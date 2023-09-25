Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Jul 26, 1993 (30 years old) Place of Birth: St. Louis Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.73 m) Profession: Actor, Model, Musician, Singer-songwriter Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Taylor Momsen's Net Worth

What is Taylor Momsen's Net Worth?

Taylor Momsen is a singer-songwriter, model, and former actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Taylor Momsen fronts the rock band the Pretty Reckless. With the band, she has released the albums "Light Me Up," "Going to Hell," "Who You Selling For," and "Death by Rock and Roll." During her acting career, Momsen appeared in such films as "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," "Paranoid Park," and "Underdog," and played Jenny Humphrey on the teen television series "Gossip Girl."

Early Life and Education

Taylor Momsen was born on July 26, 1993 in St. Louis, Missouri to Collette and Michael. She has a younger sister named Sloane who also became an actress. Raised Catholic, Momsen attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School. She went on to attend Herbert Hoover Middle School in Potomac, Maryland. Momsen also studied ballet at the Center of Creative Arts in St. Louis.

Acting Career

Momsen began her acting career when she was only three years old, with her first credit being a television commercial for Shake 'n Bake. In 1999, she made her film debut in "The Prophet's Game." Momsen had her breakout role the following year in Ron Howard's live-action film adaptation of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," in which she played Cindy Lou Who opposite Jim Carrey's Grinch. She appeared in three films in 2002: the war film "We Were Soldiers," the spy action comedy sequel "Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams," and the fantasy comedy "Hansel & Gretel," in which she played Gretel. Momsen went on to star as Sam Wallace in the 2006 family film "Saving Shiloh," the final film in the "Shiloh" trilogy. The year after that, she played Jennifer in Gus Van Sant's teen drama film "Paranoid Park," and played Molly in the big-screen, live-action adaptation of the animated television series "Underdog." Her final film was "Spy School," released in 2008. Meanwhile, on television, Momsen played Jenny Humphrey on the CW teen drama series "Gossip Girl" from 2007 to 2010. Although she announced her retirement from acting in 2011, she returned to appear briefly in the series finale of "Gossip Girl" in 2012.

Modeling Career

Momsen started modeling at the age of two when she was signed to Ford Models. Later, as a teenager, she was signed to IMG Models, and in 2009 graced the cover of Page Six Magazine. Momsen had a big year in 2010, becoming the face of the British fashion chain New Look, Madonna's fashion line Material Girl, and John Galliano's new women's fragrance Parlez-Moi d'Amour. Moreover, she graced the cover of Seventeen. Momsen later appeared on the covers of FHM and Maxim. Elsewhere, she has served as the face of Samantha Thavasa's handbag line.

The Pretty Reckless

A singer, songwriter, and rhythm guitarist, Momsen formed the rock band the Pretty Reckless in 2009. She was soon joined by lead guitarist and co-songwriter Ben Phillips, bassist Mark Damon, and drummer Jamie Perkins. Signed with Interscope Records, the Pretty Reckless released its debut studio album, "Light Me Up," in 2010; it was supported by the singles "Make Me Wanna Die," "Miss Nothing," and "Just Tonight." The album enjoyed its greatest chart success in the United Kingdom, where it was released months before coming out in the United States. After that, the Pretty Reckless did extensive touring. The band went on to release its second studio album, "Going to Hell," in 2014. This marked the Pretty Reckless's American breakthrough, as the album reached number five on the Billboard 200 and spawned the hit singles "Heaven Knows" and "Fucked Up World." The band subsequently went back on tour to support the album.

The third studio album by the Pretty Reckless, "Who You Selling For," came out in 2016. Supported by the successful lead single "Take Me Down," the album made it to number 13 on the Billboard 200. Nearly five years later, the Pretty Reckless released "Death by Rock and Roll," its fourth studio album and first on the label Fearless Records. The album was also the band's first since the death of its longtime producer Kato Khandwala. "Death by Rock and Roll" was preceded by two singles, "And So It Went" and the title track, the latter of which hit number one on the Mainstream Rock chart.