Taron Egerton Net Worth:

What is Taron Egerton's Net Worth and Salary?

Taron Egerton is a Welsh actor and singer who has a net worth of $6 million. Taron Egerton is best known for his performances in such films as "Eddie the Eagle," "Rocketman," and multiple installments of the "Kingsman" series. For his portrayal of Elton John in "Rocketman," he won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Egerton's other credits have included the films "Sing," "Billionaire Boys Club," and "Robin Hood," as well as the television miniseries "Black Bird."

Early Life

Taron Egerton was born on November 10, 1989 in Birkenhead, Merseyside, England. His father operated a bed-and-breakfast near Liverpool, while his mother worked in social services. Egerton has two younger half-sisters. When he was two years old, his parents divorced; subsequently, he moved with his mother to Anglesey, an island off the coast of Wales. At the age of 12, Egerton moved with his mother to the Welsh university town of Aberystwyth. Due to his upbringing in Wales, Egerton identifies as Welsh, with his first name translating as "thunder" in the language. Beginning to act when he was 15, he went on to enroll at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, graduating in 2012.

Film Career

In 2014, Egerton made his feature film debut in the biographical drama "Testament of Youth," in which he portrayed British Army officer Edward Brittain. The next year, he had his international breakthrough starring as spy recruit Gary "Eggsy" Unwin in "Kingsman: The Secret Service," an action-comedy adaptation of the eponymous comic book series. The same year, Egerton had a supporting role in the biographical crime thriller "Legend," starring Tom Hardy. In 2016, he had a leading role portraying Olympic ski-jumper Michael David Edwards in the biographical sports film "Eddie the Eagle," featuring Hugh Jackman, Christopher Walken, Jim Broadbent, and Iris Berben, among others. Also in 2016, Egerton voiced the character Johnny, a teenage gorilla, in the animated musical comedy "Sing." Other characters were voiced by such actors as Matthew McConaughey, Seth MacFarlane, Reese Witherspoon, John C. Reilly, and Scarlett Johansson.

In 2017, Egerton reprised his role as Gary "Eggsy" Unwin in the action-comedy sequel "Kingsman: The Golden Circle." He subsequently starred in two poorly received films, the biographical crime drama "Billionaire Boys Club" and the action-adventure film "Robin Hood," in which he played the titular folk outlaw. Egerton bounced back in 2019 with his most acclaimed role yet, portraying singer Elton John in the biographical musical drama "Rocketman." For the film, he learned how to play the piano, and sang live on set. Egerton received numerous accolades for his performance, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. His next film came in 2021, when he reprised his role as Johnny the gorilla in the animated sequel "Sing 2." Among his other credits, Egerton portrayed video game entrepreneur Henk Rogers in the biographical film "Tetris."

Television Career

Egerton made his first appearance on the small screen on the British detective series "Lewis," playing the character Liam Jay in two episodes in 2013. The following year, he played the main role of Dennis "Asbo" Severs, a rookie London firefighter, on the short-lived series "The Smoke." After a four-year break from television, Egerton returned in 2018 to voice the character El-Ahrairah in the Netflix animated miniseries adaptation of "Watership Down." He continued to do voice-acting over the subsequent years. In 2019, Egerton voiced the Gelfling Rian on the Netflix fantasy series "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance," a prequel to the 1982 Jim Henson and Frank Oz film "The Dark Crystal." Also in 2019, Egerton began providing the English-language voice of Moomintroll on the Finnish animated musical series "Moominvalley," an adaptation of the "Moomin" books and comics. His other credits include the Apple TV+ miniseries "Black Bird," based on James Keene's autobiographical novel "In With the Devil." Egerton portrays Keene in the series.

Stage Career

On the stage, Egerton debuted in a Royal National Theatre production of the play "The Last of the Haussmans" in 2012. He next appeared in a 2013 Royal Court Theatre production of "No Quarter." Egerton returned to the stage in 2022 to make his West End debut in a revival of the play "Cock." However, after fainting on stage during the first night of performing, subsequently missing shows, and later testing positive for COVID-19, Egerton left the show.

Audiobooks

Beyond his screen and stage acting, Egerton has lent his voice to audiobooks. In 2019, to correspond with the release of "Rocketman," he served as the narrator for the audiobook of Elton John's autobiography "Me." The next year, Egerton voiced John Constantine in the audiobook series of Neil Gaiman's "The Sandman."

Personal Life

Egerton resides in West London. He serves as an ambassador for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.