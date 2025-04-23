What is Tim Russ's net worth?

Tim Russ is an American actor, film director, screenwriter, and musician who has a net worth of $3 million. Tim Russ is best known for his portrayal of Lieutenant Commander Tuvok in the science fiction series "Star Trek: Voyager." With a career spanning over four decades in the entertainment industry, Russ has built a diverse portfolio including television, film, voice acting, music, and directing. Beyond his iconic role as Voyager's Vulcan security officer, Russ has appeared in numerous television series including "Samantha Who?," "The Highwayman," and "The Orville," while maintaining a consistent presence in the Star Trek franchise through multiple series appearances and directorial work. As a musician, he has released several albums showcasing his skills as a guitarist and vocalist. Russ's technical approach to acting, deep understanding of science fiction, and multifaceted creative abilities have established him as a respected figure in both genre entertainment and broader artistic communities.

Early Life and Education

Timothy Darrell Russ was born on June 22, 1956, in Washington, D.C., into a military family. His father was a U.S. Air Force officer, which led to the family relocating frequently during Russ's childhood, including time spent living in Turkey. This international upbringing provided him with diverse cultural experiences that would later inform his acting work.

Russ pursued higher education at St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas, where he studied theater. He continued his theatrical training at Illinois State University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Theater Arts. This formal education established a strong foundation for his later professional work across multiple performance mediums.

Early Acting Career

Before his breakthrough role in Star Trek, Russ built his career through guest appearances on numerous television series throughout the 1980s and early 1990s. His early television work included roles in popular shows such as "Hill Street Blues," "The Twilight Zone," "Thirtysomething," and "NYPD Blue." He also had a recurring role in "The Highwayman" as motorcycle officer Alton C. Parker.

Russ's film career during this period included appearances in movies such as "Crossroads," "Dead Silence," "Spaceballs," and "Star Trek: Generations," the latter marking one of his several appearances in the Star Trek franchise before landing his starring role in "Voyager." These diverse roles demonstrated his versatility as an actor across comedy, drama, and action genres.

Star Trek Career

Russ is most widely recognized for his portrayal of Lieutenant Commander Tuvok, the Vulcan tactical and security officer on "Star Trek: Voyager" (1995-2001). As Tuvok, Russ portrayed a character requiring the emotional control and logical approach characteristic of Vulcans. His performance was noted for its consistency and authenticity within the established parameters of Vulcan behavior in the Star Trek universe.

Interestingly, Russ had appeared in the Star Trek franchise multiple times before securing the role of Tuvok. He played different characters in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," the film "Star Trek: Generations," and even auditioned for the role of Geordi La Forge on "The Next Generation" before the part went to LeVar Burton. This persistence demonstrated his affinity for the franchise that would eventually provide his signature role.

Beyond acting, Russ directed episodes of "Star Trek: Voyager," launching a directorial career that he continued to develop after the series concluded. His understanding of the technical aspects of production, combined with his experience as an actor, informed his approach to directing.

Post-Star Trek Career

After "Voyager" concluded, Russ continued his acting career with roles in various television series, including a recurring part as Principal Ted Franklin on "iCarly" and appearances on shows such as "Samantha Who?," "Hannah Montana," and "The Orville." He has maintained connections to science fiction through guest roles in genre productions while expanding into other formats.

Russ has continued his directorial work, helming independent films including the science fiction movie "Junker Fallen." He has also directed episodes of television and worked on fan-produced Star Trek projects such as "Star Trek: Of Gods and Men" and "Star Trek: Renegades," showcasing his ongoing commitment to the franchise that shaped much of his career.

Music Career

Alongside his acting and directing work, Russ has pursued a career in music as a guitarist, vocalist, and composer. He has released several albums, including "Kushangaza" and "Tim Russ," featuring original compositions spanning rock, jazz, and fusion styles. His musical performances have included live shows at various venues and special appearances at science fiction conventions, where he connects his musical work with his acting fanbase.