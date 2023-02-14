Thomasin McKenzie Net Worth

What is Thomasin McKenzie's Net Worth?

Thomasin McKenzie is an actress from New Zealand who has a net worth of $4 million. Thomasin McKenzie gave her breakthrough performance in the 2018 film "Leave No Trace." She has appeared in many other films since then, including "Jojo Rabbit," "True History of the Kelly Gang," "Old," and "Last Night in Soho." McKenzie also had a recurring role on the primetime television soap opera "Shortland Street" and a main role in the 2022 miniseries "Life After Life."

Early Life and Education

Thomasin McKenzie was born on July 26, 2000 in Wellington, New Zealand to actress Miranda Harcourt and director Stuart McKenzie. She is the granddaughter of actress Kate Harcourt and Peter Harcourt, whose family founded the real estate company Harcourts. McKenzie has an older brother and a younger sister. She was educated at Samuel Marsden Collegiate School, from which she graduated in 2018.

Film Career

McKenzie made her debut on film in 2012, appearing alongside her brother in "Existence." She next played Astrid in Peter Jackson's "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" in 2014. Three years after that, she was in "The Changeover," based on the YA fantasy novel of the same name. McKenzie subsequently had her breakthrough role in Debra Granik's 2018 drama "Leave No Trace." She starred as Tom, a girl living in the Oregon woods with her PTSD-afflicted war veteran father, played by Ben Foster. The film was highly acclaimed, and won McKenzie the Breakthrough Performance Award from the National Board of Review. She also earned nominations from several critics' groups. McKenzie followed up her breakthrough with a big year in 2019, appearing in three films. In the epic historical war film "The King," she portrayed Queen Philippa of Denmark, while in the period dramedy "Jojo Rabbit" she played a Jewish girl named Elsa Korr who hides in the home of the titular character during World War II. Meanwhile, in the bushranger film "True History of the Kelly Gang," McKenzie played an Irish prostitute named Mary.

In 2020, McKenzie played one of the daughters of Amy Ryan's main character in the mystery drama "Lost Girls," based on the non-fiction book by Robert Kolker about the killings of young female sex workers on Long Island. The film was released on Netflix after premiering at the Sundance Film Festival. McKenzie went on to have a major year in 2021, appearing in four films. In the summer, she starred opposite Essie Davis in the New Zealand film "The Justice of Bunny King" and played the daughter of Vicky Krieps and Gael García Bernal's characters in M. Night Shyamalan's horror thriller "Old." Toward the end of the year, McKenzie had a supporting role in Jane Campion's Western "The Power of the Dog" and a leading role in Edgar Wright's psychological horror film "Last Night in Soho," in which she starred opposite Anya Taylor-Joy. McKenzie had her next lead role in the 2023 psychological thriller "Eileen," based on the eponymous novel by Ottessa Moshfegh about the relationship between two women working at a Boston juvenile detention facility. She stars opposite Anne Hathaway in the film.

Television Career

McKenzie first appeared on the small screen in 2014 in the television film "Consent: The Louise Nicholas Story," playing a young version of the titular character, a women's rights activist. The following year, McKenzie began playing the recurring role of Pixie Hannah on the New Zealand primetime soap opera "Shortland Street," a role she continued through 2020. During her time on that show, she appeared on such other shows as "End of Term," "Bright Summer Night," and "The Cul De Sac." In 2022, McKenzie starred as Ursula Todd, a woman who keeps dying and being reborn, in the British miniseries "Life After Life." Based on the novel by Kate Atkinson, the series was adapted for the screen by playwright Bash Doran. The cast also includes Sian Clifford, James McArdle, Jessica Hynes, and Ron Cook, among others.

Other Appearances

In other media appearances, McKenzie starred as the titular character in the children's comedy web series "Lucy Lewis Can't Lose." After first becoming available online in the summer of 2016, it aired on the New Zealand channel Three in December. The series was eventually released on YouTube in early 2017. "Lucy Lewis Can't Lose" features McKenzie acting opposite her mother Miranda, who plays a school principal. Her grandmother Kate also shows up in a cameo as the school librarian.

Personal Life

A native New Zealander, McKenzie resides in her hometown of Wellington.