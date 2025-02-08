Last Updated: February 9, 2025
Category:
Richest CelebritiesActors
Net Worth:
$6 Million
Birthdate:
Jul 12, 1966 (58 years old)
Birthplace:
Kent
Gender:
Female
Height:
5 ft 6 in (1.68 m)
Profession:
Actor, Voice Actor
Nationality:
England
  1. What Is Tamsin Greig's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life
  3. Television Career
  4. Film And Radio Work
  5. Theatre Accomplishments
  6. Personal Life

What is Tamsin Greig's Net Worth?

Tamsin Greig is an English actress who has a net worth of $6 million.

Tamsin Greig is a versatile British actress renowned for her dynamic performances across television, film, and theatre. She first gained prominence as Fran Katzenjammer in the Channel 4 sitcom "Black Books" and further showcased her comedic talent as Dr. Caroline Todd in "Green Wing." Greig's portrayal of Beverly Lincoln in the British-American series "Episodes" and Jackie Goodman in "Friday Night Dinner" solidified her status as a leading figure in British comedy. Beyond television, she has delivered acclaimed stage performances, notably winning a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress for her role in "Much Ado About Nothing." Her extensive body of work highlights her adaptability and depth as an actress.

Early Life

Born on July 12, 1966, in Maidstone, Kent, England, Tamsin Margaret Mary Greig is the second of three sisters. Her father, Eric, was a color chemist, and her mother, Ann, had a passion for amateur dramatics. The family moved to Kilburn, London, when Greig was three years old. She attended Malorees Junior School and later Camden School for Girls. Greig pursued higher education at the University of Birmingham, graduating in 1988 with a first-class BA in Drama and Theatre Arts.

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI)

Television Career

Greig's television career began with supporting roles, including Lamia in "Neverwhere" (1996) and a guest appearance in "People Like Us" (2000). Her breakthrough came with "Black Books" (2000–2004), where she played Fran Katzenjammer, the quirky friend of a misanthropic bookstore owner. She continued to build her comedic repertoire with the role of Dr. Caroline Todd in "Green Wing" (2004–2006), earning the Royal Television Society Award for Best Comedy Performance in 2005.

Greig further showcased her versatility in "Love Soup" (2005), "The Diary of Anne Frank" (2009), and "Emma" (2009). From 2011 to 2017, she starred alongside Stephen Mangan, John Pankow and Matt LeBlanc in "Episodes," and from 2011 to 2020, she portrayed Jackie Goodman in "Friday Night Dinner," a role that made her a household name in British television comedy.

Film and Radio Work

In addition to television, Greig has appeared in several films, including a cameo in "Shaun of the Dead" (2004), roles in "Cuckoo" (2009) and "Tamara Drewe" (2010), and parts in "The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel" (2015) and "Breaking the Bank" (2016).

Her radio work is highlighted by her long-running role as Debbie Aldridge in BBC Radio 4's "The Archers," a character she has portrayed since 1991.

Tamsin Greig

Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

Theatre Accomplishments

Greig's stage career is equally distinguished. She won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in 2007 for her portrayal of Beatrice in "Much Ado About Nothing." She has also been nominated for her roles in "The Little Dog Laughed" (2011) and "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown" (2015).

Her other notable stage performances include roles in "The God of Carnage" (2008), "Gethsemane" (2008), and "Twelfth Night" (2017), where she played a gender-swapped Malvolia.

Personal Life

In 1997, Greig married actor Richard Leaf, whom she met at a wrap party for the miniseries "Neverwhere." The couple has three children.

Raised as an atheist, Greig became a Christian during a challenging period in her life when she returned to London to care for her ailing father. She is also a vegetarian and a strong supporter of the National Health Service.

In a 2025 interview, Greig discussed her role in the play "Backstroke" at the Donmar Warehouse and shared her views on aging and the importance of end-of-life care.

