapy, the cancer went into remission. In a 2006 interview with The Independent, Spall spoke about his illness, stating, "I didn't know what made me ill but stress had something to do with it and the point is now to head off stress at the pass. It made me aware of things and become more selective. I am less worried about employment. I really do my homework so I am not getting stressed on the set because I don't know what I'm doing. It has also given me a connection to what people who are having a really bad time go through." Timothy owns a Dutch barge, and when he and Shane sailed around the British Isles, their journey was documented in the BBC Four series "Timothy Spall: …at Sea."

Awards and Nominations

In 1996, Spall earned a BAFTA nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "Secrets & Lies." He was also nominated for "Our Mutual Friend" (1999), "Shooting the Past" (2000), "Topsy-Turvy" (2000), and "Vacuuming Completely Nude in Paradise" (2002), and he won for Leading Actor for "The Sixth Commandment" in 2024. Timothy received British Independent Film Award nominations for Best Actor for "Lucky Break" (2001), "All or Nothing" (2002), and "Mr. Turner" (2014), and "Mr. Turner" earned him awards from the Cannes Film Festival, Capri Hollywood International Film Festival, European Film Awards, London Critics Circle Film Awards, National Society of Film Critics Awards, and New York Film Critics Circle Awards. Spall and his "Nicholas Nickleby" co-stars won a National Board of Review Award for Best Cast in 2002, the cast of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" earned a Critics' Choice Award nomination for Best Acting Ensemble in 2008, and "The King's Speech" won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture in 2010. In 2024, Timothy won an International Emmy Award for Best Actor for "The Sixth Commandment."