What is Thomas Jane's Net Worth?

Thomas Jane is an American actor, director, producer, and comic book writer who has a net worth of $6 million. Thomas Jane is known for his roles in such films as "Boogie Nights," "Deep Blue Sea," "Stander," "The Punisher," and "The Predator." He is also known for his roles on the television series "Hung" and "The Expanse." As a comic book writer, Jane has co-authored such series as "Bad Planet" and "The Lycan."

Early Life and Education

Thomas Jane was born as Thomas Elliott III on February 22, 1969 in Baltimore, Maryland to Cynthia, an antiques dealer, and Thomas Jr., a genetic engineer. As a teenager, he attended Thomas S. Wootton High School, but dropped out and moved to Los Angeles to become an actor. Homeless at first, he lived out of his car and did street performances to make money.

Film Career

In 1992, Jane made his film debut in the vampire comedy "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," playing Zeph. Later in the year, he appeared in the cyberpunk action film "Nemesis." Jane had his first leading role in the 1994 independent film "At Ground Zero," co-starring his then-wife Aysha Hauer. Two years later, he appeared in the superhero film "The Crow: City of Angels." Jane was subsequently in three films in 1997: the science-fiction action film "Face/Off," the period drama "Boogie Nights," and the biographical drama "The Last Time I Committed Suicide," in which he portrays Beat Generation intellectual Neal Cassady. In 1998, he starred in "Thursday" and "The Velocity of Gary" and had a supporting role in Terrence Malick's "The Thin Red Line." Closing out the decade, Jane appeared in "Deep Blue Sea," "Molly," and "Magnolia." In his first film of the 21st century, he starred alongside Gene Hackman and Morgan Freeman in the thriller "Under Suspicion." Jane's subsequent credits included the erotic thriller "Original Sin," the romcom "The Sweetest Thing," the science-fiction horror film "Dreamcatcher," and the South African biographical drama "Stander." In 2004, he starred as the titular vigilante in the action film "The Punisher," based on the comic book character. For the role, Jane trained with Navy SEALs for many months, putting on over 25 pounds of muscle. He went on to star in the comedy slasher film "The Tripper" in 2006. The following year, Jane starred in the horror film "The Mist," based on the Stephen King novella.

In 2008, Jane starred in "Mutant Chronicles" and "Killshot," as well as in the short film "The Butler's in Love." The next year, he starred in the direct-to-DVD releases "Give 'Em Hell, Malone" and "Dark Country," the latter of which he also directed and produced. Jane went on to appear in such films as "I Melt with You," "LOL," "Buttwhistle," "White Bird in a Blizzard," "Drive Hard," "Reach Me," "Vice," and "Into the Grizzly Maze." In 2016, he starred alongside Laurence Fishburne in the thriller "Standoff," and also starred in "Before I Wake" and "USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage." The following year, Jane starred in the Stephen King adaptation "1922" and had a supporting role in the coming-of-age crime drama "Hot Summer Nights." In 2018, he appeared in two science-fiction action films, "A.X.L." and "The Predator." Jane's final film of the decade was the 2019 crime thriller "Crown Vic." Kicking off the 2020s, he appeared in "The Vanished," "Money Plane," "Run Hide Fight," and "Breach." Jane then had roles in "The Last Son," "Apache Junction," and "Warning." He starred in four films in 2022, including the thriller "Dig" and the horror comedy "Slayers." In 2023, Jane starred alongside John Malkovich and Dominique Tipper in the action thriller "One Ranger." His subsequent credits have included the biographical drama "Bosco," the crime thriller "Play Dirty," and the Western "Frontier Crucible."

Television Career

Jane made his first appearance on television in a 1991 episode of "She-Wolf of London." Later in the decade, he was in episodes of "High Tide" and "Jonni Nitro," as well as in the television film "Hollywood Confidential." For his first role on the small screen in the new millennium, Jane portrayed famed baseball player Mickey Mantle in the 2001 HBO television film "61*." He acted infrequently on television over the subsequent years, with his biggest role being a two-episode guest role on "Medium" in 2006.

Jane landed his largest part yet on television in 2009, as high school basketball and baseball coach-turned-prostitute Ray Drecker on the HBO series "Hung." The show ran for three seasons through 2011. Jane began his next main role on television in 2015, as detective Joe Miller on the Syfy series "The Expanse." He played the character in a regular capacity for the show's first two seasons, and then made guest appearances for seasons three and four. Later, in 2022, Jane began starring opposite Nicole Chamoun on the Australian crime drama series "Troppo," based on Candice Fox's novel "Crimson Lake."

Comic Book Writing

For Image Comics, Jane co-founded the imprint Raw Studios, through which he released his first comic book series, "Bad Planet." He co-wrote the science-fiction series with Steve Niles for the first six issues, and then with Bruce Jones for the seventh and eighth issues. Jane also co-wrote the series "Alien Pig Farm 3000" and "The Lycan," the latter with David James Kelly and Mike Carey.

Personal Life

In 1989, Jane wed actress Aysha Hauer, the daughter of Dutch actor Rutger Hauer. The couple divorced in 1995. Jane went on to date actress Patricia Arquette, to whom he got engaged in 2002. They had a daughter before marrying in the summer of 2006. In early 2009, Arquette filed for divorce on account of irreconcilable differences, but the couple soon reconciled. They would eventually divorce in the summer of 2011. Toward the end of the decade, Jane was in a relationship with his former "Hung" costar Anne Heche.

Real Estate

In 2003, Thomas and his then-wife Patricia Arquette paid $2.25 million for a home in LA's Hancock Park neighborhood. They sold this home in 2012 for $2.775 million.

In 2019, Thomas paid $1.862 million for a home in Los Angeles' Silver Lake neighborhood. He sold this home in June 2021 for $2.025 million.