Tim Curry Net Worth:

What is Tim Curry's Net Worth?

Tim Curry is a British actor, singer, and composer who has a net worth of $12 million. Tim Curry is best known for his role as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in both the original musical stage production of "The Rocky Horror Show" and its film adaptation. He has appeared on stage in numerous other hit productions, as well, including "Hair," "Amadeus," and "Spamalot." Curry has also been prolific on film and television, with notable credits including the films "Annie," "Legend," "Clue," and "Muppet Treasure Island"; the television miniseries "Will Shakespeare" and "It"; and a plethora of animated series, including "The Legend of Prince Valiant" and "The Wild Thornberrys." In recent years, Curry has mostly provided voice work for animated films. Unfortunately, in 2012, Tim Curry suffered a major stroke at his home in Los Angeles.

Early Life and Education

Tim Curry was born on April 19, 1946 in Cheshire, England to school secretary Patricia and Royal Navy chaplain James. He had an older sister named Judith, a concert pianist. Growing up, Curry spent most of his time in Plymouth. When he was 12, his father passed away, and the family subsequently moved to South London. There, Curry attended boarding school. He went on to attend Kingswood School in Bath, Somerset, where he became a skilled boy soprano. For his higher education, Curry went to the University of Birmingham, from which he graduated with a combined degree in English and drama in 1968.

Theater Career

Curry began his long and illustrious career on stage after graduating from college in 1968. That year, he landed his first full-time role as part of the original London cast of the musical "Hair." It was on the production that he met Richard O'Brien, who would go on to pen Curry's next full-time role, Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the musical "The Rocky Horror Show." The show was an instant smash upon its premiere in 1973, with Curry's portrayal of the diabolical mad scientist and transvestite launching him to fame. He continued playing the character in productions of "The Rocky Horror Show" in Los Angeles and on Broadway. Following that, Curry portrayed famed dadaist Tristan Tzara in another hit show, Tom Stoppard's "Travesties." His success only continued over the decades. In 1981, he portrayed the titular character in the original Broadway production of "Amadeus," earning his first Tony Award nomination. The following year, Curry played the Pirate King in Joe Papp's version of "The Pirates of Penzance." Throughout the remainder of the decade, he appeared in such productions as "The Rivals," "The Threepenny Opera," "Dalliance," and "Me and My Girl."

In the early 90s, Curry gained acclaim for his portrayal of Alan Swann in the Broadway musical adaptation of "My Favorite Year," and received his second Tony nomination. Starting off the 21st century, he played Scrooge in a musical version of "A Christmas Carol." Curry had his next huge success in 2004 when he began playing King Arthur in the Monty Python musical "Spamalot." For his work, he earned his third Tony nomination, and also received an Olivier Award nomination. Among Curry's other stage credits is Eric Idle's "What About Dick?"

Film Career

Curry made his feature film debut in 1975, reprising his role as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the musical adaptation "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." In the years after that, he appeared in the horror film "The Shout," the drama "Times Square," John Huston's adaptation of the musical "Annie," and the British drama "The Ploughman's Lunch." Curry had one of his most notable years on film in 1985, when he starred as the Lord of Darkness in the fantasy adventure "Legend" and as Wadsworth the butler in the mystery comedy "Clue." A few years later, he played Reverend Ray Porter in the televangelism spoof comedy "Pass the Ammo."

In the beginning of the 90s, Curry appeared in the submarine thriller "The Hunt for Red October" and the comedy "Oscar." He also had memorable roles in "Passed Away" and "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York." Curry's other credits during the decade include "The Three Musketeers," "The Shadow," and "Muppet Treasure Island." In the 21st century, Curry has appeared in such films as "Charlie's Angels," "Scary Movie 2," "Ritual," "Kinsey," and "Burke & Hare." Additionally, he has lent his voice to numerous animated films, including "Valiant," "The Chosen One," and "Gingerclown."

Television Career

On the small screen in the 70s, Curry starred in the BBC television film "Three Men in a Boat" and the historical drama miniseries "Will Shakespeare." He starred in several more television films the next decade, including "Oliver Twist," "Blue Money," and "The Worst Witch." In 1990, Curry starred as the homicidal Pennywise the Clown in the two-part miniseries adaptation of Stephen King's "It." He also began voicing main characters on the animated series "Peter Pan and the Pirates" and "Wake, Rattle & Roll." Curry had voice roles on a surfeit of other shows throughout the decade, including but not limited to "The Pirates of Darkwater"; "The Legend of Prince Valiant"; "Captain Planet and the Planeteers"; "Mighty Max"; "Superhuman Samurai Syber-Squad"; "The Mask: The Animated Series"; "Mighty Ducks"; "Jumanji"; and "The Wild Thornberrys." In live-action roles, he starred in the CBS two-part miniseries "Titanic" and on the short-lived ABC sitcom "Over the Top."

In the early 00s, Curry appeared in the historical miniseries "Attila," starred in the television film "Wolf Girl," and played the lead role on the short-lived remake of the series "Family Affair." Meanwhile, his voice-acting credits included "Redwall: Mattimeo," "Teamo Supremo," and "The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius." Curry went on to appear in episodes of such popular shows as "Monk," "Will & Grace," "Psych," and "Criminal Minds." Elsewhere, he had voice roles on the animated shows "Eloise," "Young Justice," "Transformers: Rescue Bots," "Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja," and "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," among others.

Music Career

As a singer, Curry released his debut album, "Read My Lips," in 1978. An album of mostly covers, it includes his idiosyncratic rendition of the Beatles' "I Will." In 1979, Curry released his second album, "Fearless," which was his most commercially successful. His third and final album, "Simplicity," came out in 1981. Curry also did tours of North America and Europe. In 2010, a previously unreleased album he recorded in 1976, entitled "From the Vaults," was made available for digital download.

Personal Life

Since 1988, Curry has lived in Los Angeles. After having a major stroke in 2012, he began using a wheelchair. Despite the handicap, he still manages to sing at events and make appearances at fan conventions.

Real Estate

Tim has a penchant for selling homes in LA to very famous actors.

In 2005 Tim sold an LA home to actress Christina Ricci for $1.695 million.

In 2006 Tim paid $2 million for a home in LA's Los Feliz neighborhood. He bought the home from "Frasier" actor David Hyde Pierce. Tim owned this home until April 2014 when he sold it for $3.2 million.

In November 2004 Tim paid $3.325 million for a home in LA that he sold in September 2011 to Robert Pattinson for $6.275 million.