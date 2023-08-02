What is Theresa Caputo's net worth?

Theresa Caputo is a self-professed psychic medium and reality television personality who has a net worth of $2 million.

Theresa Caputo rose to fame as the star of the TLC reality television series "Long Island Medium." She also tours under the banner of "Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience," and has released multiple books. Like other purported psychic mediums, Caputo has been widely denounced as a fraud by scientific skeptics.

Early Life

Theresa Caputo was born as Theresa Brigandi on June 10, 1967 in Hicksville, New York to Veronica and Nicholas. Her father, a volunteer firefighter, worked for the Nassau County Department of Public Works and later became the County's water commissioner. Caputo has a brother named Michael.

Long Island Medium

Caputo rose to fame in 2011 as the star of the TLC reality television series "Long Island Medium." On the show, she declared herself a psychic medium who could communicate with the dead, and conducted private and group readings with a variety of clients throughout Long Island, New York. The series was a hit, running for 14 seasons through 2019. However, scientific skeptics denounced the show, saying that Caputo, like all purported psychic mediums, used well-known deceptive practices to con people into believing she had supernatural powers.

Books

Caputo has written or cowritten a handful of books over the years. Her first, coauthored by Kristina Grish, was 2013's "There's More to Life Than This: Healing Messages, Remarkable Stories, and Insight About the Other Side from the Long Island Medium." The following year, Caputo released "You Can't Make This Stuff Up: Life Changing Lessons from Heaven." That was followed in 2017 by "Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again."

Criticism

Caputo has been widely criticized for her claims of having psychic abilities, as mediumship has been roundly debunked and labeled a con by scientific skeptics. Observers have noted that her purported supernatural powers are merely the result of well-known deceptive practices such as cold readings and the Forer effect, as well as selective editing on her television show. Caputo has been denounced for taking advantage of vulnerable, grieving people by making them believe she's actually communicating with their deceased loved ones. In 2012, the James Randi Educational Foundation awarded her the Pigasus Award, which goes to "psychic" performers who have fooled the greatest number of people with the least effort. Caputo's claims of being able to talk to the dead were further impugned by such performers as mentalist Mark Edward and illusionist Criss Angel.

Real Estate

Caputo resides in a 2,819-square-foot two-story home in her hometown of Hicksville on New York's Long Island. She purchased the abode for $160,000 in 1988, and by 2022 its value had increased to $782,500. The house boasts seven rooms in addition to a pool, a hot tub, and a backyard koi pond.

Personal Life

In 1989, Caputo married her husband Larry Caputo. Together, they had two children, Larry Jr. and Victoria before separating in 2017 and divorcing in 2018. Larry and the two kids often appeared on "Long Island Medium" with their mother.