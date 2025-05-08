What is Tanya Chisholm's net worth?

Tanya Chisholm is an American actress and dancer who has a net worth of $3 million. Tanya Chisholm is best known for her role as Kelly Wainwright on the Nickelodeon series "Big Time Rush." She has also appeared in several Disney Channel original movies and series, gaining popularity among teen and family audiences in the late 2000s and early 2010s. With a background in theater and dance, Chisholm has built a multifaceted career in entertainment, spanning television, film, stage, and web series. Her blend of comedic timing, on-screen charisma, and dance talent has made her a favorite in youth-oriented programming.

Early Life and Education

Tanya Michelle Chisholm was born on July 1, 1983, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She developed an early interest in the performing arts and pursued acting and dance throughout her childhood. After high school, she enrolled at the prestigious UCLA School of Theater, Film, and Television, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. Her formal training gave her a strong foundation in both classical and contemporary performance.

Career Breakthrough

Chisholm's first significant break came in 2006 when she landed the role of Nancy in the Disney Channel original movie "High School Musical 2," appearing as one of the dancers in the ensemble. That same year, she appeared in the film "Akeelah and the Bee," playing the character of Georgia, a friend of Keke Palmer's title character. These early appearances helped her build industry visibility and opened doors to recurring television roles.

In 2009, Chisholm was cast in what would become her most recognizable role: Kelly Wainwright, the sharp and capable assistant to record executive Gustavo Rocque, in the Nickelodeon series "Big Time Rush." She appeared in all four seasons of the show, which ran from 2009 to 2013, and reprised her role in associated specials and music videos. Her performance as Kelly brought a steady stream of fan attention and established her as a key part of the show's success.

Other Work

In addition to "Big Time Rush," Chisholm has made guest appearances on shows such as "Veronica Mars," "Ghost Whisperer," and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." She also starred in a popular web series titled "Miss Behave" and appeared in short films, independent projects, and music videos.

Outside of acting, Chisholm is a trained dancer who has appeared in numerous television and live stage productions as a performer. She is known for her versatility in jazz, hip-hop, and contemporary dance styles, often combining movement and character work in her roles.