Theresa Randle is an American actress who has a net worth of $3 thousand. Theresa Randle's career took off in the late 1980s. She eventually went on to work with some of Hollywood's most renowned directors, including Spike Lee and Michael Bay. Among her most memorable roles are her performances in films such as "Malcolm X," "Bad Boys," and "Girl 6." In 1998 she was nominated for a Blockbuster Entertainment Award for Favorite Supporting Actress – Horror for "Spawn."

Early Career

Theresa Randle's first significant acting role came in 1987 when she appeared in an episode of the popular television series "A Different World." She continued to secure guest roles in other TV shows, including "The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd," "Seinfeld," and "L.A. Law." Her undeniable talent and dedication soon caught the attention of Hollywood producers and directors.

Randle made her film debut in 1989 with a small role in "Maid to Order." However, her big break came in 1991 when she landed the role of Ruby in Spike Lee's critically acclaimed film "Jungle Fever." Her standout performance in this film opened up doors for her, leading to roles in several other notable films throughout the 1990s.

Notable Film Roles

Throughout her career, Theresa Randle has been fortunate enough to work with some of the most respected directors in the industry. In 1992, she appeared in "Malcolm X," directed by Spike Lee, playing the role of Malcolm X's wife, Betty Shabazz. The film was a critical and commercial success, and Randle's performance garnered praise from critics.

In 1995, Randle starred opposite Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in Michael Bay's action-comedy "Bad Boys." Her portrayal of the no-nonsense police detective Theresa Burnett further cemented her status as a versatile actress. She reprised the role in the film's sequel, "Bad Boys II," in 2003.

Randle's most iconic role came in 1996 when she played the lead in Spike Lee's "Girl 6." In the film, she portrayed an aspiring actress who turns to phone sex to make ends meet. The film showcased her acting range and solidified her status as a leading lady in Hollywood.

Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, Theresa Randle continued to work in film and television, taking on a variety of roles that showcased her acting abilities. She appeared in films such as "Shit Year" (2010) and "Bad Boys for Life" (2020), the latter marking her return to the "Bad Boys" franchise.

Personal Life

In May 2023 a video went viral that appeared to show a disheveled Theresa using a walker around LA's "Skid Row."