What is Tahj Mowry's Net Worth?

Tahj Mowry is an actor and singer who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Tahj Mowry, known for his roles on such television series as "Smart Guy," "Kim Possible," "Full House," and "Baby Daddy." He also appeared alongside his sisters Tia and Tamera on the sitcom "Sister, Sister" and in the fantasy comedy television film "Seventeen Again." Among his other credits, Mowry was in the films "Are We Done Yet?," "Welcome Matt," and "Me Time."

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $1.5 Million Date of Birth: May 17, 1986 (36 years old) Place of Birth: Honolulu Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.68 m) Profession: Actor, Singer, Dancer, Voice Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Tahj Mowry's Net Worth

Early Life and Education

Tahj Mowry was born on May 17, 1986 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Darlene and Timothy, both of whom served in the US Army. He is of Afro-Bahamian, English, and Irish ancestry, and has three siblings: brother Tavior and older twin sisters Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry.

After moving with the family to California, Mowry attended Westlake High School in Thousand Oaks, where he played varsity football. For his higher education, he went to Savannah State University and then the University of Wyoming before graduating from Pepperdine University, his sisters' alma mater.

Television Career

Mowry made his professional acting debut in 1990 on an episode of the ABC sitcom "Who's the Boss?" The following year, he began playing the recurring role of Teddy on the ABC sitcom "Full House," a part he continued until the show's conclusion in 1995. During that time, Mowry appeared on the short-lived NBC sitcom "Out All Night." From 1995 to 1998, he appeared alongside his sisters Tia and Tamera in four episodes of the ABC sitcom "Sister, Sister." He also made appearances on such shows as "Star Trek: Voyager," "Minor Adjustments," and "Friends," and lent his voice to the animated series "Sonic the Hedgehog," "Aladdin," and "What-a-Mess." Mowry had his biggest role yet from 1997 to 1999, starring as child prodigy T.J. Henderson on the WB sitcom "Smart Guy." Jason Weaver and Essence Atkins played his siblings, John Marshall Jones played his widowed father, and Omar Gooding played his best friend.

In 2000, Mowry appeared alongside his sisters in the fantasy comedy television film "Seventeen Again," which aired on Showtime. The following year, he starred in two Disney Channel Original Movies: "Hounded" and "The Poof Point." Continuing with the Disney Channel, Mowry voiced the main character of Wade Load on the animated series "Kim Possible" from 2002 to 2007. After that, he had a guest role on the ABC series "Desperate Housewives." Mowry had his next main role from 2012 to 2017, playing Tucker Dobbs on the ABC Family sitcom "Baby Daddy." His character was the best friend and roommate of Ben Wheeler, played by Jean-Luc Bilodeau. Among his subsequent credits, Mowry had a recurring role on the short-lived CBS sitcom "How We Roll" and a main role on the Disney+ musical comedy series "The Muppets Mayhem."

Film Career

Although primarily known for his television work, Mowry has acted in some films as well. In 2007, he had a supporting role in the family comedy "Are We Done Yet?," a remake of "Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House" starring Ice Cube. Mowry next starred as the titular character, an aspiring writer-director with agoraphobia, in the 2021 dramedy "Welcome Matt." The year after that, he had a smaller role in the Netflix buddy comedy "Me Time," starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg.

Music Career

As a singer, Mowry released his debut single, "Flirt," in 2015. It was followed by his six-song debut EP, "Future Funk." Tracks on the EP include "Bossy," "End of the Road," and "Dancing Alone."

Personal Life

From 2000 to 2004, Mowry dated actress and singer Naya Rivera, whom he had met on the sitcom "Smart Guy." She remained close with Mowry as well as his sisters until her drowning death in 2020.