Tate Donovan Net Worth:

What Is Tate Donovan's Net Worth and Salary?

Tate Donovan is an American actor, director, and producer who has a net worth of $5 million. Donovan began his professional acting career when he was in his teens and is best known for playing Jimmy Cooper on the Fox teen drama "The O.C." (2003–2006) and Tom Shayes on the FX series "Damages" (2007–2010). Tate also voiced Hercules in Disney's "Hercules" (1997) and "Hercules: The Animated Series" (1998–1999), and he had a recurring role as Joshua Burgin on NBC's "Friends" in 1998. Donovan has more than 110 acting credits to his name, including the films "Love Potion No. 9" (1992), "Good Night, and Good Luck" (2005), "Nancy Drew" (2007), "Argo" (2012), "Rocketman" (2019), and "Respect" (2021) and the television series "Partners" (1995–1996), "Deception" (2013), "Hostages" (2013–2014), "24: Live Another Day" (2014), "The Man in the High Castle" (2016), and "MacGyver" (2018–2020).

Tate served as a field producer on the 2009 documentary "By the People: The Election of Barack Obama" and an executive producer on the 2019 film "Tuscaloosa," and he has directed episodes of "The O.C.," "Damages," and "Deception" as well as "Weeds" (2010), "Glee" (2011), "Bloodline" (2015), "Madam Secretary" (2015), and "Hawaii Five-0" (2020). He produced and directed the "Arthur and Johnnie" episode of ESPN's "30 for 30 Shorts" (2013), which earned him a Primetime Emmy. Donovan has also performed on Broadway in productions of "Picnic" (1994), "Amy's View" (1999), and "Good People" (2011), earning an Outer Critics Circle nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play for "Amy's View."

Early Life

Tate Donovan was born Tate Buckley Donovan on September 25, 1963, in Tenafly, New Jersey. He grew up in a Catholic household with mother Eileen, father John (a surgeon), and five older siblings. Tate attended Dwight-Englewood School and Tenafly High School, then he studied at the University of Southern California's School of Dramatic Arts.

Career

Donovan made both his film and television debuts in 1984, appearing in "No Small Affair" alongside Jon Cryer and Demi Moore and guest-starring on "Family Ties." Throughout the '80s, Tate appeared in the films "SpaceCamp" (1986), "Clean and Sober" (1988), "Dangerous Curves" (1988), and "Dead Bang" (1989), the TV movies "Not My Kid" (1985), "Into Thin Air" (1985), "North Beach and Rawhide" (1985), and "A Case of Deadly Force" (1986), the miniseries "Nutcracker: Money, Madness & Murder" (1987), and the television series "Hill Street Blues" (1985) and "Magnum, P.I." (1986). In 1992, he co-starred with Sandra Bullock in "Love Potion No. 9" and gave an Independent Spirit Award-nominated performance in "Inside Monkey Zetterland." Donovan then appeared in the films "Ethan Frome" (1993), "Holy Matrimony" (1994), "The Only Thrill" (1997), "Murder at 1600" (1997), and "The Thin Pink Line" (1998) and guest-starred on "Tales from the Crypt" (1994), "Homicide: Life on the Street" (1997), and "Ally McBeal" (1997). From 1995 to 1996, he played Owen on Fox's "Partners" alongside his "No Small Affair" co-star Jon Cryer, and in 1998, he had a memorable five-episode stint on "Friends" as a love interest of Jennifer Aniston's Rachel Green shortly after the two split up in real life. That year he also played Kevin McCallister on NBC's "Trinity."

Tate voiced the title role in the 1997 Disney film "Hercules," which grossed $252.7 million at the box office, and he reprised his role on "Hercules: The Animated Series" from 1998 to 1999 and in the video games "Disney's Hercules Action Game" (1997), "Disney's Hades Challenge" (1998), "Kingdom Hearts II" (2006), "Kingdom Hearts Re:coded" (2010), "Disney Magical World" (2013), "Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 Remix" (2014), and "Kingdom Hearts III" (2019). Donovan appeared in the films "G-Men from Hell" (2000), "Exposed" (2003), "The Pacifier" (2005), "Shooter" (2007), and "Wild About Harry" (2009), and he starred as Carson Drew, the title character's father, in 2007's "Nancy Drew." In 2005, he played Jesse Zousmer in "Good Night, and Good Luck," which was written and directed by George Clooney. The film earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture, and the cast received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. Tate guest-starred on "The Outer Limits" (2000), "The Guardian" (2002), and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" (2007), and from 2003 to 2006, he played Jimmy Cooper on "The O.C.," appearing in more than 35 episodes. In 2007, he began starring as Tom Shayes on "Damages" alongside Glenn Close and Rose Byrne. He stayed on the show until the season three finale, when his character met an unfortunate end.

In 2012, Donovan co-starred with Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, Alan Arkin, and John Goodman in the Oscar-winning film "Argo." Tate played Bob Anders in the film, which was directed by Affleck and grossed $232.3 million at the box office. He starred as Edward Bowers on the primetime soap opera "Deception" in 2013 and Brian Sanders on the CBS drama "Hostages" from 2013 to 2014. Donovan played Mark Boudreau on Fox's "24: Live Another Day" in 2014, then he guest-starred on "Masters of Sex" (2015), "Elementary" (2016), "Limitless" (2016), "The Mysteries of Laura" (2016), and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2017). He appeared in the films "Sun Belt Express" (2014), "3 Generations" (2015), "Manchester by the Sea" (2016), "Elvis & Nixon" (2016), "It Happened in L.A." (2017), "Blame" (2017), and "The Only Living Boy in New York" (2017), and he reunited with Cranston in "The Upside" (2017). Tate had recurring roles as George Dixon on Amazon Prime Video's "The Man in the High Castle" in 2016 and James MacGyver / Oversight on the CBS reboot of "MacGyver" from 2018 to 2020. In 2019, he portrayed nightclub owner Doug Weston in the Elton John biopic "Rocketman," and in 2021, he played Columbia Records executive John Hammond in the Aretha Franklin biopic "Respect." In recent years, Donovan has also appeared in the TV movie "Love You to Death" (2019) and the films "Blood Fest" (2018), "Grace" (2018), "The Nomads" (2019), and "Worth" (2020).

Personal Life

Tate dated Sandra Bullock from 1990 to 1994 and Jennifer Aniston from 1995 to 1998. He married writer Corinne Kingsbury on November 26, 2005, and they divorced in 2008. Donovan campaigned for Barack Obama during the 2008 presidential election and supported him during his 2012 re-election campaign.

Awards and Nominations

In 2014, Donovan won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Short-Format Nonfiction Program for "30 for 30 Shorts" and a Chelsea Film Festival Award for Best Actor for "Sun Belt Express." Tate and his "Argo" castmates shared Best Ensemble awards from the Hollywood Film Awards, Palm Springs International Film Festival, and Screen Actors Guild Awards as well as nominations from the Awards Circuit Community Awards, Central Ohio Film Critics Association, Gold Derby Awards, Phoenix Film Critics Society Awards, and San Diego Film Critics Society Awards. Donovan received a CableACE Award nomination for Actor in a Dramatic Series for "Vietnam War Story" (1989), an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Male for "Inside Monkey Zetterland" (1994), and an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination for Best Direction in a Comedy Series for "Glee" (2011). Tate and his "Good Night, and Good Luck" co-stars earned a Gold Derby Award nomination for Ensemble Cast and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture in 2006, and the "Manchester by the Sea" cast received a Gold Derby Award nomination in 2017.

Real Estate

In 1999, Donovan paid $378,000 for a 1,279 square foot home in L.A.'s Hollywood Dell neighborhood. In 2009, he put the two-bedroom, two-bathroom home on the market for $789,000. In 2014, Tate purchased an 1,100 square foot Chelsea apartment for $1.775 million.