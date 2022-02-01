Ted McGinley Net Worth:

What is Ted McGinley's Net Worth and Salary?

Ted McGinley is an American actor who has a net worth of $5 million. McGinley is perhaps best known for playing the role of Jefferson D'Arcy in "Married… with Children." He has also booked roles in shows like "Hope & Faith," "Happy Days," "Dynasty," and "The Love Boat." In terms of his film work, Ted is known for playing the villain Stan Gable in "Revenge of the Nerds.

Early Life

Theodore Martin McGinley was born on May 30th of 1958 in Newport Beach, California. Raised in an Irish family, he excelled at water polo during his high school years and worked as a lifeguard during the summers. After graduating from high school, Ted attended USC on a water polo scholarship, majoring in urban planning and real estate. During his college years, he became the captain and MVP of the water polo team. During his sophomore year, his girlfriend recommended that he start modeling. He used this as a gateway to acting, and he left USC when his scholarship was not renewed.

Career

In order to pursue greater opportunities, McGinley moved to New York. During this time, he appeared in "GQ" magazine, which put him on the radar of a casting director. This in turn led to an audition for the role of Roger Phillips in the TV show "Happy Days." Ted booked the role and continued to play it throughout the early 80s. During this time, he also found time to explore other projects, such as the movie "Young Doctors in Love."

After "Happy Days" came to an end, McGinley booked another film role in "Revenge of the Nerds." This film eventually grossed $60.4 million in total revenue on a budget of about $7 million – although is was universally derided by critics. Ted went on to reprise his role in the third and fourth films within the franchise, which both went straight to television. Over the next few years, he also continued to appear in TV series like "The Love Boat" and "Dynasty."

When the 90s arrived, he quickly booked a supporting role in the series "Married… with Children." This proved to be a pleasant experience for Ted, who appeared in the series from 1991 to 1997. During this period , he also booked recurring roles in TV series like "Sports Night" and "The West Wing." During the 2000s, he became known for his role in "Charlie Lawrence," a sitcom about a congressman. During this period, Ted also booked roles in series like "Dream On," "The John Larroquette Show," "The Practice," and "Justice League." In 1993, he booked one of his most notable film roles in "Wayne's World 2."

Outside of his acting performances, Ted is known for competing in the seventh season of "Dancing with the Stars," which aired in 2008. He was eliminated quite quickly, however. He is also known for his voice acting abilities, having appeared in animated series like "Transformers: Robots in Disguise," "Family Guy," "Batman: The Brave and the Bold," and "The Proud Family." Ted McGinley is frequently associated with the term "jumping the shark," which refers to an episode of "Happy Days" where Fonzi literally jumps over a shark on water skis. The implication is that McGinley is associated with the declining quality of shows towards their latter years.

Real Estate

In 2017, it was reported that McGinley was renting out his home in Newport Beach for just $4,800 a month. The three-bedroom home sits on Balboa Island, which is connected to Newport Beach by a bridge and ferry. Spanning 1,884 square feet of living space, the residence is said to be worth approximately $3 million. Highlights include a fireplace, a Dutch door, and stainless steel appliances.