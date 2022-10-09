What Is Thomas Ian Nicholas' Net Worth and Salary?

Thomas Ian Nicholas is an American actor, musician, producer, writer, and director who has a net worth of $3 million. Thomas Ian Nicholas began his professional acting career while he was still in elementary school in the late '80s, and he is best known for starring as Henry Rowengartner in the 1993 film "Rookie of the Year" and Kevin Myers in the "American Pie" franchise (1999–2012). Thomas has more than 50 acting credits to his name, including the films "A Kid in King Arthur's Court" (1995), "Halloween: Resurrection" (2002), "L.A. D.J." (2004), "Please Give" (2010), "The Chicago 8" (2010), "The Lost Tree" (2016), and "Adverse" (2021) and the television series "Married… with Children" (1989), "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" (1993; 1995), "Party of Five" (2000), and "Red Band Society" (2014). Nicholas directed and co-wrote "L.A. D.J.," and he produced "The Lost Tree" and "Adverse" as well as the films "Fading of the Cries" (2008) and "Living Among Us" (2018). Thomas has also released the albums "Without Warning" (2008), "Without Warning Acoustic" (2009), "Heroes Are Human" (2010), and "Frat Party" (2017) and the EPs "Tnb" (2012) and "Security" (2014), and his single "My Generation" was featured on the "American Reunion" soundtrack in 2012.

Early Life

Thomas Ian Nicholas was born on July 10, 1980, in Las Vegas, Nevada. His mother, Maria, was the administrator of an acting school and a professional dancer. Thomas and his brother, Tim, co-starred in the 2004 film "L.A. D.J.," which they also wrote together.

Career

Nicholas made his TV debut in a 1988 episode of "Who's the Boss?," playing a young version of Tony Danza's character, then he guest-starred on "Baywatch" (1989), "Married… with Children" (1989), "Harry and the Hendersons" (1991), and "Sisters" (1991). His first film was 1992's "Radio Flyer," and that year he also appeared in the TV movies "The Fear Inside" and "When No One Would Listen."

In 1993, Thomas played the lead role of Henry Rowengartner in the film "Rookie of the Year," then he starred as Calvin Fuller in 1995's "A Kid in King Arthur's Court" and 1997's "A Kid in Aladdin's Palace." He guest-starred on "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" (1993; 1995), "The Tony Danza Show" (1997), "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show" (1998), and "Chicken Soup for the Soul" (1999).

In 1999 Thomas became a star thanks to the role of Kevin Myers in the comedy "American Pie." The film was a massive hit, grossing $235.5 million against an $11 million budget, and Nicholas reprised his role in "American Pie 2" (2001), "American Wedding" (2003), and "American Reunion" (2012).

In 2000, Thomas had a recurring role as Todd Marsh on the Fox drama "Party of Five" and guest-starred on the Canadian series "Twice in a Lifetime." He co-starred with Jamie Lee Curtis in "Halloween: Resurrection," the eighth film in the "Halloween" franchise, then he appeared in "The Rules of Attraction" (2002), "L.A. D.J." (2004), "National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call" (2006), "Sherman's Way" (2008), and "Life Is Hot in Cracktown" (2009). Nicholas portrayed Frank Sinatra, Jr. in the 2003 film "Stealing Sinatra," and in 2005, he guest-starred on "Medium" and "Grey's Anatomy." In 2010, he co-starred with Catherine Keener, Oliver Platt, Amanda Peet, and Rebecca Hall in "Please Give," and the cast won the Robert Altman Award at the Independent Spirit Awards. Also in 2010, Thomas produced and starred in the fantasy film "Fading of the Cries" and portrayed activist Abbie Hoffman in "The Chicago 8."

Nicholas appeared in the films "Delivering the Goods" (2011), "10 Cent Pistol" (2014), "Bilal" (2016), "Living Among Us" (2018), and "Zeroville" (2019), and he earned numerous awards for 2016's "The Lost Tree" and 2021's "Adverse," both of which he produced and starred in. In 2014, he had a recurring role as Nick Hutchison on the Fox series "Red Band Society, then he performed on Blues Traveler's 2015 album "Blow Up the Moon" and co-wrote the track "All the Way." Thomas portrayed Walt Disney in the 2015 biopic "Walt Before Mickey," and he lent his voice to the English dub of the 2016 Russian computer-animated film "Sheep and Wolves." In July 2022, he released the single "1999," a parody of the 2004 Bowling for Soup song "1985."

Personal Life

Thomas married Colette Marino (aka DJ Colette) on January 3, 2007, and they welcomed son Nolan in October 2011 and daughter Zoë in April 2016. The couple separated in September 2019, and Marino filed for divorce in May 2022 due to "irreconcilable differences." Nicholas directed Collette's 2013 music video "Best of Days."

Awards and Nominations

In 2000, Nicholas and his "American Pie" co-stars won a Young Hollywood Award for Best Ensemble Cast, and he earned a Young Artist Award nomination for Best Young Supporting Actor – Feature Film for "A Kid in King Arthur's Court" in 1996. "Please Give" won the Robert Altman Award at the 2011 Film Independent Spirit Awards, and the cast received a Gotham Award nomination for Best Ensemble Performance. "The Lost Tree" and "Adverse" both won the Silver Award Of Distinction for Film / Video / Television at the Communicator Awards and the Silver Award for Film/Video-Entertainment at the Davey Awards. At the Telly Awards, "The Lost Tree" received the Bronze Telly for Film/Video – Non-Broadcast Productions – Directing and "Adverse" earned the Bronze Telly for Non-Broadcast: Entertainment. "The Lost Tree" also won a Riverside International Film Festival Jury Award for Best Thriller and received Independent Filmmakers Showcase IFS Film Festival nominations for Best Picture (IFS Award) and Best Feature (Audience Award) and a North Hollywood Cinefest nomination for Best Picture. In 2020, "Adverse" won an Award of Excellence Special Mention: Feature Film at the Accolade Competition, an Award of Excellence for Entertainment at the Videographer Awards, and a Gold Award for Entertainment at the W3 Awards. The film also received a Cinefantasy International Fantastic Cinema Festival nomination for Best Film, and Thomas earned a WorldFest Houston nomination for Best Actor.