What is Tim Daly's Net Worth?

Tim Daly is an American stage, screen and voice actor, director, and producer who has a net worth of $4 million. Tim Daly is known for his roles on such television series as "Wings," "The Sopranos," "Private Practice," and "Madam Secretary." He also voiced Clark Kent and his alter-ego Superman on "Superman: The Animated Series." Among his other acting credits, Daly has appeared in films such as "Made in Heaven" and "Spellbinder," and in stage plays including "Coastal Disturbances" and "Love Letters."

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Mar 1, 1956 (67 years old) Place of Birth: New York City Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.85 m) Profession: Actor, Voice Actor, Film Producer, Television Director, Television producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Tim Daly's Net Worth

Early Life and Education

Tim Daly was born as James Timothy Daly on March 1, 1956 in New York City as the only son and youngest of four children of actress Mary and actor James. His sisters are Mary, Pegeen, and Tyne, the latter of whom also became an actor. Daly was educated at the Putney School in Vermont, and then at Bennington College in the same state. While studying theater and literature, he acted in summer stock. Daly graduated in 1979, and subsequently returned to New York to continue studying acting.

Television Career

Daly made his television debut when he was only 10, appearing in an American Playhouse adaptation of Ibsen's play "An Enemy of the People." His father starred in the production. Daly didn't return to the small screen until 1981, when he appeared in an episode of "Hill Street Blues." Later that decade, he starred on the short-lived series "Almost Grown." Daly also starred in the 80s television films "I Married a Centerfold" and "Red Earth, White Earth" and the miniseries "I'll Take Manhattan." He landed his longest-running role in 1990, when he began starring as pilot and single-plane airline owner Joe Hackett on the NBC sitcom "Wings." Daly starred alongside Steven Weber, Crystal Bernard, David Schramm, Rebecca Schull, and Thomas Haden Church. "Wings" was a hit, running for eight seasons through May 1997. During his time on the show, Daly appeared in the miniseries "Alex Haley's Queen" and starred in the television film "In the Line of Duty: Ambush in Waco." He also started voicing the titular superhero on "Superman: The Animated Series," which ran from 1996 to 2000. Among his other credits in the latter half of the 90s, Daly appeared in the miniseries "From the Earth to the Moon" and "Storm of the Century."

From 2000 to 2001, Daly starred as Dr. Richard Kimble on the short-lived CBS remake of the classic series "The Fugitive." After that, he starred in the television Western film "The Outsider" opposite Naomi Watts. From 2004 to 2007, Daly played the recurring role of J.T. Dolan, a drug-addicted screenwriter, on "The Sopranos." For his work, he earned an Emmy Award nomination. Meanwhile, in 2005, he starred on the short-lived ABC crime drama series "Eyes," and from 2006 to 2007 had a main role on another short-lived ABC series, "The Nine." Daly had a longer-lasting role from 2007 to 2012, playing Dr. Pete Wilder on the medical drama series "Private Practice." Later, from 2014 to 2019, he played the main role of Henry McCord, the husband of the title character, on the political drama series "Madam Secretary." Daly's other credits include the Paramount+ series "The Game."

Film Career

Daly first appeared on the big screen in 1982 in Barry Levinson's dramedy "Diner." His subsequent credits were "Just the Way You Are," "Made in Heaven," and "Spellbinder." In the 90s, Daly starred in such films as "Year of the Comet," "Denise Calls Up," "Dr. Jekyll and Ms. Hyde," "The Associate," and "Seven Girlfriends." His credits in the 00s include "Basic," "Against the Ropes," "The Good Student," and "The Skeptic." Daly also reprised his voice role as Clark Kent and Superman in a number of animated films, including "Superman: Brainiac Attacks" and "Superman/Batman: Public Enemies." Among his other live-action credits, Daly starred in "After Darkness," "A Rising Tide," and "Finestkind."

Theater Career

Daly kicked off his prolific theater career at the age of seven when he appeared alongside his parents and two of his sisters in "Jenny Kissed Me." He had his first professional role on stage in 1978 in a production of "Equus." He followed that with several plays in Rhode Island at the Trinity Square Repertory Company, including "Buried Child," "Of Mice and Men," and "Bus Stop." Also in the 80s, Daly appeared off-Broadway in "Fables for Friends," "Oliver, Oliver," "The Rise & Rise of Daniel Rocket," and "Coastal Disturbances." He continued in "Coastal Disturbances" when the play moved to Broadway in 1987. Daly acted in many stage productions after that, and returned to Broadway in 2006 to appear in "The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial."

Other Endeavors

In 1997, Daly and J. Todd Harris created the production company Daly-Harris Productions. He later launched Red House Entertainment, through which he has produced such films as "Edge of America," his directorial debut "Bereft," and the documentary "PoliWood." Daly has yet another company, Wandering Bark Productions, which develops and produces film, television, and theater productions.

Daly is involved in several progressive political and social causes. In early 2007, he became a member of the Creative Coalition, a non-profit liberal political group consisting of people from the American film industry. Daly was named co-president of the organization in 2008.

Personal Life

In 1982, Daly married actress Amy Van Nostrand. They had two children, a son and a daughter, before divorcing in 2010. Four years later, Daly began a relationship with his onscreen wife from "Madam Secretary," Téa Leoni. Both of his children appeared on the show.

Real Estate

In 2009 Tim paid $1.075 million for a loft condo in Santa Monica, California. He sold this loft for $1.95 million in October 2017.