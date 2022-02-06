Timothy Busfield Net Worth:

What Is Timothy Busfield's Net Worth?

Timothy Busfield is an American actor, director, producer, and writer who has a net worth of $1 million. Busfield played Dr. John 'J.T.' McIntyre on "Trapper John, M.D." (1984–1986), Elliot Weston on "Thirtysomething" (1987–1991), Danny Concannon on "The West Wing" (1999–2006), and Cal Shanley on "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" (2006–2007). Timothy has more than 70 acting credits to his name, including the films "Revenge of the Nerds" (1984), "Field of Dreams" (1989), "Sneakers" (1992), and "National Security" (2003) and the television series "The Byrds of Paradise" (1994), "Secrets and Lies" (2015), "Designated Survivor" (2018–2019), "Almost Family" (2019–2020), and "For Life" (2020–2021).

He wrote, directed, and produced the award-winning 2015 short film "One Smart Fellow," and he has directed more than 50 projects, such as the 2019 film "Guest Artist" and episodes of "Ed" (2000–2004), "Without a Trace" (2002–2009), "Damages" (2007–2011), "Psych" (2012), "Childrens Hospital" (2013), "This Is Us" (2017), and "Nashville" (2017–2018). Timothy has served as a producer on "Ed," "Without a Trace," "Secrets and Lies," and "Guest Artist" as well as "Lipstick Jungle" (2008–2009) and "Mind Games" (2014). Busfield has performed on Broadway in "Brighton Beach Memoirs" (1983) and "A Few Good Men" (1990), and he co-founded Sacramento's B Street Theatre and the touring troupe Fantasy Theatre with his brother, Buck.

Early Life

Timothy Busfield was born on June 12, 1957, in Lansing, Michigan. His mother, Jean, worked as a secretary, and his father, Roger, was a drama professor. Timothy grew up with sisters Julia and Terry and brother Buck, and he attended East Lansing High School. After graduating in 1975, Busfield enrolled at East Tennessee State University to study drama, and he often traveled with the Actors Theater of Louisville. He appeared in his first professional theatrical production, a children's adaptation of "A Midsummer Night's Dream," at age 18. Timothy moved to New York City in 1981 and soon appeared in a Circle Repertory Company production of Lanford Wilson's "Talley and Son."

Career

Busfield made his film debut as a soldier in 1981's "Stripes," and in 1983, he moved to Los Angeles to play Mark Potter on the ABC series "Reggie." He starred as Arnold Poindexter in 1984's "Revenge of the Nerds" and 1987's "Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise," and from 1984 to 1986, he played the son of Trapper John McIntyre on the CBS series "Trapper John, M.D." From 1987 to 1991, Timothy starred as Elliot Weston on the ABC drama "Thirtysomething," which aired 85 episodes over four seasons and earned him a Primetime Emmy; he also directed three episodes of the series. He co-starred with Kevin Costner in 1989's "Field of Dreams," then he appeared in 1992's "Sneakers" and 1993's "The Skateboard Kid" and "Striking Distance." Busfield played Sam Byrd on ABC's "The Byrds of Paradise" in 1994, and around this time, he appeared in the films "Little Big League" (1994), "Quiz Show" (1994), and "First Kid" (1996) and the TV movies "In the Shadow of Evil" (1995) and "Kidnapped: In the Line of Duty" (1995). From 1999 to 2006, he played Danny Concannon in 28 episodes of the NBC political drama "The West Wing." He co-starred with Martin Lawrence and Steve Zahn in 2003's "National Security," and he had recurring roles as Lloyd Stevens on NBC's "Ed" (2002–2004) and Ed Felder on the CBS police procedural "Without a Trace" (2004).

From 2006 to 2007, Timothy played Cal Shanley on NBC's "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip," and he directed six episodes of the series. In 2009, he appeared as himself in two episodes of "Entourage," then he guest-starred on "Law & Order" (2010), "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2011), "Blue Bloods" (2012), and "Childrens Hospital" (2012). Busfield appeared in the 2013 film "23 Blast," and from 2014 to 2015, he portrayed Benjamin Franklin in three episodes of Fox's "Sleepy Hollow." He had recurring roles as John Garner on ABC's "Secrets and Lies" (2015) and Dr. Adam Louden on the ABC/Netflix series "Designated Survivor" (2018–2019), and he directed episodes of both shows. Timothy directed the 2019 film "Guest Artist," which was written by Jeff Daniels and won numerous awards. The film was the first project of Grand River Productions, the production company Busfield launched with his wife, Melissa Gilbert, and Daniels. From 2019 to 2020, he played Ron Doyle on the Fox drama "Almost Family," and he starred as Henry Roswell on the ABC legal drama "For Life" from 2020 to 2021.

Personal Life

Timothy married actress/director Radha Delamarter in 1981, and they welcomed son Wilson before divorcing in 1986. Busfield wed fashion designer Jennifer Merwin on September 11, 1988, and they had daughter Daisy and son Samuel before they divorced in 2008. Timothy married actress Melissa Gilbert on April 24, 2013, and they lived in Howell, Michigan, until 2018, when they relocated to New York City. Busfield was an artist in residence at Michigan State University during the 2016–17 academic year. He said of the teaching job, "I really want to help students with the process. From how to deal with rejection to things like moving actors, creating scenes and getting the bad out."

Awards and Nominations

Busfield was nominated for four Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "Thirtysomething," winning in 1991. The series also earned him two Q Award nominations (from the Viewers for Quality Television Awards) for Best Supporting Actor in a Quality Drama Series. For "Guest Artist," Timothy won awards from the Accolade Competition (Best of Show – Feature Film), Beloit International Film Festival (Best Feature Film), Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival (Best Independent Film), Myrtle Beach International Film Festival (Best Director and Best Feature Film), New York City Independent Film Festival (Best Director), Sacramento International Film Festival (Outstanding Feature Film), and SENE Film, Music and Art Festival (Best Feature Film).

For "One Smart Fellow," Busfield earned an Award of Excellence Special Mention at the Accolade Competition, a Best Short Film award at the Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival, a Best Family Narrative award at the Manhattan Film Festival, an Excellence Award at the Rincon International Film Festival, a Festival Prize for Best Film at the Sacramento International Film Festival, an Audience Award for Best Fiction Short at the Traverse City Film Festival, and Outstanding Arthouse, Best Ensemble Cast, and Outstanding Directing at the Zed Fest Film Festival. In 2018, he won an IndieFEST Film Award for Award of Excellence Special Mention – TV Pilot, a Jersey Shore Film Festival award for Best TV Pilot Drama, and a Manhattan Film Festival award for Best Comedic Drama Short for "Tenure," which he wrote.

Real Estate

In 2003, Busfield paid $1.25 million for a 2,396 square foot home near Malibu. He put the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home on the market for $1.995 million in late 2008 after his divorce from Merwin. Two years later, it was reported that Timothy was facing foreclosure because he had defaulted on his mortgage.