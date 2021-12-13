Taryn Manning Net Worth:

splits: 10

What Is Taryn Manning's Net Worth?

Taryn Manning is an actress, singer, songwriter, producer, and fashion designer who has a net worth of $2 million. Manning played Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett on Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black" from 2013 to 2019 and "Cherry" on FX's "Sons of Anarchy" from 2008 to 2010. Taryn has more than 80 acting credits to her name, including the films "8 Mile" (2002), "Crossroads" (2002), and "Hustle & Flow" (2005), and the television series "Get Real" (1999–2000), "Drive" (2007), and "Hawaii Five-0" (2010–2019). She served as a producer on the films "Groupie" (2010), "It Snows All the Time" (2016), "Happy Yummy Chicken" (2016), "Last Call" (2021), and "Karen" (2021), and she has appeared in music videos by Nickelback ("Rockstar"), Butch Walker ("The Weight of Her"), will.i.am ("Yes We Can"), and Train ("50 Ways to Say Goodbye").

Manning was in the band Boomkat with her brother, and they released the studio albums "Boomkatalog.One" (2003) and "A Million Trillion Stars" (2009). Taryn has released several singles as a solo artist, and 2012's "Send Me Your Love" (featuring Sultan and Ned Shepard) and 2017's "Gltchlfe" reached #1 on the "Billboard" Dance Club Songs chart. Manning launched the clothing line Born Uniqorn with her friend Tara Jane in 2005.

Early Life

Taryn Manning was born Taryn Gail Manning on November 6, 1978, in Falls Church, Virginia. Taryn's parents, Sharon and Bill (a musician), divorced two months after she was born, and Manning and her brother, Kellin, grew up in a trailer park in Tucson, Arizona, with their mother. Though the family had financial troubles, Taryn was able to take dance, karate, and acting classes, and she was the State Champion in karate as a child. The family moved to Encinitas, California, when Manning was 12, and her father died by suicide when she was 14. Taryn attended the Orange County High School for the Arts.

Acting Career

Manning made her acting debut in 1999, appearing in an uncredited role in the film "Speedway Junky," playing a groupie in the TV movie "Come On, Get Happy: The Partridge Family Story," guest-starring on "The Practice," and landing the role of Rebecca Peabody on the Fox series "Get Real." Taryn then appeared in the films "The Specials" (2000) and "Crazy/Beautiful" (2001), the television shows "Popular" (2000), "NYPD Blue" (2001), and "Boston Public" (2001), and the TV movie "Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye" (2000). In 2002, she co-starred with Britney Spears in "Crossroads," Eminem and Brittany Murphy in "8 Mile," and Michelle Pfeiffer and Renée Zellweger in "White Oleander." In 2003, Manning appeared in the Civil War epic "Cold Mountain" and guest-starred on "The Twilight Zone," and in 2005, she played Nola in the critically-acclaimed film "Hustle & Flow" and appeared in "Lucky 13" and "A Lot Like Love." In 2007, she portrayed Ivy Chitty / Ellie Laird on the Fox series "Drive," and around this time, she appeared in the films "Unbeatable" (2006), "The Breed" (2006), "Weirdsville" (2007), "Jack and Jill vs. the World" (2008), "Kill Theory" (2009), "The Devil's Tomb" (2009), and "Waking Madison" (2010).

Taryn had a recurring role on "Sons of Anarchy" from 2008 to 2010, and she played Mary Ann McGarrett in 10 episodes of the CBS reboot of "Hawaii Five-0" from 2010 to 2019. From 2013 to 2019, Manning played Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett on "Orange Is the New Black," and the cast won three Screen Actors Guild Awards during the show's seven-season run. While starring on the show, she appeared in the films "Low Down" (2014), "Experimenter" (2015), "#Horror" (2015), "Almost Broadway" (2015), "A Winter Rose" (2016), "The Vault" (2017), "Swing State" (2017), and "The Brawler" (2018) and the TV movie "Cleveland Abduction" (2015). Taryn portrayed Faye Resnick in 2019's "The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson," and in 2021, she appeared in the films "Last Call," "The Gateway," "Karen," and "Every Last One of Them."

Music Career

Manning auditioned for The WB reality show "Popstar" in 2001, and two years later, Taryn and her brother formed the musical duo Boomkat. The band signed a deal with DreamWorks Records in 2002 and released the album "Boomkatalog.One" in 2003. Boomkat's first single, "The Wreckoning," topped the "Billboard" Hot Dance Club Play chart. After being dropped by DreamWorks Records, Boomkat released the album "A Million Trillion Stars" online in 2008; it was later released on Little Vanilla Records in March 2009. Manning began working on a solo album in September 2009, and she performed her first single, "So Talented," on "Melrose Place" that year. As a solo artist, Taryn has released the 2012 album "Freedom City" and more than a dozen singles, including "Spotlight" (which was featured on "Hawaii Five-0"), "Roaming Unicorn," and "Curiosity." In 2019, she released the singles "Chains," "The Light," and "Bring Me Back To You," followed by "Time Wasted" in 2020.

Personal Life

Taryn became engaged to musician Anne Cline in June 2021, and they split up two months later. In October 2012, Manning was arrested after she assaulted Holly Hartman, her personal assistant/makeup artist. Holly, who lived with Taryn at the time, declined to press charges, and the following month, a judge granted an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal on the terms that Manning completed one day of community service and exhibited good behavior for six months. Taryn was accused of attacking Hartman again in 2016, and though Holly filed for a restraining order, she was denied because of jurisdictional issues.

In November 2014, Manning was arrested for making criminal threats and violating a restraining order that was taken out by her ex-girlfriend, Jeanine Heller. Taryn accused Heller of harassing her in 2015, which resulted in Jeanine being sentenced to four months in jail. In 2016, it was discovered that Manning had lied about the contact violations, and Heller stated, "We have been able to confirm without a doubt that Taryn fabricated the documents she provided the ADA. Confirmation has come directly from each source — AT&T has confirmed her text allegations throughout the case have been false. In August 2014 Taryn claimed I left her a voicemail that led to an arrest for a violation. We have now been able to show that her evidence was simply a past voicemail I had left her prior to any legal drama in June 2014 that she simply recorded it again and claimed it to be from Aug 2014. Another source, TrueCaller, has confirmed the screenshots she submitted were 'not authentic' and an act of 'forgery.'"

In 2019, several Instagram posts including disparaging remarks about "Orange is the New Black" were posted on Manning's account, and she claimed that her account was "epically hacked." Taryn has struggled with alcohol abuse, and in 2016, the producers of "Orange is the New Black" threatened to fire her from the show unless she went to rehab. Taryn reportedly left rehab after just one day.

Awards and Nominations

The "Orange Is the New Black" cast was nominated for four Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, winning in 2015, 2016, and 2017, and Manning and her "Hustle & Flow" co-stars earned an Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture nomination in 2006. Taryn was named Film Fashion Visionary at the 2009 Bel Air Film Festival, and in 2014, she was ranked #8 for IMDb's Top 10 Breakout Stars Award. Manning received a Gold Derby Award nomination for Comedy Guest Actress for "Orange Is the New Black" in 2014 and a Washington DC Area Film Critics Association Award nomination for Best Breakthrough Performance for "Hustle & Flow" in 2005, and the "Hustle & Flow" cast earned a Black Reel Award nomination for Best Ensemble in 2006.