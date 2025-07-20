What is Tim Chapman's Net Worth?

Tim Chapman is a former American bounty hunter and television personality who has a net worth of $400 thousand. Tim Chapman is best known for co-starring on the A&E reality series "Dog the Bounty Hunter." Though not biologically related to Duane "Dog" Chapman, Tim became an integral part of Dog's bounty hunting team and was affectionately known to fans as "Youngblood." He rose to national recognition in the 2000s as one of the show's most skilled and level-headed trackers, often serving as the steady counterpart to Dog's intense style.

Chapman's career in fugitive recovery began long before reality TV. He worked in the bail bond industry in Hawaii and the mainland U.S. and was known for his quiet demeanor, physical agility, and ability to de-escalate volatile situations. His contributions to Dog's team, especially during high-risk takedowns, earned him a loyal fan base. After stepping away from the show in the late 2000s, Chapman largely withdrew from the public eye, focusing on his family and personal life. Despite his relatively low profile today, he remains one of the most memorable figures from the Dog the Bounty Hunter era.

Early Life

Tim Chapman was born on May 13, 1965, in Ventura, California. He was raised in a family connected to the bail bonds industry; his mother, Diane Wimberly, owned and operated a bond business in Colorado. Chapman got his first taste of bounty hunting as a child, frequently accompanying his mother to her office and learning the basics of the trade.

Though not related to Duane Chapman by blood, Tim was introduced to Dog through the bail bond community. Their shared experience in the field led to a close friendship and eventual working partnership. Tim later relocated to Hawaii, where he joined Dog's team full-time and became a regular fixture on the show.

Career and "Dog the Bounty Hunter"

Tim Chapman became a household name through his role on the A&E reality series "Dog the Bounty Hunter," which aired from 2004 to 2012. He appeared alongside Duane Chapman, Beth Chapman, and several of Dog's children, including Leland and Lyssa, helping capture fugitives across Hawaii and the mainland U.S.

Nicknamed "Youngblood," Tim was often the most calm and analytical member of the team. He specialized in tracking, containment, and handling logistics during fugitive pursuits. Fans appreciated his reserved, composed energy, which often served as a counterbalance to Dog's more aggressive style. He was especially effective in surveillance and was known for his physical fitness and ability to subdue suspects without excessive force.

Though Tim appeared on the show for several seasons, he took a hiatus in the later years to focus on raising his children as a single father. His departure was also influenced by legal issues and a desire for privacy. While he made occasional guest appearances, he ultimately chose not to return for the show's spinoffs, including "Dog and Beth: On the Hunt" and "Dog's Most Wanted."

Personal Life

Tim Chapman was previously married to Davina Chapman, with whom he has four sons and one daughter. Following their separation, Tim focused much of his time on parenting and maintaining a low profile. In interviews and statements made after his departure from the show, Tim cited his family as his primary priority.

He encountered some legal trouble in the late 2000s, including an arrest in 2008 in Hawaii on charges related to indecent exposure. Tim denied wrongdoing, and the charges were later dismissed. The incident led to a period of withdrawal from public life, after which he chose not to return to the spotlight.