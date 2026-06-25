What is Tasha Smith's Net Worth?

Tasha Smith is an American actress, director, producer, and acting coach who has a net worth of $3 million.

Tasha Smith is best known for her work in Tyler Perry's "Why Did I Get Married?," "Why Did I Get Married Too?," and the television spinoff "For Better or Worse," in which she played the outspoken, hilarious, and emotionally volatile Angela Williams. That role made her one of the most recognizable actresses in Perry's world and helped introduce her to a wide mainstream audience.

Smith has also built a long career outside of Tyler Perry projects. She appeared in films including "The Whole Ten Yards," "Daddy's Little Girls," "The Longshots," "Couples Retreat," "Jumping the Broom," "Addicted," "Dolemite Is My Name," and "Bad Boys: Ride or Die." On television, she has appeared in "Boston Common," "Empire," "Power," "First Wives Club," and "Survival of the Thickest." In the second half of her career, Smith became an accomplished television director, directing episodes of shows including "Empire," "Star," "Black Lightning," "9-1-1," "P-Valley," "BMF," "Bel-Air," "Mayor of Kingstown," "The Equalizer," and "The Rookie."

Early Life

Tasha Smith was born on February 28, 1971, in Camden, New Jersey. She was raised by a single mother and grew up with her identical twin sister, Sidra Smith, who later became a writer and producer. Smith left high school as a teenager and eventually moved to California to pursue acting.

Her path into entertainment was not traditional. She did not come from a Hollywood family, and her early years involved struggle, reinvention, and persistence. After arriving in Los Angeles, she began studying acting, auditioning, and building the career that would eventually make her a familiar face in film and television.

Early Acting Career

Smith began appearing onscreen in the 1990s. One of her first major roles came on the NBC comedy series "Boston Common," in which she played Tasha King. The show gave her early network exposure and helped establish her as a performer with strong comedic timing and an expressive screen presence.

She continued working steadily in television and film, appearing in projects such as "The Tom Show," "The Parkers," "Nip/Tuck," and "Girlfriends." In 2004, she appeared in the Bruce Willis and Matthew Perry comedy "The Whole Ten Yards." Her early work showed her ability to play sharp, funny, and forceful characters, a skill that would later become central to her best-known roles.

Tyler Perry Breakthrough

Smith's biggest breakthrough came through her work with Tyler Perry. In 2007, she appeared in "Daddy's Little Girls," and later that year she played Angela Williams in "Why Did I Get Married?" The film, based on Perry's stage play, followed several couples confronting secrets, betrayal, friendship, and marriage problems during a group vacation.

As Angela, Smith became one of the film's standout performers. The character was loud, suspicious, funny, wounded, and fiercely loyal, and Smith played her with a mix of comedy and emotional truth. She reprised the role in the 2010 sequel "Why Did I Get Married Too?"

The character later became the center of the television comedy "For Better or Worse," which aired from 2011 to 2017. The series followed Angela and Marcus Williams, played by Michael Jai White, as they navigated marriage, business, family, and friendship. The show gave Smith one of the most important starring roles of her career and helped solidify her relationship with Perry's audience.

Other Film and Television Work

Outside the Tyler Perry universe, Smith continued to work in both comedy and drama. She appeared in "The Longshots," "Couples Retreat," "Jumping the Broom," and the erotic thriller "Addicted." In 2019, she appeared in "Dolemite Is My Name," the acclaimed Eddie Murphy film about comedian and filmmaker Rudy Ray Moore.

On television, Smith played Carol Holloway, Cookie Lyon's younger sister, on the Fox musical drama "Empire." The role gave her a recurring part in one of the biggest network dramas of the 2010s. She also appeared in "Power," "First Wives Club," and Netflix's "Survival of the Thickest," in which she played Marley.

In 2024, Smith joined the "Bad Boys" franchise in "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," taking over the role of Theresa Burnett, the wife of Martin Lawrence's Marcus Burnett.

Directing Career

Smith has also become a respected director. Her directorial work began with the short film "Boxed In," followed by the TV movie "When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story." From there, she moved into episodic television, directing across drama, action, crime, and character-driven series.

Her directing credits include episodes of "Empire," "Star," "Black Lightning," "9-1-1," "P-Valley," "Big Sky," "Our Kind of People," "BMF," "Bel-Air," "Mayor of Kingstown," "Harlem," "The Equalizer," and "The Rookie." That second career has been especially important because it moved Smith from being primarily known as an actress to being a multi-hyphenate creative figure behind the camera.

Smith has also worked as an acting coach through her Tasha Smith Actors Workshop, where she has trained actors and helped performers develop confidence, emotional honesty, and discipline.

Personal Life

Smith married Keith Douglas in 2010. Their marriage later became the subject of a highly public legal dispute and was annulled in 2015.

Real Estate

In 2016, Tasha paid $764,000 for a home in West Hills, California. This remains her primary residence, and today it is worth aroudn $1.3 million.