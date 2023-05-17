What is Tara Strong's net worth?

Tara Strong is a Canadian actress, Singer, voice actress and also a voice artist who has net worth of $8 million. With a voice that has brought life to some of the most iconic characters in animated television, Tara Strong has become a stalwart figure in the world of animation. From her notable roles as Bubbles in "The Powerpuff Girls," Timmy Turner in "The Fairly OddParents," and Twilight Sparkle in "My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic," she has impacted generations of viewers and contributed significantly to the evolution of animated programming.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $8 Million Date of Birth: Feb 12, 1973 (50 years old) Place of Birth: Toronto Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 2 in (1.588 m) Profession: Actor, Voice Actor, Singer Nationality: Canada 💰 Compare Tara Strong's Net Worth

Early Life and Education

Born Tara Lyn Charendoff in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Strong developed a love for performing arts from a young age. Her journey into acting began with school plays and community theater performances. As a teenager, she performed at the Toronto Jewish Theatre, where she displayed natural talent and versatility.

Strong attended Forest Hill Collegiate Institute, where she continued to nurture her acting abilities. After high school, she further pursued her passion for the performing arts at The Second City in Toronto, where she honed her improvisational skills.

Beginning of Voice Acting Career

Strong's career as a voice actress commenced in the late 1980s with roles in various Canadian animated series, including "Hello Kitty's Furry Tale Theater" and "The Care Bears." Her unique vocal range, coupled with her ability to imbue her characters with depth and authenticity, quickly led to more prominent roles.

Rise to Prominence

In the late 1990s, Strong relocated to Los Angeles, California, to expand her opportunities in the thriving American animation industry. Her breakthrough came when she secured the role of Bubbles in Cartoon Network's "The Powerpuff Girls." Her performance as the sweet yet feisty Bubbles endeared her to audiences and industry professionals alike, establishing her as a significant talent in the field.

Major Roles and Industry Impact

Following her success with "The Powerpuff Girls," Strong was cast in an array of prominent roles. In 2001, she began voicing Timmy Turner, the main character in the popular Nickelodeon series "The Fairly OddParents," showcasing her ability to convincingly portray a wide range of characters.

Strong later garnered further acclaim for her performance as Raven, a dark, introverted teen superhero in the animated series "Teen Titans." In the late 2010s, she voiced Twilight Sparkle, the central character in the globally popular series "My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic," further cementing her influence in the industry.

Voice Direction and Video Games

In addition to her work in animated series, Strong has lent her voice to numerous video games, including the "Final Fantasy" series and "Batman: Arkham" series. She has also worked as a voice director, guiding other voice actors in shows like "The 7D" and "Unikitty!"

Awards and Recognition

Throughout her career, Strong has been recognized with several industry awards for her outstanding contributions to voice acting, including an Annie Award for her role as Twilight Sparkle in "My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic" and multiple BTVA Voice Acting Awards.

Personal Life and Philanthropy

Beyond her professional career, Strong is a dedicated philanthropist. She is actively involved in various charities, particularly those supporting children's causes. From 2000 to 2022 she was married to American actor Craig Strong. They have two sons.