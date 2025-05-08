Last Updated: May 9, 2025
Category:
Richest CelebritiesActors
Net Worth:
$3 Million
Birthdate:
Jul 1, 1984 (40 years old)
Birthplace:
Fort Lauderdale
Gender:
Female
Profession:
Actor
Nationality:
United States of America
  1. What Is Tanya Chisholm's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life And Education
  3. Career Breakthrough
  4. Other Work

What is Tanya Chisholm's net worth?

Tanya Chisholm is an American actress and dancer who has a net worth of $3 million. Tanya Chisholm is best known for her role as Kelly Wainwright on the Nickelodeon series "Big Time Rush." She has also appeared in several Disney Channel original movies and series, gaining popularity among teen and family audiences in the late 2000s and early 2010s. With a background in theater and dance, Chisholm has built a multifaceted career in entertainment, spanning television, film, stage, and web series. Her blend of comedic timing, on-screen charisma, and dance talent has made her a favorite in youth-oriented programming.

Early Life and Education

Tanya Michelle Chisholm was born on July 1, 1983, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She developed an early interest in the performing arts and pursued acting and dance throughout her childhood. After high school, she enrolled at the prestigious UCLA School of Theater, Film, and Television, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. Her formal training gave her a strong foundation in both classical and contemporary performance.

(via Getty)

Career Breakthrough

Chisholm's first significant break came in 2006 when she landed the role of Nancy in the Disney Channel original movie "High School Musical 2," appearing as one of the dancers in the ensemble. That same year, she appeared in the film "Akeelah and the Bee," playing the character of Georgia, a friend of Keke Palmer's title character. These early appearances helped her build industry visibility and opened doors to recurring television roles.

In 2009, Chisholm was cast in what would become her most recognizable role: Kelly Wainwright, the sharp and capable assistant to record executive Gustavo Rocque, in the Nickelodeon series "Big Time Rush." She appeared in all four seasons of the show, which ran from 2009 to 2013, and reprised her role in associated specials and music videos. Her performance as Kelly brought a steady stream of fan attention and established her as a key part of the show's success.

Getty

Other Work

In addition to "Big Time Rush," Chisholm has made guest appearances on shows such as "Veronica Mars," "Ghost Whisperer," and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." She also starred in a popular web series titled "Miss Behave" and appeared in short films, independent projects, and music videos.

Outside of acting, Chisholm is a trained dancer who has appeared in numerous television and live stage productions as a performer. She is known for her versatility in jazz, hip-hop, and contemporary dance styles, often combining movement and character work in her roles.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Kendall Schmidt Net Worth
    Kendall
    Schmidt
  2. Logan Henderson Net Worth
    Logan
    Henderson
  3. Ciara Bravo Net Worth
    Ciara
    Bravo
  4. Tanya Burr Net Worth
    Tanya
    Burr
  5. Stephen Kramer Glickman Net Worth
    Stephen
    Kramer Glickman
  6. Bob Pisani Net Worth
    Bob
    Pisani
  7. Larry Kudlow Net Worth
    Larry
    Kudlow
  8. Judge Jeanine Pirro Net Worth
    Judge
    Jeanine Pirro
  9. Karol G Net Worth
    Karol
    G
  10. Anuel AA Net Worth
    Anuel
    AA
  11. Preston Elliot Net Worth
    Preston
    Elliot
  12. Zayn Malik Net Worth
    Zayn
    Malik
  13. Carrot Top Net Worth
    Carrot
    Top
  14. Reba McEntire Net Worth
    Reba
    McEntire
  15. Serena Williams Net Worth
    Serena
    Williams
  16. Ozuna Net Worth
    Ozuna